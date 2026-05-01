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At the kitchen table, you need hope. Hope that the frozen pizza you bought at the store or the burger you ordered for delivery will look at least somewhat like what it was advertised.

But the fact of the matter is that what you see is not always what you get. (Photoshop and greed are an evil but effective duo.) In that sense, feeding yourselves can feel like a lottery.

To help you prepare for the possible wins and losses, we collected a list of some of the most memorable food expectations vs. reality moments we found online. Just beware, it might affect your appetite in all sorts of ways.