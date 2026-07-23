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Most parents spend years reminding their kids that since it’s their house, it’s their rules. However, what happens when the tables turn, and the child owns the house instead? Apparently, some parents don’t get the memo that adulthood comes with deeds, mortgages, and the right to decide who gets the TV remote.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself learning that the hard way after allowing his elderly mother to stay in the separate apartment attached to his home during the COVID-19 lockdowns. What started as an act of kindness quickly spiraled into a family feud involving new locks, police officers, and even criminal charges.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author let his mother move into the granny apartment attached to his home during the COVID-19 lockdowns

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Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She repeatedly ignored his boundaries by using the main house as if it belonged to her and dismissing his concerns by saying, “I am your mother”

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Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After she unplugged his computer while trying to turn off his music, he told her to stay in her own apartment and changed the locks to the main house

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

His siblings criticized his decision but refused to let their mother move in with them when he suggested it

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Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

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The mother called the police claiming her son had locked her out of “her house”, but officers confirmed he was the legal owner after reviewing the property documents

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She eventually moved in with another son, while police pursued charges against her for filing a false report despite relatives urging the homeowner to intervene

At the start of lockdown, the OP agreed to let his mother move into the self-contained granny apartment attached to his house. The space had its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living area, giving her everything she needed while allowing both of them to maintain some privacy. Instead, the arrangement became increasingly one-sided.

Although she had her own kitchen, the mother preferred using the main house to prepare meals while refusing to cook anything they could share. She also spent most of her time watching television in the OP’s living room rather than her own, treating the entire property as though it belonged to her. Whenever he raised concerns, she dismissed them insisting she was his mother.

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One day, while he was working on his computer in the living room, he stepped away briefly to make tea while his system completed part of its setup. While he was gone, his mother decided she wanted to watch television. Rather than simply asking him to turn down the music, she began unplugging electronics. She also blamed him for the inconvenience, and insisted she had the right to do it as his mother.

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He reminded his mother that she was still a guest in his home. After she retreated to her apartment, he purchased new locks that prevented her from entering the main portion of the house while still allowing access to her separate living space. This left the mother deeply upset, and shortly after, his siblings called to criticize him, although neither was willing to invite their mother into their own homes.

Days later, police arrived after receiving a report that the OP had illegally locked his mother out of “her house”. Once officers discovered she still had access to the apartment and his attorney provided documentation proving ownership, the situation changed dramatically. The OP pressed charges against his mother for falsely reporting a crime, while his siblings began pressuring him to “drop the charges”.

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Image credits: toonsteb / Magnific (not the actual photo)

There’s often a challenge of balancing family obligations with personal boundaries. According to BetterHelp, healthy family relationships often depend on clear and respectful boundaries, especially when relatives live under the same roof. Boundaries help establish expectations around privacy, responsibilities, and personal decisions, ensuring that each person’s needs are respected.

This is especially relevant in multigenerational households, where different ideas about ownership, privacy, and responsibilities can easily clash. According to Healthline, these living arrangements are successful when family members discuss expectations before moving in together, including how shared spaces will be used, what responsibilities each person has, and where personal boundaries should be drawn.

The situation escalated when it moved beyond family tension and involved the police. According to Legal Clarity, false reports to authorities are treated seriously because they can waste police resources and potentially interfere with responses to real emergencies. Although specific consequences depend on local laws, knowingly providing incorrect information to officials can result in penalties such as fines.

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Netizens sided with the OP, arguing that family relationships should not excuse disrespectful behavior or the violation of personal boundaries. They also praised him for standing firm despite pressure from his relatives. What do you think? Would you allow a family member to move into your home if they ignored your rules and privacy? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens criticized the wider family dynamic, pointing out that relatives often struggle to accept boundaries when it comes to parents and adult children

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