If you’ve been following Bored Panda for a while, you’ve likely come across the magical work of Diego Cusano — the self-proclaimed "Fantasy Researcher" who transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Using everyday items like pasta, fruit, and other household objects, Diego creates whimsical 3D illustrations. His playful imagination blends all the elements so seamlessly that the final results are both clever and delightful.

Scroll down to enjoy this fresh batch of visual surprises

