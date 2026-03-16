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Mom Thinks Using “Special Oils And Salts” Can Replace Vaccines, Goes To Jail After Daughter Gets Sick
Young girl with immune compromise wearing a mask and marked with vaccination spots at a medical clinic.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Mom Thinks Using “Special Oils And Salts” Can Replace Vaccines, Goes To Jail After Daughter Gets Sick

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
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Vaccine hesitancy is no longer just some fad – it’s a worrying trend that endangers millions. According to a 2025 poll by the Washington Post and KFF, one in six parents in the U.S. do not vaccinate their children. But what happens when parents disagree on the topic?

This story illustrates it quite well. The mother was an anti-vaxxer and refused to immunize her immunocompromised daughter. The dad, on the other hand, was a firm believer in science and demanded that the kid be vaccinated for chickenpox. When the mom forged the vaccination records, the dad demonstrated the best way to bring down unhinged anti-vaxxers.

RELATED:

    An 8-year-old got chickenpox because her anti-vaxx mom lied about immunizing her

    Image credits: bilanol/Envato (not the actual photo)

    After the dad found out, he looked for a legal way to get the woman as far away as possible from his child

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    Image credits: shotprime/Enavto (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213

    Commenters urged the dad to go ballistic on the mom: “She endangered ALL the children there”

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    In an update, the father detailed what the ex-wife did after suspecting he might’ve found out

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    Image credits: flernata/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213

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    A few years later, the guy updated readers on the punishment his ex faced

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    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213

    “I am so glad that girl has at least one sane parent,” the commenters reacted

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it very hard to believe that if the original case went to court, and the judge sided with getting the child vaccinated, they would then agree that getting the child vaccinated can sit solely on the adamant anti-vacer, unsupervised. Also, I doubt somewhere that has a specialist programme from children with compromised immune systems is going to allow a child in with just whatever document the mother forged.

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but science doesn't give a rat's bottom whether you "believe" in it. You can declare you don't "believe" in gravity but that won't stop you from becoming a bloody crater if you decide to go jump off a cliff.

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    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it very hard to believe that if the original case went to court, and the judge sided with getting the child vaccinated, they would then agree that getting the child vaccinated can sit solely on the adamant anti-vacer, unsupervised. Also, I doubt somewhere that has a specialist programme from children with compromised immune systems is going to allow a child in with just whatever document the mother forged.

    0
    0points
    reply
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but science doesn't give a rat's bottom whether you "believe" in it. You can declare you don't "believe" in gravity but that won't stop you from becoming a bloody crater if you decide to go jump off a cliff.

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    0points
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