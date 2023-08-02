Esther González is an artist from Spain who continues to illustrate funny everyday situations in a quirky and a little NSFW webcomic titled Miss Pad Thai. As of today, the artist has a large 109K following on Instagram from all around the world, and it's not hard to see why; her works are hilariously relatable!

Esther's comics have been featured on Bored Panda twice before, so make sure to see the previous posts here and here.

For a fresh batch of her new content, we invite you to scroll down below and let us know in the comments if you can recognize yourself in these situations too.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | cargocollective.com | Facebook