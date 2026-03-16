Mom Thinks Using “Special Oils And Salts” Can Replace Vaccines, Goes To Jail After Daughter Gets Sick

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Vaccine hesitancy is no longer just some fad – it’s a worrying trend that endangers millions. According to a 2025 poll by the Washington Post and KFF, one in six parents in the U.S. do not vaccinate their children. But what happens when parents disagree on the topic?

This story illustrates it quite well. The mother was an anti-vaxxer and refused to immunize her immunocompromised daughter. The dad, on the other hand, was a firm believer in science and demanded that the kid be vaccinated for chickenpox. When the mom forged the vaccination records, the dad demonstrated the best way to bring down unhinged anti-vaxxers.

RELATED:

An 8-year-old got chickenpox because her anti-vaxx mom lied about immunizing her

Image credits: bilanol/Envato (not the actual photo)

After the dad found out, he looked for a legal way to get the woman as far away as possible from his child

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Image credits: shotprime/Enavto (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213

Commenters urged the dad to go ballistic on the mom: “She endangered ALL the children there”

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In an update, the father detailed what the ex-wife did after suspecting he might’ve found out

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Image credits: flernata/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213

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A few years later, the guy updated readers on the punishment his ex faced

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Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowYouAway2213

“I am so glad that girl has at least one sane parent,” the commenters reacted

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