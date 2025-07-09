Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You Can Afford It”: Woman Compels DIL To Pay Her Rent In Full, Acts Entitled After She Gets Half
Older woman counting dollar bill, showing entitlement while discussing rent payment with daughter-in-law.
Entitled People, Relationships

“You Can Afford It”: Woman Compels DIL To Pay Her Rent In Full, Acts Entitled After She Gets Half

“Beggars can’t be choosers.” Living by this self-explanatory proverb is expected from every sensible adult. Asking for help from someone means taking whatever they offer you with gratitude, even if it doesn’t fully resolve your need. 

It’s a principle that’s absent in this woman, who needed help with paying her rent. When her son and daughter-in-law offered half of the money, she began questioning their decision. Worse, she also blamed her own children for not being “rich” enough. 

You will find the entire story below, along with reactions from readers who didn’t hold back.

RELATED:

    Demanding more from someone who has already offered their help is never a good look

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman approached her daughter-in-law to ask for some financial assistance

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    The daughter-in-law offered to pay half, but it wasn’t enough

    Image credits:

    Having a sense of entitlement could be a way to mask a feeling of unworthiness

    Encountering an entitled person may automatically lead to assumptions of a possible narcissistic personality, which is understandable. After all, believing you’re deserving of something you’re not shows you have an inflated sense of self-importance, which is one of the many signs of narcissism. 

    However, this may not always be the case. According to author and relationship therapist Steven Stosny, Ph.D., acting entitled may also be a sign of low self-worth. 

    In an article for Psychology Today, Stosny explained that self-important people act the way they do to “hide a deeper sense of unworthiness.” According to him, clients who display a sense of entitlement “rarely feel loved.” 

    “If you’re angry, you perceive threats to some presumed entitlement,” Stosny wrote. “And if you’re entitled, you’re bound to be angry, as the rest of the world will resist your sense of entitlement.”

    Stosny’s statement on anger may explain the mother-in-law’s arrogance when her daughter-in-law told her she was only getting half of her rent money. She may also be feeling inferior about having to practically beg for her rent money, which is why she may have masked it with the entitled behavior she displayed. 

    What makes it more complicated is that the mother-in-law is a parental figure, and technically holds the “power” in the relationship dynamic. However, it does not give them the license to engage in toxic behavior. 

    In such scenarios, maintaining self-respect is essential. According to licensed clinical social worker Brooke Schwartz, LCSW, taking the high road would be the best reaction. 

    The woman did just that by calmly explaining why they could only give her mother-in-law 50% of the rent money. She simply hung up the phone without responding aggressively, which made her appear more sensible.

    Commenters gave candid responses, primarily criticizing the MIL and offering suggestions

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thing to do is to offer to help them budget so that they can manage their own expenses. Cut out the subscriptions, Starbucks, weed, parties, smoking and any other indulgencies until you can afford your obligations.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I don't believe this really happened like she says it happened. At the very least there must be a lot more going on that they've shared with us.

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a mother who is a variation of this. She asked to borrow £1k. She's my mother, so I *gave* her £3k. The very next day, my sister tells me that my mother has just been complaining about how selfish I am. The woman just can't help herself, she can't bring herself to be normal, happily accept a gift and say thank you. She *has* to spew nastiness and in her mind, control and dominance.

