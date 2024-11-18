Woman Trying To Balance Work, Kids, And Cats Livid When Her Ex Dumps His Dog On Her For 2 Weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

Some breakups leave you scratching your head, and some breakups leave you scratching your ex’s dog. Because why settle for heartbreak when you can throw in a fur tornado, a lot of barking, and a sudden pet-sitting gig you never signed up for?

The poster of this story became the pet nanny of her ex-husband’s wolf-sized dog after he sneakily dropped it off at her house like it was some casual Amazon delivery. So, she was stuck with a dog the size of a small bear, two cats giving her the death stare, and two kids thrilled by the new family member, all thanks to her ex.

Exes never really leave, they just sneak back in with new baggage

One woman became an unpaid dog-sitter for her ex-husband’s pooch when he dropped it off at her house and left the country

The woman tells her ex she wouldn’t take care of his dog while he’s away, as she already has a job, two cats, and two kids to take care of

Share icon

The man drops his dog off at his ex-wife’s house while she’s out, taking advantage of the fact that his kids adore the pet

The woman can’t keep the dog, telling her ex she would give it to the shelter if he doesn’t find someone else to take it, and he eventually does, but blames her in front of the kids

The OP’s (original poster) ex-husband asked her if she could take care of his dog for two weeks while he was abroad. But, when she said “no way,” he came up with a plan involving their two kids, who adore the gentle giant. They let their dad, and his dog, into the house while mom was out, without a clue.

But their dad just left his doggo at his ex-wife’s house and headed straight to the airport, jetting off on a two-week international getaway, leaving the OP with a suddenly expanded family and a whole list of logistical nightmares to deal with. I don’t know about you, but I would be furious at this point.

And our OP was, too. She was already juggling two kids and two cats, knee-deep in the chaos of working long hours, trying to make everything run smoothly. And she somehow ended up with a new addition—a dog who very much resembles a small bear. I can just imagine the OP’s cats, who normally rule the roost, suddenly face-to-face with a giant, furry roommate.

Of course, the OP tried the reasonable route, calling shelters, and checking out other options. And the response? They wanted her to pay to leave this dog—that wasn’t even hers—at a shelter. And, when the OP texted her ex about his pet-sitting surprise, he went radio silent.

Her workday was looming, the kids were asking questions, the cats were probably hissing at their new roommate, and the OP considered going full detective to track down a dog-friendly solution. All because her ex-husband doesn’t understand the word “no.”

But the OP didn’t sign up for any of this! She was very clear about her boundaries when she told her ex that she wouldn’t take care of his dog, but he completely ignored her and manipulated the kids into taking the dog. This dude felt entitled to his ex-wife’s time, energy, and home, and just assumed she would handle the dog. Now, that’s just next-level entitlement.

Image credits: master1305

The pros say that it’s really hard to make someone feel or act less entitled, but there is a trick to dealing with their entitlement—nip it in the bud. Firmly remind them that your relationship has changed and that they’re no longer entitled to your support. It’s also a good idea to not give in to their demands, to avoid reinforcing their sense of entitlement.

But honestly, you can’t help but laugh at this guy’s audacity. Only an ex would pull something like this—make an unexpected, completely disruptive drop-off of his dog, then—poof! But, after a few days of chaos and making sure the kids wouldn’t lose their minds over their beloved dog, the ex finally found someone to take the pet.

You’d think that would end things, right? Nope. Not even close. Turns out, he made the 13-year-old son the dog’s official owner. Yup, because when you can’t take responsibility for your own actions, you just create more problems for others to carry, right?

And if that wasn’t enough, the ex took the emotional manipulation train, blaming the OP and telling the kid over the phone things like, “The dog has to go because mum doesn’t want him here” and “She doesn’t care where he goes, as long as he’s out of her house.” How heartless can you be, dude?

Seriously, now, this is the kind of tactic that makes you wonder if he’s got a degree in gaslighting. Experts say that gaslighting is the art of making someone question their own reality, usually by denying facts, manipulating feelings, and, in this case, using the kids as pawns. It’s a specific type of emotional abuse, designed to make the victim feel crazy or paranoid, even when they’re reacting to a blatantly harmful situation.

And in this case? The OP’s ex was full-on gaslighting both her and the kids. He told her she was overreacting when she was literally just trying to protect her kids from his emotionally manipulative behavior. If that’s not twisted, I don’t know what is.

What would you do if your ex pulled a stunt like this? Would you keep the dog, or ship it right back to its sender? Let’s hear in the comments.

Netizens couldn’t help but feel bad for the woman and the dog, saying that the ex sounded like an emotionally abusive man

