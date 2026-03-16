Mom Thinks Using “Special Oils And Salts” Can Replace Vaccines, Goes To Jail After Daughter Gets Sick
Vaccine hesitancy is no longer just some fad – it’s a worrying trend that endangers millions. According to a 2025 poll by the Washington Post and KFF, one in six parents in the U.S. do not vaccinate their children. But what happens when parents disagree on the topic?
This story illustrates it quite well. The mother was an anti-vaxxer and refused to immunize her immunocompromised daughter. The dad, on the other hand, was a firm believer in science and demanded that the kid be vaccinated for chickenpox. When the mom forged the vaccination records, the dad demonstrated the best way to bring down unhinged anti-vaxxers.
An 8-year-old got chickenpox because her anti-vaxx mom lied about immunizing her
Image credits: bilanol/Envato (not the actual photo)
After the dad found out, he looked for a legal way to get the woman as far away as possible from his child
Image credits: shotprime/Enavto (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213
Commenters urged the dad to go ballistic on the mom: “She endangered ALL the children there”
In an update, the father detailed what the ex-wife did after suspecting he might’ve found out
Image credits: flernata/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213
A few years later, the guy updated readers on the punishment his ex faced
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213
“I am so glad that girl has at least one sane parent,” the commenters reacted
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I find it very hard to believe that if the original case went to court, and the judge sided with getting the child vaccinated, they would then agree that getting the child vaccinated can sit solely on the adamant anti-vacer, unsupervised. Also, I doubt somewhere that has a specialist programme from children with compromised immune systems is going to allow a child in with just whatever document the mother forged.
Sorry, but science doesn't give a rat's bottom whether you "believe" in it. You can declare you don't "believe" in gravity but that won't stop you from becoming a bloody crater if you decide to go jump off a cliff.
I find it very hard to believe that if the original case went to court, and the judge sided with getting the child vaccinated, they would then agree that getting the child vaccinated can sit solely on the adamant anti-vacer, unsupervised. Also, I doubt somewhere that has a specialist programme from children with compromised immune systems is going to allow a child in with just whatever document the mother forged.
Sorry, but science doesn't give a rat's bottom whether you "believe" in it. You can declare you don't "believe" in gravity but that won't stop you from becoming a bloody crater if you decide to go jump off a cliff.
32
2