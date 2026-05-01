64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)
At the kitchen table, you need hope. Hope that the frozen pizza you bought at the store or the burger you ordered for delivery will look at least somewhat like what it was advertised.
But the fact of the matter is that what you see is not always what you get. (Photoshop and greed are an evil but effective duo.) In that sense, feeding yourselves can feel like a lottery.
To help you prepare for the possible wins and losses, we collected a list of some of the most memorable food expectations vs. reality moments we found online. Just beware, it might affect your appetite in all sorts of ways.
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Just Trust Us
Still Ate It
What I Got Today
Nothing Prepared Me For What I Saw When I Opened This Box
Friends Of Friends Ordered Uber Eats
Custard Steam Buns
Bonus points- text at the bottom saying "product images only for reference purpose, the specific kind prevail" whatever cryptic second part is supposed to mean lol
For some reason they look slightly sinister to me.
These Crazy Color Candies
Didn't expect them to look so good! They taste great too. Each color has a different flavor
Turtle Shaped Crackers
What Do You Guys Think?
I think it turned out great! Remember that the box has to close that’s why I think the leafs weren’t made that long.
The Inspiration And How It Turned Out
Nailed It!
Oh Nooooo😭
How It Was Advertised vs. What I Got
Expectation vs. Reality Part 2
Looks Just Like The Picture 🔥
Selling Plates Like This Should Be Illegal 😭
Ordered "Cheesy Garlic Bread" From A Local Diner
This, Uhh… Hot Dog
Oh.. Okay
What The Restaurant Advertised vs. What I Received
Love King Sized Candy
Burger King Is Selling Hollow Chicken Sandwiches
Bang On
It Was Delicious And This Is Just Funny
My Friend Made Me A Biblically Accurate Angel Cake From A Pic I Sent Her. I Think She Did A Great Job!
Shout Out To Dunkin For This Massive Sandwich!
Friendlys Ice Cream
Dolly Parton’s Original Whipped Cheesecake
Was Pleasantly Surprised
I Just Buy This From Crave And They Forgot The Noodle Wtf
Pineapple Popsicle
Buttery Blueberry Buttons
Exactly What I Wanted!
Wife Just Opened These:
The Cake That Was Delivered Versus The Cake That My Sister Ordered For My Birthday 😂
I'm not even kidding, it's one of the best birthday cakes I have received. Because the joy it brought was unparalleled. I laughed so much each time I looked at that one angry bee and the sorry state of the other one. My sister was furious. She wrote an angry email to the bakery even though I kept telling her it was not required, because this cake was so special in it's own way 😂 the original would never have been so memorable!
I Have So Many Questions
Had Lofty Goals To Make This Bread
inadequate kitchen/skills + tired = this monstrosity :(
couldn't even eat it - came out basically raw and tossed it after all that time & effort
I'm Never Buying One Of These Again
Contains At Least 50% Florets
Let's Try The Newman's Pizza On Sale For $3.99
It was really good and I LOVE the little packet of salami! I did add some fresh basil since it was lacking in that. Cooked on oven rack for 10 minutes and was great. A very small area of crust was too hard to enjoy, but otherwise it was perfect. The sauce is yummy.