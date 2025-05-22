70 Times Parents Got Exposed Online For Being Entitled
There are some parents who handle themselves, and their kids, with flair and grace. They set the bar sky-high for all those around them. Always kind, courteous, patient and generally decent human beings. Then you get the Karens. There are always the Karens... Entitled folk who believe the world revolves around them, and their families. Complaining, expecting, taking, never giving. Often shocking many people they encounter along the way to the top of their pretty pedestals. We can't help but wonder how their mini-me's will turn out one day.
These parents' actions don't go unnoticed. Nor do they go ignored. People have been calling out the most entitled moms and dads they've had the displeasure of encountering. And boy, it's a lot. From one who expects her daughter's guests to cover the expenses of her 4th birthday party. And genuinely cannot understand why she, as the mom, should pay. To the person who asked someone for pizza, claiming their child was "starving." Then turned their nose up at the soup that was kindly offered.
Bored Panda has put together some of the wildest stories about parents who reek of entitlement but just refuse to smell it. Try to keep your jaw off the floor as you scroll through. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.
That’s A Pretty Bratty Kid If They Are Gonna Throw A Tantrum Because A Random Stranger Gets Something They Do Not
Many of us try our best to raise nice, kind and confident kids. But not everyone manages to. Sometimes entitlement creeps in, and follows the child all the way to adulthood. They believe they deserve special treatment, favors, discounts, hand-outs, while giving mere mortals the side-eye from the top of their pedestal.
Major Props To The Kid Tho, Just Silent Destruction
Entitled Parents Are So Funny
Sister Asks Me If I Can Watch Her Kid, Then Asks If I Can Come Get Her And Comes Up With Lame Excuse As To Why She Can't Drop Her Off
Make It Fair! Her Kid Is Crying
"My Kid Hasn't Eaten Since Yesterday"
You Want Us To "Spoil Your Kids" While Already Going To Disney?
Christmas Dinner Please? All Or Nothing, I Guess
Beggar Mom Is Insulted That Her Daughter's Party Guests Won't Pay For The Party
The host of the Birthday Party pays for the Birthday Party. If all you can afford is homemade cupcakes and chips, then have homemade cupcakes and chips.
I Can Buy Things That Aren’t Too Useful For Myself, But When I Need A Gift For My Kid, I Want Someone Else To Pay For It
My standard reply is either I need it for my cancer treatment or my mother's funeral.
"Someone Give My Kids An Xbox Or A Playstation!"
Mom Thinks Her Son Needs My Service Dog, Not Just Any Service Dog
Your Loss
Not As Shocking As A Lot Of Things I See On Here, But She Won’t Take My Free Pacifier Because It’s Purple
Does she think using a purple pacifier will turn her child gay?
But I Need A White One For The Kids
Apparently, I Hate Kids
Someone Tries To Use Their Kid As An Excuse To Get A Supreme Shirt For Super Cheap
I’m telling you, you can buy like twenty tee shirts for that money if 60$ is a low price.
Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas
Bride Doesn't Care About The Entitled Mother And I Love It
Thoughts? Parents Feeling Entitled To Strangers Attention Towards Their Kids When They Say Hi, Gets Upset When Not Given
And if someone says how cute her kids are she’ll call them a p e d o
Changing A Diaper On A Restaurant Table Isn't Okay?
I can't believe anyone would fathom doing this? I have changed a diaper on my lap while sitting on a toilet before (with my pants up) and an improptu trunk change. I would never change my kids diaper on a surface where someone eats.
Don't Recommend Charity Events. I'll Explode
Single Mom Looking To Pay A Nanny $1.43 An Hour To Watch 3 Kids
If I'm done the math correctly, that's 0.80 per hour for 3 children or 0.26 per hour per child. This person is beyond nuts.
I Only Need $350k
This person messaging accounts on Twitter asking for a measly $350,000. Why won't some random wealthy person give me the full amount?
"Why do I have to do the work. Click a link. Gimme." Blegh I'm stopping with this page for now. It's a summary of a majority social media and human interactions tbh
She Wanted To Take Her 2 Year Old Daughter To A Marilyn Manson Concert
It's Your Responsibility To Feed My Kids
Pregnant Woman Thinks The Law Says She Gets To Skip The Line At Victoria’s Secret
Entitled Parents With Bad Kids Are The Worst
Only The Best For My Baby
"Can Pay If Needed"
Grateful For The Help, However
This women I know has 6 kids, her ex left her 2 years ago, so she has been struggling as a single mom. She was posting a lot on Facebook about how hard it’s been supporting her kids and how she hates Christmas because she can’t afford to get her kids presents. The community rallied together and got her kids a bunch of presents and then she posts this.
Lady On My Friend's List That Is Always Begging For Stuff
$2.47 An Hour To Babysit My 9 Month Old Baby. Gets Upset When People Tell Her That's Way Too Little For Such A Young Baby
Of course she's a single mom and can't afford more, yet her profile shows weekly trips to the bar with drinks in hand.
Having A Gender Reveal, But Guests Have To Bring Everything
Guests bringing their own dish is normal, but asking them to basically provide the whole party?
Let Me Pay You A Wage That’s So Low You Can’t Pay Me Rent Back
This Mother Shouldn’t Be Jumping Around When Her 2 Remaining Brain Cells Are Already Competing For Third Place
I'd Be Hanging Up Some Cameras And Changing The Locks ASAP
Absolute Human Vermin
Momma Needs A Vacation But Spent All The Money On A Trip To Aruba, So She Can Only Pay $250-$300 For The Week?
Somehow Can’t Find Quality In Home Childcare For 12 Hours A Day, 5 Days A Week, For $4 An Hour. Indefinitely
Work 5 Jobs And Only Get Paid For 1
The One I Got For Free Isn’t What I Wanted
Latest Post On Our Local Neighbourhood App
You Only Get Pink Or Blue M&Ms If You Buy Me A Baby Gift
This Woman Ignores Her Mother’s Support Because She Would Rather Shoplift, Or Manipulate People To Get Her Designer Things
The First Real Life One I Have Seen! And I Am Floored
"I'm Really In Need Of Two Giant TV's"
Needless To Say, The Post Has Zero Takers
Good Thing There Was A Manager There To Sort This Out
How Can People Be So Ungrateful And Oblivious To Common Courtesy?
Re-evaluating the relationship for sure. Can't imagine re-assigning sleeping arrangements in someone else's home without their blessing, let alone their consent. They were never rude before kids, but seem to think that their kids whims are more important than basic respect.
Some People Just Have No Patience
How Dare You Curse In A Video I Allowed My Child Access To
Entitled Mom Places Curse Upon Soccer Players For Not Giving Their Ball To Her Toddler
Found Another One In The Wild
What? That's Ridiculous
Has This Person Never Had The Thought That Their Over-Reliance On Others With The First Baby Is A Large Part Of The Reason Everybody's Noping Out Now?
Entitled Parent Thinks Having A Ticket For Their Baby Means Their Nanny Should Get In For Free
"Laptop" Like It's Some Kind Of Crazy, Newfangled Thing That Kids These Days Are Begging For
Honestly Didn't Believe People Like This Actually Existed. Why Do A Lot Of Them Seem To Be Middle-Aged Women With Kids?
I Stop And Stand Still. Make Them Go Around
I Would File A Police Report For Harassment
Why Would The Staff Stand There And Let Her Do That?
Karen Mad That A Restaurant In A French Speaking Country Only Speaks French (And Italian, Actually) And Not Giving Free Stuff To Her Daughter
1/5 Stars Because People Looked At Me When My Child Was Misbehaving
Entitled Parent Raising The Next Generation Of Turds
This ignorant cow will go to her grave thinking everyone else is wrong and she is right.
These Are The Same Parents That Will Use The Boys Will Be Boys Excuse, If They Get A Little To Handsy With A Girl And Are Confronted About It
This Person Should Pull A Scooby Doo And Haunt The Neighborhood To Drive Down Property Values And Snatch Up Their Mum's Flat For A 5£ Note. Then Charge Her Rent
I should’ve clarified, the $100 is just her spending money. My brother and dad take care of all bills. They also give her spending money. My grad school application/testing is costing me around $1.5k. I’m working retail because it’s close to my house and I’ve worked there before.
Entitled Parents
When My Kids Were Learning To Use A Toilet As Toddlers, I Knew Where All The Clean And Accessible Toilets Were, And None Of Them Were School My Kids Didn't Even Attend, Open Hours Or Not
Woman Argues With A Literal Child And Pins Her Against A Car Just Because They’re No Longer Friends With Her Kid
She's lucky she didn't get slapped into next week for confronting someone else's child.
