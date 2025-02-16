Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Plans Petty Revenge That Grows Into An Epic Lesson For Toxic Girlfriend
Couples, Relationships

Person Plans Petty Revenge That Grows Into An Epic Lesson For Toxic Girlfriend

A breakup can be a tough, jagged pill to swallow, but it happens to the best of us. Of course, not everyone has the emotional maturity to deal with the end of a romance, and this can sometimes lead to unhinged behavior. 

A woman couldn’t handle her failed relationship and refused to leave her ex-partner’s home. She also prevented herself from getting kicked out by threatening to claim domestic abuse. 

But her entire world turned upside down after her former flame successfully delivered an elaborate, epic piece of petty revenge. Scroll down for the full story. 

RELATED:

    Some people have an immature way of handling a breakup

    Image credits: seventyfourimages / envato (not the actual photo)

    This person had to deliver an elaborate revenge plot on their ex-girlfriend who refused to leave their home after their relationship ended

    Image credits: ckstockphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately for the woman, her unhinged actions had a long-term fallout

    Image credits: jbacman

    Breakups have heavier repercussions than typically perceived

    While her reactions aren’t justified, the woman in the story may be dealing with something deeper after the breakup with her partner. According to a journal published in the National Library of Medicine, these life events are also precursors to major depressive disorders among young people. 

    And if you’re wondering why the end of a relationship seems to shake up your entire world, it’s because it causes a shift in our biological rhythms. As University of Arizona clinical psychology professor David Sbarra explained to Vox, close partners keep us balanced. 

    The attachments we form calm us during stressful moments and energize us when we feel down. They become our security blanket. Taking that person away is like pulling the rug out from underneath us. It almost shocks our system, and many of us cannot cope. 

    Of course, the effects are much worse with deeper commitments. Human behavior expert Grace Larson, who wrote the Vox article, explains, “Just as it hurts to give up aspects of your identity, it also hurts to abandon plans for the future.”

    However, an inability to deal with a breakup can make someone toxic, like the woman in this story. While the mature and sensible response is to show compassion, it only goes so far. 

    In such cases, experts like psychiatrist Dr. Abigail Brenner advise the next best thing: professional help. 

    “People are capable of change, but you don’t have to stick around until they do. That’s not your job or obligation,” Dr. Brenner stated in her article

    The author’s actions were harsh but necessary. They were backed into a corner and threatened with legal action. Because of the woman’s unreasonable behavior, showing compassion was out of the question. 

    Most commenters lauded the author for the “epic revenge”

