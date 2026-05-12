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Flying comes with a standard list of annoyances that every traveler has simply accepted as part of the deal. A two-hour delay, a middle seat with no legroom, a crying baby three rows back, or the person in front of you who reclines their seat the moment the wheels leave the ground—these are the known quantities of air travel, and most people grit their teeth, put their headphones in, and get on with it.

One student on a 24-hour journey from the US back to India got considerably more than the standard package. He had barely settled into his seat before the woman next to him had taken his space, his food order, and his patience, and the flight had not even reached cruising altitude yet.

More info: Reddit

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Flying comes with a standard list of annoyances that most travelers have simply accepted, and then there are the days when someone decides to create an entirely new category

Image credits: shajeelahmed / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One man gave up his window seat without complaint, helped an injured passenger, and was minding his own business when his seatmate woke up and heard him order a whiskey

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Image credits: jannoon028 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She went on to scrutinize the contents of his bag, make a scene about his choice of in-flight meal, and even insulted his haircut to top it off

Image credits: kunalrathod499825 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She even tried to rally support from fellow passengers, but her efforts were met with annoyed silence

Image credits: sciongamers

The pilot arrived visibly annoyed, told her once to stop, filed an official complaint with the airline and UAE police, and had her moved to the tarmac reception committee when they landed

The narrator, on his 24-hour journey, was delayed and on a packed flight full of frustrated passengers. When he arrived at his window seat, he found a woman in her fifties already occupying it and decided it was not worth the argument. He took her aisle seat instead. Only minutes in, he noticed an elderly woman who was injured and needed help talking to staff. He set up a three-way translation chain and saved the day.

While he was sorting all of this out, the entitled woman had spread herself across both seats, commandeered his armrest, and was sleeping comfortably in his space. He wisely let it go. When the first meal came, she was still asleep, and he ate his “chicken or beef” with a whiskey in peace. Things stayed calm until the second meal, when she woke up, heard him order whiskey, and delivered her verdict.

She insisted that he was drinking while underage, and she grabbed his bag to find his passport to prove her point. When she found cigarettes and a vape instead, things really kicked off. The flight attendant warned her to stop disturbing passengers or the pilot would be called, but this was exactly her plan. She then turned to the cabin to rally support from passengers who, understandably, couldn’t care less.

She commented on the narrator’s long hair and his generation’s disregard for tradition, and he told her in precise and direct terms exactly how much of her opinion he required. She threatened to have her lawyer son in New York cancel his visa. The pilot arrived visibly annoyed and told her once that she was not to speak to the student again or he would be filing an official complaint with both the airline and UAE police, and she went quiet.

The student was moved to a different section of the cabin where he could enjoy his meaty meal in peace, without “offending her religion.” The entitled woman later kicked the seat in front of her in frustration, the pilot filed the complaint, and when the plane landed, there were police waiting for her on the tarmac. She is now on the no-fly list.

Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The Federal Aviation Administration has a zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers, and failing to follow crew instructions can result in prosecution, travel bans, and fines of up to $43,658. She threatened the student with a visa cancellation via her lawyer son in New York, but luckily for this co-passenger, the FAA had considerably more immediate tools at its disposal and used them.

There is also a scientific case to be made for why people lose the plot at 35,000 feet. Reduced oxygen levels in airplane cabins can affect the immune system, cause confusion and sleepiness, and significantly heighten emotional states. It is possible, being generous here, that the cabin pressure was doing some of the heavy lifting in her behavioral choices. It is also possible she was just like this on the ground too.

Psychology professor Thomas Plante says that airplane passengers are becoming increasingly narcissistic, with more and more people operating as though the world exists purely to cater to their needs. Flight attendant Lori Freemire describes a societal trend toward a “me-first, me-only” mentality with little regard for the crew trying to do their jobs.

Crowded planes, shrinking seats, rising ticket prices, pandemic-era behavioral shifts, and the stress of modern air travel have combined to create an environment where even previously reasonable people can become unbearable. But rarely does a one-time offense land you on the no-fly list. This woman seemed to have her villain act down to a T, so peace be with all the fellow passengers from flights past!

Have you ever had to deal with a nightmare passenger? Tell us all about it in the comments!

Commenters were left with their jaws on the floor, shocked at how people could be so over-the-top with their selfish behavior on a flight