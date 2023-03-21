33 Of The Most Bizarre Things About Europe From The Perspective Of Americans In This Online Group

People have different reactions to cultures they are not familiar with. They may judge it thinking it is wrong, they might accept it as it is or try to learn the logic behind it. The cultures people really like comparing is the general European culture and the culture in the United States that we colloquially call American. They are both considered The West but there are still small everyday things that we find weird about each other and this time Americans are pointing out the oddities of Europeans after someone asks “Americans, what do Europeans do that you find really weird?”

#1 I lived in Europe for two years. One thing that stands out is people were much more fashion-conscious. I view clothes as a fabric that I am mandated to wear so that I am not arrested.

#2

Not weird, but I'm always pretty impressed by their grasp of languages. Here's Ivan straight outta the mean streets of Moscow who speaks better English than I do and he also speaks Portuguese and Mandarin

#3 You guys have hamburger flavored Cheetos in your "American Food" isle



Homie, we don't even have those.

#4 How most cities are walkable. You need a car everywhere in USA, no matter what.

#5 In Paris, I was offered a seat on the metro when there was none every single time.( I'm a senior). Very seldom happens here.

#6 I lined in Germany 3 years, I loved everything about it, except one thing; personal space doesn't exist in lines. I'd be standing in line at a store and the next person behind me is breathing down my neck.



Step back man.

#7 Specifically Germans (Berliners) in this case.



When you move, you take the kitchen with you. That is just mind boggling to me.

#8 A lot of European cultures eat dinner so late at night. I can't image eating my dinner at 8 or 9 at night.

#9 I can't remember if this is Ireland specific or a thing in the rest of Europe, but the bathroom light switch being outside of the door. Pray tell, Ireland, just how many times a father or a sibling has flicked the switch on and off or just straight up turned it off while you were doing your business?

#10 Two Germans will go into an office and shut the door as though they're taking about something important. Nope, just soccer.

#11 The amount of time y’all have to vacation.

#12 Make people pay to use public toilets

#13 B***h about Americans being loud and obnoxious when French people exist.

#14 No one has screens on their windows in Europe. How do you open your window without getting a house full of bugs?

#15 The fact that many can take two hours for lunch in the middle of a day and it is considered to be a norm

#16 Leaving babies napping outside, alone, in cold weather.



(This is specifically aimed at the Scandinavians!)



I was in Denmark in November and it was a super windy, cold week (ranged from -6 degrees *to -9 degrees Celsius) and this honestly stunned me. I admire that people feel so safe that they can do it!



Edit: I know -6C isn’t super cold for Scandinavia, but I have low cold tolerance and it was also windy in Copenhagen

#17 Went across the pond for a deployment. Two things I noticed that were peculiar:



1. The amount of smoking. Europeans seem to smoke a lot more than Americans, and, unlike us, at face-value there don't seem to be discrepancies based on class or anything; *everyone* smokes.



2. The fascination with track suits. A lot of the guys loved track suits. Hell, I was surrounded by such track-suit exposure I wound up getting one myself (I love it)!



No judgement and nothing but love, y'all.

#18 I do find it a bit odd that everyone sort of agrees nothing happens in August. Like, for a whole month, you better not need anything done - even doctors seem scarce.



EDIT: To be clear, August is the vacation month in many places in Europe. While August is a popular time to go away in the US, summer vacations seem more distributed through the school-less months. In Europe, however, it just seems understood no one will work in August (or at least a large part of it).

#19 No ice in the water

#20 I worked at a spa and people all around the world would come



the europeans were so comfortable w getting naked like it's nothing



mind u this is 5 stars...celebs and ms universe models come to this spa, and europeans will walk naked like nothing



EDIT- personally I don't care about nudity BUT I can understand others not wanting to see ur junk...so it's not a sexual problem thing for me, I just don't wanna see it



EDIT 2- for the slow ones who keep saying "don't look"...I **worked** there and there was averagely 50+ naked men at attendant in the locker room...every corner you go they're there.

#21 When you ask them “How are you doing?”. They think it’s a personal question instead of an american greeting.

#22 Propensity for public nudity

#23 I took German in high school and learned about their culture and just brushed it off but then I actually got to go!



First, having to specify I wanted tap water or non-sparkling water. I just ended up buying bottled water because it was easier.



Second, almost everyone would shut down for lunch. Even businesses besides restaurants or delis.





#24 I’m going to Europe on my honeymoon, and it’s been crazy to me how other countries just have open borders. I’m taking the ICE from Germany to France and there’s no border checks? It’s really fascinating to me.

#25 When I was in Paris around 2002, I saw these ads for what I believe was some kind of frozen sorbet treat, and the ads featured extremely sexualized depictions of humanoid animals - like a dolphin lady with big boobs. Softcore furry porn, basically. I know the French aren’t so prude as Americans, but why bring the animals into it?

#26 Unironically and openly discriminate against Romani people while looking down on the US for their race issues.

#27 I am from and work in SEA and work with both Euros and Americans. The americans adjust to heat and humidity pretty fast and well, the Euros not so much.

#28 Sneezes get no reaction. I have since come around to their point of view, but for a minute there I was like WHERE ARE MY BLESSINGS??!?

#29 Keep eggs on the counter. I know they’re okay to eat, but it’s just so weird to me.

#30 Hotels having two twin beds pushed next to each other instead of king/queen size. You invented kings and queens wtf

#31 You know, it kind of blows my mind that Europe has free education and free healthcare, but you can't get a drink of water or take a p**s without paying.

#32 Accepting hot summers with no air conditioning? Do y’all like to suffer?



Edit: I am addressing southern Europe