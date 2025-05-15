If you’ve been following Bored Panda for a while, you’ve likely come across the magical work of Diego Cusano — the self-proclaimed "Fantasy Researcher" who transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Using everyday items like pasta, fruit, and other household objects, Diego creates whimsical 3D illustrations. His playful imagination blends all the elements so seamlessly that the final results are both clever and delightful.

Scroll down to enjoy this fresh batch of visual surprises — and don’t forget to tell us which one made you do a double-take!

More info: Instagram | diegocusano.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

#1

Creative illustration transforming an everyday rat into a chef with a mushroom as a hat in a unique artwork.

diego_cusano Report

    #2

    Creative illustration transforming a sketch of an elephant with snack chips as large ears, blending everyday objects in art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #3

    Creative illustration transforming a banana peel into a robot figure with a detailed sketch and a helmet.

    diego_cusano Report

    #4

    Creative illustration showing a fairy with wings made from a heart-shaped yellow object transforming everyday items.

    diego_cusano Report

    #5

    Creative illustration showing a sausage on a fork with a sketch of people resembling The Last Supper above it.

    diego_cusano Report

    #6

    Creative illustration transforming a baby pacifier into a cowboy character with a drawn body and facial expression.

    diego_cusano Report

    #7

    Creative illustration transforming a pear into an object interacting with a drawn figure, blending everyday items and art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #8

    Creative illustrations transforming marshmallow twists into playful dog shapes in a whimsical, everyday object art style.

    diego_cusano Report

    #9

    Creative illustrations showing bats hanging from cacao pods, transforming everyday objects into imaginative art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #10

    Creative illustration showing a chicken morphing from a chocolate ice cream scoop on a waffle cone, transforming everyday objects.

    diego_cusano Report

    #11

    Creative illustration showing a candelabra with animated candles transforming everyday objects into new art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #12

    Illustration of four characters from behind surrounded by yellow stars, showcasing creative illustrations transforming everyday objects.

    diego_cusano Report

    #13

    Creative illustration showing a woman merging with a mushroom, transforming everyday objects into something new and imaginative.

    diego_cusano Report

    #14

    Creative illustrations transforming croissants into camels with riders, blending everyday objects with imaginative art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #15

    Illustration creatively transforming pasta into a dress in a unique artwork blending everyday objects and fantasy.

    diego_cusano Report

    #16

    Illustration of a boxer with hair transformed into twisted ropes, showcasing creative illustrations transforming everyday objects.

    diego_cusano Report

    #17

    Creative illustration of a girl wearing a pizza slice as a skirt, transforming an everyday object into something new.

    diego_cusano Report

    #18

    Creative illustration transforming an eyelash into an umbrella held by a drawn figure with tears as raindrops.

    diego_cusano Report

    #19

    Creative illustration transforming a praying mantis body into a pea pod with peas as part of everyday objects art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #20

    Creative illustration showing potatoes transformed into chicks with one bunny among them, highlighting everyday objects creatively.

    diego_cusano Report

    #21

    Creative illustrations transforming everyday objects into new scenes featuring a busy multitasking woman with child and cat.

    diego_cusano Report

    #22

    Creative illustration transforming a rose into a pregnant woman, blending everyday objects with imaginative art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #23

    Creative illustrations transforming everyday objects into new art, featuring a warrior and pasta used as bubbles in a drawing.

    diego_cusano Report

    #24

    Creative illustration transforming a broom with baskets as arms and a magical character casting a spell.

    diego_cusano Report

    #25

    Illustration showing hot air balloons made of pizzas floating above two men and three dogs, creatively transforming everyday objects.

    diego_cusano Report

    #26

    Creative illustration transforming stacked coins into a fashionable hat on a minimalist sketch of a woman.

    diego_cusano Report

    #27

    Illustration of a figure skater with a creative skirt made from holly leaves and red berries transforming everyday objects.

    diego_cusano Report

    #28

    Creative illustration transforms a boy's yellow spaghetti hair and red sweater into a unique everyday object artwork.

    diego_cusano Report

    #29

    Creative illustration transforming a pizza into a ninja turtle character using everyday objects in a unique artistic style.

    diego_cusano Report

    #30

    Creative illustration transforming a spoon into a guitar played by a drawn woman next to spilled coffee cup.

    diego_cusano Report

    #31

    Illustration of cupid with curly pasta hair aiming a heart-tipped arrow, showcasing creative illustrations transforming objects.

    diego_cusano Report

    #32

    Creative illustration transforming a green macaron into a whimsical hat on a woman's head with a small mouse character.

    diego_cusano Report

    #33

    Creative illustration of a woman wearing a dress made from a pink flower petal, transforming everyday objects into art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #34

    Creative illustration shows a woman sitting on a croissant chair holding a coffee cup with coffee beans nearby.

    diego_cusano Report

    #35

    Creative illustration showing a chef flipping a piece of bread in a pan made from a bottle cap, transforming everyday objects.

    diego_cusano Report

    #36

    Illustration transforming a large red flower held by a child walking with a soldier, showcasing creative everyday object art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #37

    Illustration of a woman walking a dog while pulling a suitcase designed like a smartphone, creative everyday object art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #38

    Creative illustration transforming a ball of yarn into a cat with an expressive face, blending everyday objects in art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #39

    Creative illustration of a woman wearing a dress transforming into a watermelon, showcasing everyday objects in new ways.

    diego_cusano Report

    #40

    Creative illustration transforming a leaf into a squirrel's tail, turning everyday objects into imaginative art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #41

    Illustration of a young person with flower petals as wings, creatively transforming everyday objects in art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #42

    Creative illustration showing a ballerina using a pink ribbon as a dance prop, transforming everyday objects into art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #43

    Creative illustration of an avocado transformed into a bear holding balloons and a gift, blending everyday objects uniquely.

    diego_cusano Report

    #44

    Creative illustrations transforming bread rolls into flowers in a vase, blending everyday objects with imaginative art concepts.

    diego_cusano Report

    #45

    Illustration creatively transforming a candy piece into a girl with red hair and a dress in a playful pose.

    diego_cusano Report

    #46

    Creative illustration transforming an everyday object with a red Christmas ornament as the person’s torso in a chair.

    diego_cusano Report

    #47

    Illustration of a girl swinging on yellow flower branches, a creative transformation of everyday objects by an artist.

    diego_cusano Report

    #48

    Creative illustration of a turtle using a walnut shell as its shell, transforming everyday objects into something new by the artist.

    diego_cusano Report

    #49

    Creative illustration transforming a bell pepper into a dress, blending everyday objects with imaginative art.

    diego_cusano Report

    #50

    Creative illustration showing a man and child hugging with a rose petal transforming the child's dress, everyday objects art.

    diego_cusano Report

