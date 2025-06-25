ADVERTISEMENT

If you appreciate humor that’s a little dark, peculiar, and rather unpredictable, there’s a high chance you’ll love ‘Rustedboot Comics.’ Created by Maurice Dixon, this series features a sharp, twisted sense of humor and plenty of offbeat jokes. Whether it’s a clever play on expectations or an ending that catches you completely off guard, these comics will leave you laughing — and maybe feeling just a touch awkward.

Scroll down to discover some of his most memorably off-kilter and wildly entertaining strips — perfect for when you’re in the mood for humor that’s as original as it is unpredictable!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white comic panels by Rustedboot Comics featuring dark humor with talking cars and police officers in a gas station setting.

    #2

    Black and white dark humor comic featuring three friends watching a predator movie with thermal vision scenes.

    #3

    Black and white comic by Rustedboot Comics featuring dark humor with a nurse and a confused man in a school setting.

    #4

    Comic strip by Rustedboot Comics featuring a man alone with dark humor and a humorous twist involving lips on a table.

    #5

    Black and white comic by Rustedboot showing two men testing if staring into eyes causes love with dark humor.

    #6

    Comic strip by Rustedboot Comics showing dark humor about a vending machine accident and a $50 bet.

    #7

    Black and white Rustedboot comic showing dark humor with a frustrated man and a frozen yogurt shop next to a fertility clinic.

    #8

    Black and white comic by Rustedboot Comics depicting dark humor with a failed hero, chaos, and an exploding helicopter.

    #9

    Dark humor comic by Rustedboot Comics showing a man hit by a crow and dealing with its lasting grudge.

    #10

    Black and white Rustedboot comic strip illustrating awkward hand-holding at an art exhibit with dark humor elements.

    #11

    Black and white Rustedboot comic strip with dark humor featuring a surprise scene and shocked characters in a hospital setting.

    #12

    Comic by Rustedboot Comics showing a man with noise cancelling headphones ignoring a train crash in dark humor style.

    #13

    Comic strip by Rustedboot Comics showing dark humor with a man talking to a Magic 8 Ball giving harsh replies.

    #14

    Black and white Rustedboot comic strip featuring dark humor about misunderstandings and workplace talk.

    #15

    Hand-drawn Rustedboot comic panels showing dark humor with characters in a backhand tennis coach scenario.

    #16

    Comic strip by Rustedboot Comics depicting a couple’s conversation with dark humor and the arrival of Dad-Joke-Man.

    #17

    Black and white comic strip by Rustedboot Comics featuring dark humor with firefighters, a news reporter, and a superhero called Dad-Joke-Man.

    #18

    Comic strip by Rustedboot Comics showing two characters debating birdwatching with binocular views of a bridge and landscape, dark humor style.

    #19

    Black and white comic strip by Rustedboot Comics showing awkward basement bathroom humor with dark humor theme.

    #20

    Comic strip from Rustedboot Comics showing dark humor with a family picnic, raw chicken, and a grizzly bear attack.

    #21

    Black and white Rustedboot dark humor comic strip showing a man playing golf and reacting to a tragic fire.

    #22

    Black and white Rustedboot Comics strip featuring a father and son with dark humor on relationships and misunderstandings.

    #23

    Comic strip by Rustedboot Comics featuring dark humor with a baseball accident and Dad-Joke-Man saving the day.

    #24

    Black and white comic strip about a family curse involving moustaches, illustrating dark humor by Rustedboot Comics.

    #25

    Comic strip by Rustedboot Comics showing dark humor about peanuts causing unexpected chaos and harm in everyday life.

    #26

    Black and white Rustedboot Comics panel showing dark humor conversation between three men about relationship drama.

    #27

    Black and white Rustedboot Comics cartoon featuring a camping scene with dark humor dialogue between characters.

