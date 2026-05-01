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At the kitchen table, you need hope. Hope that the frozen pizza you bought at the store or the burger you ordered for delivery will look at least somewhat like what it was advertised.

But the fact of the matter is that what you see is not always what you get. (Photoshop and greed are an evil but effective duo.) In that sense, feeding yourselves can feel like a lottery.

To help you prepare for the possible wins and losses, we collected a list of some of the most memorable food expectations vs. reality moments we found online. Just beware, it might affect your appetite in all sorts of ways.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Trust Us

A side-by-side comparison of two desserts; the left is a beautifully presented food success, the right a food fail.

8bitsuperhero Report

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    #2

    Still Ate It

    Tie-Dye pizza expectation vs. reality. A colorful advertised pizza compared to a rather unappetizing food fail.

    Terry_Eats_A_Banana Report

    5points
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    #3

    What I Got Today

    A beautiful stack of heart-shaped pancakes next to a burnt, round pancake, illustrating food fails and successes.

    Limp_Professional571 Report

    5points
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    #4

    Nothing Prepared Me For What I Saw When I Opened This Box

    A split image showing "Expectation Vs. Reality" of a KFC meal, showcasing significant food fails from promotional photos to actual delivery.

    jgwentworth-877 Report

    5points
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    #5

    Friends Of Friends Ordered Uber Eats

    A delicious-looking strawberry toast on the left vs. a squished, messy reality in a box on the right, a true food fail.

    Top-Grab-7660 Report

    4points
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    #6

    Custard Steam Buns

    An expectation vs. reality food fail: rabbit-shaped buns on packaging look like cute bunnies, actual buns are amorphous blobs.

    Bonus points- text at the bottom saying "product images only for reference purpose, the specific kind prevail" whatever cryptic second part is supposed to mean lol

    dumplingslover23 Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For some reason they look slightly sinister to me.

    1
    1point
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    #7

    These Crazy Color Candies

    A Candyman Crazy Colors candy bag on the left, next to a hand holding a rainbow candy from the bag, showing food fails.

    Didn't expect them to look so good! They taste great too. Each color has a different flavor

    YOURPANFLUTE Report

    4points
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    #8

    Turtle Shaped Crackers

    A bag of Rewe Bio Laugen Cracker next to three turtle-shaped Food Fails on a brown woven surface. Expectation vs. Reality.

    summerchild__ Report

    4points
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    #9

    What Do You Guys Think?

    Two pineapple-shaped cakes, one on a white stand, one on a wooden stand. Food fails and successes comparison.

    I think it turned out great! Remember that the box has to close that’s why I think the leafs weren’t made that long.

    Cawlaw92 Report

    4points
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    #10

    The Inspiration And How It Turned Out

    Two tiered cakes with chocolate drip and white daisies showing an expectation vs. reality food fail.

    snappyturnip Report

    4points
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    #11

    Nailed It!

    Expectation vs. Reality: a food fail of cute squirrel cakes compared to misshapen cakes with googly eyes.

    EstonianMuskrat Report

    4points
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    #12

    Oh Nooooo😭

    A food fail of a hot chocolate with a melted reindeer marshmallow, next to the box showing the expected success.

    Crafty-Enthusiasm-43 Report

    3points
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    #13

    How It Was Advertised vs. What I Got

    A split image shows a perfect donut cookie with pink icing and sprinkles vs. a squashed, messy version. Food fails and successes.

    Maleficent-Peace-347 Report

    3points
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    #14

    Expectation vs. Reality Part 2

    Expectation vs Reality: a perfect Lucky Charms cookie versus a messy one, highlighting Food Fails.

    Maleficent-Peace-347 Report

    3points
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    #15

    Looks Just Like The Picture 🔥

    Expectation vs. Reality: a Buffalo Mozzarella and Spinach Pizza box next to a cooked Food Fail with sparse toppings.

    LetgomyCheetos23 Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Selling Plates Like This Should Be Illegal 😭

    Food fails and successes: a delicious plate of birria tacos with limes on the left, vs. a less appealing one on the right.

    Kmama44 Report

    3points
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    #17

    Ordered "Cheesy Garlic Bread" From A Local Diner

    A food fails comparison of cheesy bread: left shows perfectly golden, herb-topped bread; right shows a sad, melted food fail version.

    yippeee2 Report

    3points
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    #18

    This, Uhh… Hot Dog

    An expectation vs reality split image of a delicious chili cheese dog and a messy, unappetizing food fail.

    sushee98 Report

    3points
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    #19

    Oh.. Okay

    Expectation vs. Reality: A pink boba drink ad next to a melted brown Sonic drink. A true food fail example.

    trashgoblin9000 Report

    3points
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    #20

    What The Restaurant Advertised vs. What I Received

    Expectation vs Reality: a delicious, cheesy quesadilla compared to a less appealing one. Food fails and successes.

    RipePeach Report

    3points
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    #21

    Love King Sized Candy

    A Sour Patch Kids heart-shaped box opens to reveal a smaller bag of candy, showing expectation vs. reality food fails.

    ActiveMysterious8242 Report

    2points
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    #22

    Burger King Is Selling Hollow Chicken Sandwiches

    A pristine, tall chicken sandwich (expectation) contrasted with a flatter, bitten one on crumpled paper (reality). Food fails and successes.

    Constant-Acadia-6772 Report

    2points
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    #23

    Bang On

    An "Expectation Vs. Reality" food fail featuring a chocolate chicken beside its box, showing slight differences.

    juggling-buddha Report

    2points
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    #24

    It Was Delicious And This Is Just Funny

    Two pink flower cookies, one perfectly iced, the other a messy reality. A food fail expectation vs. reality.

    helterrskelterr Report

    2points
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    #25

    My Friend Made Me A Biblically Accurate Angel Cake From A Pic I Sent Her. I Think She Did A Great Job!

    Two cakes, a messy brown one with small eyeballs and yellow wings next to a neatly iced white cake with various sized eyeballs and white wings, illustrating food fails and successes.

    st0dad Report

    2points
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    #26

    Shout Out To Dunkin For This Massive Sandwich!

    Expectation vs. Reality: a perfect bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich versus a deconstructed, messy food fail in a box.

    desmithers-ace Report

    2points
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    #27

    Friendlys Ice Cream

    A Food Fail: Expectation (box image) vs. Reality (ice cream sundae) of a whimsical ice cream cone character.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #28

    Dolly Parton’s Original Whipped Cheesecake

    Dolly Parton cheesecake box with an appealing image of whipped cheesecake vs. the real slice showing a food fail. Expectation vs. reality.

    BeachStilletos Report

    2points
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    #29

    Was Pleasantly Surprised

    Expectation vs reality: A Dr. Oetker Suprema pizza box next to the cooked pizza, showcasing food fails and successes.

    Noobgoon Report

    2points
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    #30

    I Just Buy This From Crave And They Forgot The Noodle Wtf

    A food fail shows a macaroni and cheese box vs. the unappetizing prepared meal. Expectation vs. Reality of Food.

    Skate_QG Report

    2points
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    #31

    Pineapple Popsicle

    Expectation vs. Reality: A pineapple popsicle wrapper next to the real checkered pineapple-shaped ice cream fail.

    losark Report

    2points
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    #32

    Buttery Blueberry Buttons

    A cookbook page with a Buttery Blueberry recipe next to plates of powdered sugar-dusted cookies. Food fails and successes.

    Fadelox Report

    2points
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    #33

    Exactly What I Wanted!

    Two contrasting images show an Expectation Vs. Reality food fail of a black birthday cake with red roses.

    Yesterdaysmeow Report

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    #34

    Wife Just Opened These:

    An M&M's almond candy bag next to the contents: a food fail with mostly yellow M&M's, a stark expectation vs. reality.

    SecretlyHiddenSelf Report

    2points
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    #35

    The Cake That Was Delivered Versus The Cake That My Sister Ordered For My Birthday 😂

    Expectation vs. Reality: A meticulously decorated bee-themed cake compared to a less polished, homemade version, showcasing food fails.

    I'm not even kidding, it's one of the best birthday cakes I have received. Because the joy it brought was unparalleled. I laughed so much each time I looked at that one angry bee and the sorry state of the other one. My sister was furious. She wrote an angry email to the bakery even though I kept telling her it was not required, because this cake was so special in it's own way 😂 the original would never have been so memorable!

    Ok-Guest-7832 Report

    2points
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    #36

    I Have So Many Questions

    Expectation vs. Reality: a man wearing a comically large bobble hat, a common example of food fails.

    SL_Rowland Report

    2points
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    #37

    Had Lofty Goals To Make This Bread

    Expectation vs. Reality: A beautiful, braided herb bread next to a flat, green-filled doughy mess. Food fails and successes.

    inadequate kitchen/skills + tired = this monstrosity :(
    couldn't even eat it - came out basically raw and tossed it after all that time & effort

    sausage22 Report

    2points
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    #38

    I'm Never Buying One Of These Again

    Expectation vs. Reality: a Swanson Beef Pie box showing a perfect pie next to a sad, flat pie on a plate. Food fails and successes.

    albatross49 Report

    2points
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    #39

    Contains At Least 50% Florets

    Expectation vs. reality: Frozen broccoli bag versus the minimal florets and abundant stalks inside, a true food fail.

    MinuteMaidMarian Report

    2points
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    #40

    Let's Try The Newman's Pizza On Sale For $3.99

    Food fails and successes: A frozen pizza box vs. the cooked pizza, showing expectation vs. reality.

    It was really good and I LOVE the little packet of salami! I did add some fresh basil since it was lacking in that. Cooked on oven rack for 10 minutes and was great. A very small area of crust was too hard to enjoy, but otherwise it was perfect. The sauce is yummy.

    Equivalent-Energy-26 Report

    2points
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    #41

    Chicken Taco At IKEA Sweden

    Expectation vs reality food fail: a menu photo of crispy tacos next to a bland, watery version served.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #42

    $23 Dubai Chocolate

    Expectation vs. reality food fail: A chocolate bar package promises pistachio cream, but the actual candy is disappointing.

    Unusual_Hurry6943 Report

    2points
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    #43

    This Pizza I Got For $1.75

    A frozen No Name veggie pizza with many colorful diced vegetables next to its bright yellow box, showing a food fail vs success.

    Weary_World Report

    2points
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    #44

    Redemption Of The Pulled Pork

    Expectation vs. Reality: Jensen's Pulled Pork box next to a glass dish of cooked pulled pork, a food fail.

    quinyd Report

    2points
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    #45

    Banana Ice Cream

    A banana-shaped food fail popsicle next to its cartoonish packaging. A clear case of expectation vs. reality.

    unbreaklion Report

    2points
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    #46

    My Kid's Expectation

    Two dog cakes side-by-side, comparing food fails and successes in baking, highlighting expectation vs. reality.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    2points
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    #47

    I Was A Little Shook

    Expectation vs. Reality: A "Strawberries & Cream Rose Cone" box showing perfect cones next to a hand holding a less-than-perfect food fail.

    Thats1FingNiceKitty Report

    2points
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    #48

    McDonald's Cheese Dunk's False Advertising

    A side-by-side comparison of McDonald's Cheese Dunk: a full cup from the ad vs. a half-filled reality. A clear food fail!

    ilovechikim_nuggets Report

    1point
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    #49

    The Easter Hunt Is Going To Be Way Easier Than I Expected

    Skittles Food Fails and Successes, showing expectation vs. reality of camouflage packaging on a green surface.

    PestoPls Report

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    #50

    My Aim Versus What I Achieved For My Kid's Birthday Cake 🐔

    Two blue fondant chickens. One is well-made, the other is a funny food fail. Expectation vs. Reality of baking.

    kazzah31 Report

    1point
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    #51

    First Time Working With Fondant

    A side-by-side comparison of a detailed Pikachu cake vs. a less refined version, illustrating food fails and successes.

    hazelzel Report

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    #52

    The Rice Krispies Chocolate Chinless Cookies I Saw On TikTok vs. How They Turned Out

    A side-by-side Food Fails photo showing perfect chocolate-dipped cookies and flattened ones covered in Nutella.

    Lifetimemovieclips Report

    1point
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    #53

    Great Effort On This Chick

    Expectation vs. reality: A chocolate chick from M&S Food; the packaging versus the actual food fail.

    GoAgainKid Report

    1point
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    #54

    I Felt A Little Bamboozled. But Not Entirely Mad. 😂

    A Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade next to a dessert menu. An expectation vs reality food fail example.

    Foodie_dreams Report

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    #55

    Cake We Wanted vs. Cake We Got

    Expectation vs. reality: A perfect birthday cake with red ribbons contrasted with a messy, squished food fail.

    hypnotists Report

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    #56

    Stouffer’s Romano Crusted Chicken

    A Stouffer's frozen dinner of Romano Crusted Chicken, pasta, and the cooked meal. An example of food fails.

    Dry-Double-6845 Report

    1point
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    #57

    Wasted Money

    A Del Monte can labeled "Very Cherry, No Sugar Added" next to a bowl of fruit, a food fail of expectation vs. reality.

    bandwhoring Report

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    #58

    Friends Baby Shower Cake

    Expectation vs reality food fails of a cake with a pink bow. The left is a perfect bow, the right is droopy.

    yolk3d Report

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    #59

    30th Birthday Cake

    A split image comparing a vibrant, disco-ball adorned cake (expectation) with a simpler, floral cake (reality). Food fails.

    kisforkatface Report

    1point
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    #60

    Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…

    An Expectation Vs Reality food fail, showing a cute Cinnamoroll cake on the left and a messy version on the right.

    migasfire Report

    1point
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    #61

    Angel Hair Chocolate I Got From My Local Mall

    A close-up of a pink chocolate bar, showing a fluffy cotton candy filling, representing food fails and successes.

    Lifetimemovieclips Report

    1point
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    #62

    Cookie Cake For Dog Party

    Expectation vs. Reality: A dog-decorated cookie cake. One is perfect, the other a funny food fail.

    mattteg99 Report

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    #63

    My Kid Was Disappointed To Say The Least

    A Food Fail comparison: a FatBoy ice cream sandwich on a box with sprinkles vs. a plain ice cream bar with few sprinkles, showing Expectation vs. Reality.

    RoseThorn82 Report

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    #64

    Spongebob Grocery Store Creation Passed

    Two SpongeBob cakes side by side. The left cake is well-made, the right is a messy food fail in expectation vs. reality.

    Cawlaw92 Report

    1point
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