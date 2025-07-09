“You Can Afford It”: Woman Compels DIL To Pay Her Rent In Full, Acts Entitled After She Gets Half

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beggars can’t be choosers.” Living by this self-explanatory proverb is expected from every sensible adult. Asking for help from someone means taking whatever they offer you with gratitude, even if it doesn’t fully resolve your need.

It’s a principle that’s absent in this woman, who needed help with paying her rent. When her son and daughter-in-law offered half of the money, she began questioning their decision. Worse, she also blamed her own children for not being “rich” enough.

You will find the entire story below, along with reactions from readers who didn’t hold back.

Demanding more from someone who has already offered their help is never a good look

A woman approached her daughter-in-law to ask for some financial assistance

The daughter-in-law offered to pay half, but it wasn’t enough

Having a sense of entitlement could be a way to mask a feeling of unworthiness

Encountering an entitled person may automatically lead to assumptions of a possible narcissistic personality, which is understandable. After all, believing you’re deserving of something you’re not shows you have an inflated sense of self-importance, which is one of the many signs of narcissism.

However, this may not always be the case. According to author and relationship therapist Steven Stosny, Ph.D., acting entitled may also be a sign of low self-worth.

In an article for Psychology Today, Stosny explained that self-important people act the way they do to “hide a deeper sense of unworthiness.” According to him, clients who display a sense of entitlement “rarely feel loved.”

“If you’re angry, you perceive threats to some presumed entitlement,” Stosny wrote. “And if you’re entitled, you’re bound to be angry, as the rest of the world will resist your sense of entitlement.”

Stosny’s statement on anger may explain the mother-in-law’s arrogance when her daughter-in-law told her she was only getting half of her rent money. She may also be feeling inferior about having to practically beg for her rent money, which is why she may have masked it with the entitled behavior she displayed.

What makes it more complicated is that the mother-in-law is a parental figure, and technically holds the “power” in the relationship dynamic. However, it does not give them the license to engage in toxic behavior.

In such scenarios, maintaining self-respect is essential. According to licensed clinical social worker Brooke Schwartz, LCSW, taking the high road would be the best reaction.

The woman did just that by calmly explaining why they could only give her mother-in-law 50% of the rent money. She simply hung up the phone without responding aggressively, which made her appear more sensible.

Commenters gave candid responses, primarily criticizing the MIL and offering suggestions

