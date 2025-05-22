There are some parents who handle themselves, and their kids, with flair and grace. They set the bar sky-high for all those around them. Always kind, courteous, patient and generally decent human beings. Then you get the Karens. There are always the Karens... Entitled folk who believe the world revolves around them, and their families. Complaining, expecting, taking, never giving. Often shocking many people they encounter along the way to the top of their pretty pedestals. We can't help but wonder how their mini-me's will turn out one day.

These parents' actions don't go unnoticed. Nor do they go ignored. People have been calling out the most entitled moms and dads they've had the displeasure of encountering. And boy, it's a lot. From one who expects her daughter's guests to cover the expenses of her 4th birthday party. And genuinely cannot understand why she, as the mom, should pay. To the person who asked someone for pizza, claiming their child was "starving." Then turned their nose up at the soup that was kindly offered.

Bored Panda has put together some of the wildest stories about parents who reek of entitlement but just refuse to smell it. Try to keep your jaw off the floor as you scroll through. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

That’s A Pretty Bratty Kid If They Are Gonna Throw A Tantrum Because A Random Stranger Gets Something They Do Not

Reddit post from entitled parents showing a mother upset as her child throws a tantrum over chocolates in a store.

shygirlturnedsassy Report

Many of us try our best to raise nice, kind and confident kids. But not everyone manages to. Sometimes entitlement creeps in, and follows the child all the way to adulthood. They believe they deserve special treatment, favors, discounts, hand-outs, while giving mere mortals the side-eye from the top of their pedestal.
    #2

    Major Props To The Kid Tho, Just Silent Destruction

    Reddit post showing entitled parents exposed as a boy with a disability defends his reserved metro seat.

    WhatTheHell431 Report

    #3

    Entitled Parents Are So Funny

    Tweet discussing a toddler asking for a banana at the airport and a parent’s entitled response, highlighting entitled parents online.

    THISisLULE Report

    #4

    Sister Asks Me If I Can Watch Her Kid, Then Asks If I Can Come Get Her And Comes Up With Lame Excuse As To Why She Can't Drop Her Off

    Text message exchange showing entitled parent asking for babysitting favor but refusing to drive due to lack of snow tires.

    suckme_beautiful Report

    #5

    Make It Fair! Her Kid Is Crying

    Facebook post showing an entitled parent demanding fairness over a donut giveaway based on children’s name initials.

    doc_king126 Report

    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry we only give away free donuts for BJ's..... I'll see myself out....

    #6

    "My Kid Hasn't Eaten Since Yesterday"

    Text message exchange showing an entitled parent asking for food assistance, illustrating entitled parents exposed online.

    megoon- Report

    #7

    You Want Us To "Spoil Your Kids" While Already Going To Disney?

    White van with "Disney Bound" and "Help spoil our kids! Venmo" written on the rear windows showing entitled parents exposed online.

    SupermanRR1980 Report

    #8

    Christmas Dinner Please? All Or Nothing, I Guess

    Text message showing entitled parent asking for $150+ groceries for Christmas dinner, then walking away upset when refused.

    Obvious-Case7950 Report

    #9

    Beggar Mom Is Insulted That Her Daughter's Party Guests Won't Pay For The Party

    Screenshot of an entitled parent asking others to pay for their child's birthday party online, showing parental entitlement exposed.

    HelloImJenni Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The host of the Birthday Party pays for the Birthday Party. If all you can afford is homemade cupcakes and chips, then have homemade cupcakes and chips.

    #10

    I Can Buy Things That Aren’t Too Useful For Myself, But When I Need A Gift For My Kid, I Want Someone Else To Pay For It

    Screenshot of a heated online conversation showing entitled parent demanding free PS4 for child's birthday.

    putanginamo22 Report

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My standard reply is either I need it for my cancer treatment or my mother's funeral.

    #11

    "Someone Give My Kids An Xbox Or A Playstation!"

    Social media post showing entitled parent venting about toy drive disappointment and kids wanting specific gifts.

    xNIGHT_RANGEREx Report

    #12

    Mom Thinks Her Son Needs My Service Dog, Not Just Any Service Dog

    Text message exchange showing entitled parent demanding a service dog, highlighting entitled parents exposed online.

    coloSDhandler Report

    #13

    Your Loss

    Text message conversation exposing entitled parents bringing kids on inappropriate dates, highlighting entitled parents behavior online.

    SweetyByHeart Report

    #14

    Not As Shocking As A Lot Of Things I See On Here, But She Won’t Take My Free Pacifier Because It’s Purple

    Social media conversation exposing entitled parents over pacifier requests and gender preferences.

    Wonderful-Macaroon Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does she think using a purple pacifier will turn her child gay?

    #15

    But I Need A White One For The Kids

    Social media post showing a parent asking for a free white or fluffy kitten for kids, reflecting entitled parents exposed online.

    vlsewell Report

    rubee avatar
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the post where the cat charity clapped back and said their cat only wanted to live with British people 😂

    #16

    Apparently, I Hate Kids

    Text message conversation showing entitled parents negotiating price online and getting exposed for being unreasonable.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    Someone Tries To Use Their Kid As An Excuse To Get A Supreme Shirt For Super Cheap

    Text message exchange showing entitled parent negotiating a low price for a shirt their child supposedly wants for two years.

    Rylanbrit10 Report

    brody-garrard avatar
    Brody Garrard
    Brody Garrard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m telling you, you can buy like twenty tee shirts for that money if 60$ is a low price.

    #18

    Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas

    Social media post showing entitled parents exposed online demanding gifts and causing drama over kids' Christmas presents.

    KetoMyLastHope Report

    #19

    Bride Doesn't Care About The Entitled Mother And I Love It

    Reddit post from entitled parents subreddit describing a parent bringing kids to an adult-only wedding despite rules.

    frynnsk2001 Report

    #20

    Thoughts? Parents Feeling Entitled To Strangers Attention Towards Their Kids When They Say Hi, Gets Upset When Not Given

    Woman in a grocery store looking annoyed, highlighting entitled parents exposed online for ignoring toddlers' greetings.

    notvanity Report

    brody-garrard avatar
    Brody Garrard
    Brody Garrard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if someone says how cute her kids are she’ll call them a p e d o

    #21

    Changing A Diaper On A Restaurant Table Isn't Okay?

    Parent exposed online for changing baby on dirty restaurant table due to lack of baby changing station in restrooms.

    I can't believe anyone would fathom doing this? I have changed a diaper on my lap while sitting on a toilet before (with my pants up) and an improptu trunk change. I would never change my kids diaper on a surface where someone eats.

    WayDownInKokomo Report

    #22

    Don't Recommend Charity Events. I'll Explode

    Text of entitled parents demanding specific gifts for their kids, showcasing entitled parents exposed online.

    silverdonu Report

    #23

    Single Mom Looking To Pay A Nanny $1.43 An Hour To Watch 3 Kids

    Parent seeking reliable babysitter offering low pay, showing entitled behavior exposed online in childcare request.

    fv7061 Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I'm done the math correctly, that's 0.80 per hour for 3 children or 0.26 per hour per child. This person is beyond nuts.

    #24

    I Only Need $350k

    Parents exposed online for entitled behavior while asking for donations to build a safer home for their son in a neighborhood.

    This person messaging accounts on Twitter asking for a measly $350,000. Why won't some random wealthy person give me the full amount?

    jjinjadubu Report

    laurencaswell4 avatar
    Lauren Caswell
    Lauren Caswell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why do I have to do the work. Click a link. Gimme." Blegh I'm stopping with this page for now. It's a summary of a majority social media and human interactions tbh

    #25

    She Wanted To Take Her 2 Year Old Daughter To A Marilyn Manson Concert

    Screenshot of a social media post exposing entitled parents complaining about lack of support for their child's GoFundMe campaign.

    MarcusDigitz Report

    #26

    It's Your Responsibility To Feed My Kids

    Text message exchange showing an entitled parent demanding money and blaming others for their situation online.

    Chiuy Report

    #27

    Pregnant Woman Thinks The Law Says She Gets To Skip The Line At Victoria’s Secret

    Screenshot of an entitled parent's complaint online about skipping a line, exposing entitled behavior by parents.

    Milliody Report

    #28

    Entitled Parents With Bad Kids Are The Worst

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a parent exposed online for being entitled after a pool closure incident.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Only The Best For My Baby

    Screenshot of an entitled parent's online request for multiple baby items, highlighting entitled behavior exposure.

    BokenMuppet Report

    #30

    "Can Pay If Needed"

    Post from a parent online seeking a babysitter, showing entitled demands and strict trust requirements.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Grateful For The Help, However

    Christmas tree surrounded by many presents, illustrating entitled parents exposed online in a holiday setting.

    This women I know has 6 kids, her ex left her 2 years ago, so she has been struggling as a single mom. She was posting a lot on Facebook about how hard it’s been supporting her kids and how she hates Christmas because she can’t afford to get her kids presents. The community rallied together and got her kids a bunch of presents and then she posts this.

    FlyOnTheWall221 Report

    #32

    Lady On My Friend's List That Is Always Begging For Stuff

    Entitled parents exposed online with complaints about kids' coats and brand preferences in humorous posts.

    Majestic_Picture8017 Report

    #33

    $2.47 An Hour To Babysit My 9 Month Old Baby. Gets Upset When People Tell Her That's Way Too Little For Such A Young Baby

    Screenshot of a parent online post entitled to a babysitter with detailed availability and payment terms for a 9-month-old.

    Of course she's a single mom and can't afford more, yet her profile shows weekly trips to the bar with drinks in hand.

    therealcatladygina Report

    #34

    Having A Gender Reveal, But Guests Have To Bring Everything

    A social media post where a parent asks invitees to bring tables, chairs, food, and drinks for a party, showing entitled behavior.

    Guests bringing their own dish is normal, but asking them to basically provide the whole party?

    gnar_dar Report

    #35

    Let Me Pay You A Wage That’s So Low You Can’t Pay Me Rent Back

    Post seeking live-in nanny for two girls, showing entitled parents exposed online for unreasonable demands and offers.

    nutritionisthill Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The héll. You pay THEM to watch YOUR children.

    #36

    This Mother Shouldn’t Be Jumping Around When Her 2 Remaining Brain Cells Are Already Competing For Third Place

    A social media post from an entitled parent asking for a trampoline to be delivered or picked up for their child.

    boo1517 Report

    #37

    I'd Be Hanging Up Some Cameras And Changing The Locks ASAP

    Screenshot of a Reddit post showing entitled parents demanding unsupervised pool access, highlighting entitled parents behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Absolute Human Vermin

    A single mom asks if a male babysitter can be made to pay child support after watching her kids without pay.

    TheSlothsAreWatching Report

    #39

    Momma Needs A Vacation But Spent All The Money On A Trip To Aruba, So She Can Only Pay $250-$300 For The Week?

    Social media post showing entitled parent seeking babysitter for vacation, highlighting entitled behavior exposed online.

    idestroycat Report

    #40

    Somehow Can’t Find Quality In Home Childcare For 12 Hours A Day, 5 Days A Week, For $4 An Hour. Indefinitely

    Screenshot of a parent sharing detailed childcare demands online, highlighting entitled parent behavior exposed on social media.

    kathleenhayward Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of this makes sense: “The rest of the days, I will bring her to the door for her to go right back to sleep until 7-8, whenever the other kids wake up, depending on what your schedule looks like.”

    #41

    Work 5 Jobs And Only Get Paid For 1

    Entitled parents exposed online seeking housekeeper/babysitter with multiple skills for low pay rate request.

    AffectionateMode7529 Report

    #42

    The One I Got For Free Isn’t What I Wanted

    Pink newborn car seat requested by entitled parent exposed in online post asking for a boy's car seat trade or donation

    AntiYourOpinion Report

    #43

    Latest Post On Our Local Neighbourhood App

    Screenshot of a parent’s online message asking for food, illustrating entitled behavior exposed by others online.

    rainbowhoodies22 Report

    #44

    You Only Get Pink Or Blue M&Ms If You Buy Me A Baby Gift

    Screenshot of a baby shower rule post showing entitled parent demanding gifts to allow food and drinks at the event.

    jeanpiageeet Report

    #45

    This Woman Ignores Her Mother’s Support Because She Would Rather Shoplift, Or Manipulate People To Get Her Designer Things

    Alt text: A parent's entitled online rant asking for school supply discounts while claiming financial struggles and personal excuses.

    ShibaInuLuvrr Report

    #46

    The First Real Life One I Have Seen! And I Am Floored

    Parent seeking babysitter for six kids offering low pay, sparking entitlement debate in online job search post.

    muppethero80 Report

    #47

    "I'm Really In Need Of Two Giant TV's"

    Parent exposed online for entitled TV request after toddlers damaged their screen in viral social media post.

    ally00ps Report

    #48

    Needless To Say, The Post Has Zero Takers

    Screenshot of an entitled parent’s online post demanding strict babysitting rules, highlighting entitlement and control.

    FleeceItOutMan Report

    #49

    Good Thing There Was A Manager There To Sort This Out

    Reddit post exposing entitled parent demanding kids stop playing at park for her photo shoot, highlighting entitled parents online.

    rbliz92 Report

    #50

    How Can People Be So Ungrateful And Oblivious To Common Courtesy?

    Reddit post exposing entitled parents making guests uncomfortable and disrespecting the host’s home during a visit.

    Re-evaluating the relationship for sure. Can't imagine re-assigning sleeping arrangements in someone else's home without their blessing, let alone their consent. They were never rude before kids, but seem to think that their kids whims are more important than basic respect.

    OkFinger0 Report

    #51

    Some People Just Have No Patience

    Reddit post exposing entitled parents trying to force a wheelchair passenger off the bus to board first.

    Redqueenhypo Report

    #52

    How Dare You Curse In A Video I Allowed My Child Access To

    Screenshot of an online exchange exposing entitled parents criticizing kids’ content on YouTube.

    mypoorliver Report

    #53

    Entitled Mom Places Curse Upon Soccer Players For Not Giving Their Ball To Her Toddler

    Screenshot of a social media post exposing entitled parents reacting to a toddler's tantrum over a soccer ball.

    Stracharys Report

    #54

    Found Another One In The Wild

    Woman in glasses reflecting on nanny cost, highlighted in comments about entitled parents exposed online.

    skvenus Report

    #55

    What? That's Ridiculous

    Text post showing entitled parent demanding a low-cost babysitter with a specific schedule and limited flexibility.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Has This Person Never Had The Thought That Their Over-Reliance On Others With The First Baby Is A Large Part Of The Reason Everybody's Noping Out Now?

    Screenshot of an entitled parent's Facebook post complaining about favoritism and lack of help with their kids online.

    No-Avocado2635 Report

    #57

    Entitled Parent Thinks Having A Ticket For Their Baby Means Their Nanny Should Get In For Free

    Screenshot of a parenting complaint exposing entitled behavior about family membership and baby care restrictions at a zoo.

    sproggymuffin Report

    #58

    "Laptop" Like It's Some Kind Of Crazy, Newfangled Thing That Kids These Days Are Begging For

    Single mom struggles to provide Christmas gifts, asking for help online, exposing entitled parent reactions in comments.

    Carmelized Report

    #59

    Honestly Didn't Believe People Like This Actually Existed. Why Do A Lot Of Them Seem To Be Middle-Aged Women With Kids?

    Text message exchange showing entitled parent's demands exceeding spending limit, illustrating parents exposed online for entitlement.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    I Stop And Stand Still. Make Them Go Around

    Screenshot of a Reddit post from r/entitledparents discussing entitled parents taking up sidewalks with strollers.

    donutband6969 Report

    #61

    I Would File A Police Report For Harassment

    Reddit post exposing entitled parents asking their child to fund their retirement plans overseas amid family struggles.

    Unable-Patient-8453 Report

    #62

    Why Would The Staff Stand There And Let Her Do That?

    Reddit post exposing entitled parents with a mom changing her baby's diaper on a bar counter at a vineyard.

    maptechlady Report

    #63

    Karen Mad That A Restaurant In A French Speaking Country Only Speaks French (And Italian, Actually) And Not Giving Free Stuff To Her Daughter

    Screenshot of an entitled parent’s one-star review complaining about service and special treatment for a birthday party.

    pesky_emigrant Report

    #64

    1/5 Stars Because People Looked At Me When My Child Was Misbehaving

    Yelp review reveals entitled parents' complaints about restaurants not being accommodating for kids and families.

    sarracenia67 Report

    #65

    Entitled Parent Raising The Next Generation Of Turds

    Parent exposed online for entitlement after confronting rude neighbor during Halloween trick-or-treating incident.

    mrsagc90 Report

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This ignorant cow will go to her grave thinking everyone else is wrong and she is right.

    #66

    These Are The Same Parents That Will Use The Boys Will Be Boys Excuse, If They Get A Little To Handsy With A Girl And Are Confronted About It

    Negative review and owner response exposing entitled parents causing issues at kids play area and disrespecting staff.

    egguchom Report

    #67

    This Person Should Pull A Scooby Doo And Haunt The Neighborhood To Drive Down Property Values And Snatch Up Their Mum's Flat For A 5£ Note. Then Charge Her Rent

    Reddit post from entitled parents subreddit about a mom wanting part of her daughter's paycheck causing anger online.

    I should’ve clarified, the $100 is just her spending money. My brother and dad take care of all bills. They also give her spending money. My grad school application/testing is costing me around $1.5k. I’m working retail because it’s close to my house and I’ve worked there before.

    Legitimate_Sky_7293 Report

    #68

    Entitled Parents

    Customer reviews restaurant with kids playing, owner responds addressing entitled parents and dining experience complaints.

    egguchom Report

    #69

    When My Kids Were Learning To Use A Toilet As Toddlers, I Knew Where All The Clean And Accessible Toilets Were, And None Of Them Were School My Kids Didn't Even Attend, Open Hours Or Not

    Reddit post showing an entitled dad exposed online for demanding after-hours school access with his toddler children.

    ShadowWolf614 Report

    #70

    Woman Argues With A Literal Child And Pins Her Against A Car Just Because They’re No Longer Friends With Her Kid

    Screenshot of a social media post showing entitled parents arguing over child safety and school pickup issues online.

    PM_ME_YOUR_STOMACHS Report

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's lucky she didn't get slapped into next week for confronting someone else's child.

