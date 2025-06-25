ADVERTISEMENT

If you appreciate humor that’s a little dark, peculiar, and rather unpredictable, there’s a high chance you’ll love ‘Rustedboot Comics.’ Created by Maurice Dixon, this series features a sharp, twisted sense of humor and plenty of offbeat jokes. Whether it’s a clever play on expectations or an ending that catches you completely off guard, these comics will leave you laughing — and maybe feeling just a touch awkward.

Scroll down to discover some of his most memorably off-kilter and wildly entertaining strips — perfect for when you’re in the mood for humor that’s as original as it is unpredictable!

More info: Instagram