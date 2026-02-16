Epstein’s Amazon Order Exposed As Pam Bondi Declares ‘All’ Files Released

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon order has been exposed in the Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice between late 2025 and early 2026.

The pe**phile’s shopping list included items such as clothing, massage tools, controversial books, and medication used for the tightening of certain body parts, as per the disclosure.

Highlights Epstein’s Amazon orders included items such as child-coded clothing, intimate tools, dietary supplements, and controversial books like Lolita and Justine.

An expert explained that the items Epstein purchased reflect his predatory psychology.

The disgraced financier’s shopping list has taken the spotlight amid U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s confirmation that all files related to him have been released.

In a press interaction dissecting Epstein’s orders, a trauma psychologist called the purchases alarming and revealing of Epstein’s state of mind.

“The presence of these child-coded items alongside these s**ual tools is so clinically alarming,” the expert expressed.

According to an expert, Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon purchases reflect his predatory behavior

Image credits: DOJ

Epstein’s Amazon order history, dated between 2014 and 2019, includes Russian author Vladimir Nabokov’s book Lolita, which follows a man who becomes disturbingly infatuated with a 12-year-old girl.

Pictures released as part of the Epstein files show women with quotes from the book written over their bodies. Epstein’s private jet was notably named the “Lolita Express.”

Image credits: DOJ

Epstein also purchased the Marquis de Sade’s 1791 book Justine, which contains graphic descriptions of sadistic acts, and The Stranger Beside Me, the 1980 true crime book by Ann Rule, who knew psychopath Ted Bundy.

In 2017, Epstein bought a pack of Gerber Baby Girls sleeper suits, following it up with two sets of girls’ school uniforms, one beige and the other black and white with a polo neck, in 2018.

Image credits: DOJ

The Epstein files also document a receipt for a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager and $64.95 Vagifirm pills, used to tighten female private parts, especially due to childbirth and aging.

Relational trauma psychologist Desiree Nazarian addressed Epstein’s purchase history in a New York Post interview.

“Everything on this list is really common in predatory profiles. It is marked by coercion, entitlement, dominance, and control of narrative,” she added.

Close-up of a man with gray hair and beard, related to Joe Exotic Epstein files post breaking the internet buzz.

Image credits: Getty/Kypros

Epstein also purchased a black-and-white prisoner’s costume in 2018, an FBI costume, and a pair of Israel Defence Force combat pants.

“It is all about eroticized hierarchy,” Nazarian said, explaining, “It is role play around dominance, punishment, impunity; it is like this oscillation between being the authority and staging the persecution.”

Epstein’s shopping list has drawn attention as Bondi confirmed DOJ released all records concerning him

Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

Millions of pages of email correspondence, images, and videos were released by the DOJ on December 30, calling them the last tranche of investigative material concerning Epstein.

At the time, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said a significant number of pages were not released to keep graphic depictions of child violation and personal medical files safe.

In their Saturday, February 14 letter to Congress, however, Blanche, alongside Attorney General Bondi, wrote:

Image credits: DOJ

“In accordance with the requirements of the [Epstein Files Transparency] Act and as described by various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released ‘all records, documents, communications, and investigative materials’ in the possession of the Department.”

Image credits: DOJ

No records were kept from the DOJ’s release “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity,” the letter added.

The individuals listed in the files include people who are or were government officials or politically exposed persons and whose names appeared at least once in the files, the letter informs.

Lawmakers have slammed the DOJ for listing deceased celebrities with potential Epstein co-conspirators

Image credits: DOJ

Lawmakers were granted access to the unredacted version of the Epstein files starting Monday, February 9.

Current U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, UK Royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Gates, and more are included in the Epstein files.

The disclosure also includes the names of deceased musicians like Janis Joplin and Elvis Presley, as well as actress Marilyn Monroe, who passed away when Epstein was 9 years old.

Image credits: DOJ

The DOJ explained that the names appear in the files in a “wide variety of contexts,” including some individuals who had extensive direct contact with Epstein or Maxwell, his closest associate, and others who were merely referenced in a third-party manner.

However, representative Ro Khanna, one of the lawmakers leading the effort to make Epstein files accessible to people, said on X: “The DOJ is once again purposefully muddying the waters on who was a predator and who was mentioned in an email.”

“Compulsive liar Pam Bondi,” a netizen remarked about the Attorney General’s stand on the Epstein files