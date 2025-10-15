ADVERTISEMENT

There's something wildly fascinating about watching a conversation spiral out of control, thanks to someone who seems to have a couple of screws loose. One minute it's "Good morning," and the next it's "You clearly don't love me the way I love you."

Everyone's capable of bringing the crazy energy in the age of instant messaging. Regardless of creed, race and gender. But today, we're shining a glaring spotlight on the ones who are dramatically unhinged in a way that can be equal parts horrifying and hilarious. IYKYK...

There's an entire corner of the internet dedicated to these creatures. Simply called Crazy Girls, the page has 31,000 weekly visitors and serves as "a collection of the crazy that is out there." In the form of good, old screenshots. It's a digital museum of overreactions, red flags and Olympic-level emotional acrobatics.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best posts from the community, just in case you needed to add a dash of drama to your today. From dramatic confessions to full-blown text novellas that should probably come with a trigger warning, it seems some people are going through the most. So buckle up, and prepare for a wild ride of second-hand embarrassment.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Repost From Tinder. Why Do Girls Do Like That?

Screenshot of an unhinged conversation where a woman sets strict text limits to stay interested.

zenshina_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    So The ‘ Married ‘ Owner Of The Local Takeaway Wanted Me Last Night

    Screenshot of an unhinged conversation with women sharing unusual and unexpected statements online.

    atkinsoncjedi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣 Ask a stupid question, get a perfectly acceptable answer...?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    In March My Soon To Be Ex-Wife Left A Voice Message Saying She Was About To Bring One Of My Daughters To The Er

    Text message exchange showing an unhinged conversation between women asking about a hospital visit and caring.

    boulet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    It’s Safe To Assume That His Girlfriend Wrote This

    Screenshot of a message showing unhinged things women said about relationships and social media behavior.

    Paul2906 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    "Active Now" Isn't That Reliable

    Screenshot of a text message showing an unhinged statement by a woman about her boyfriend's Instagram activity.

    KeyBenji Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    After You Clearly State That You're In Class

    Screenshot of an unhinged text conversation showing persistent messages and emotional pleas from a woman.

    CTFOE_is_Free Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Oh My

    Screenshot of an unhinged statement from a woman about Instagram and arguments, illustrating extreme online behavior.

    allmylaughter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    This Deserves To Be Here

    Screenshot of an unhinged tweet where a woman says she applied to his job after being blocked on everything.

    __mikaylad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stalker - might need to get the law involved if she is serious.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    “We Break Up He Sill Mine””

    Screenshot of an unhinged message repeatedly claiming ownership despite breakups, illustrating wild things women said.

    Riykiru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Was Told At R/Nicegirls That This Is Better Here

    Screenshot of an unhinged tweet by a woman about dating a religious guy, shared in popular online discussions.

    oye_sycoho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Making My Boyfriend Cry Makes Me Happy

    Screenshot of an unhinged text from a woman about arguing with her man, shared in a viral TikTok post.

    Kirumii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trinewangsvik avatar
    AuntT
    AuntT
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why hide her name and face? She has already posted the message on TikTok. She want’s to be famous, then let her be “famous”

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    The Final Boss Of Jealous Girlfriends

    White car with personalized license plate saying WHO5 SHE on a highway, illustrating unhinged things women said.

    pjcraxford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    From A Mother Of Two, 'Happily Married'

    Child sipping a drink with a caption about apologizing in head, shared among unhinged things women said screenshots.

    halfpeeledbanana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, this are too terrible. I'm on #19 and I can't read any more.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    What A Bio

    Screenshot of a female user profile featuring a dramatic love poem with numerous heart emojis, exemplifying unhinged comments.

    Lights-On-B**ch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Craziness is on that side of the pond as well apparently.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Posting This On This Subreddit Because It's Too Crazy For R/Nicegirls Apparently. My Ex Girlfriend Started Texting Me After I Deleted Her Number A Month Before This

    Screenshot of an unhinged conversation between users on Reddit subreddit Nicegirls with shocking messages.

    Zoey118 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Found This On TikTok. The Audacity Of This Person Though

    Couple walking outside at night with woman clinging to man and caption about unhinged things women said.

    SnazzyOstritch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Sure You've Got Me Convinced

    Screenshot of an unhinged comment from a woman advising to slash car tires with different knives to avoid insurance payment.

    TheKingMyers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Merry Christmas

    Screenshot of a tweet showing an unhinged thing a woman said, part of viral internet screenshots people are sharing online.

    kellyarriaga_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the hell has time to be tracking what someone else is doing on the internet? I'm so glad I'm old and didn't have to deal with any of this while I was growing up!

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    “I’m Ok, Thank You”

    Screenshot of an unhinged text conversation highlighting unusual things women said in viral messages.

    christopherproblems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Removed From R/Nicegirls Cause Mods Said This Belongs Here

    Tweet screenshot showing a woman sharing an unhinged opinion about masculine energy and defending honor.

    jdog1067 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What utter nonsense. But then, beauty is in the black eye of the beholder, I guess.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Love Chaos 🤪

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation sharing unhinged things women said, highlighting chaotic relationship moments.

    _hollykat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are the same people who complain on Facebook about "oh, there's so much DRAMAR in my life and I HATE it". Or post those passive-aggressive posts like "well, it's good to see how much I'm cared about... 💔💔💔" 🙄

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    R/Nicegirls Sucks

    Screenshot of an unhinged conversation where a woman insists princesses aren't called dude in chat messages.

    joecaputo24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you're literally a princess, it's not up to you whether you get called that. Or, within reason, treated in the way *you think* a princess should be treated.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Because Shoving Him Into Traffic Is Quirky!

    Screenshot of an unhinged statement by a woman paired with a humorous movie scene, highlighting wild things women said.

    CTFOE_is_Free Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Some People Just Shouldn’t Have Twitter

    Screenshot of a tweet showing an unhinged statement made by a woman, shared in a popular online discussion.

    Isabellake1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I'm Disappointed That My Friend Unironically Shared This

    Screenshot of a woman’s unhinged text about her boyfriend buying her Chipotle and snacks to apologize.

    TwitchF4C Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Introducing...the Snapchelorette

    Screenshot of a group chat with an unhinged message from a woman about a Snapchat Bachelorette challenge.

    hellsmufo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tinder Match (Whom I Never Met Before) Gets Pissed Because I Didn't Want To Be Called Pet Names

    Screenshot of an unhinged text conversation showing confusing and emotional messages between two people.

    milkys69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Aunt Posted This On Her Fb... Also, She Has A BF

    Screenshot of unhinged statement by a woman declaring she will only be a widow, not an ex-wife, with a smirking emoji.

    SomeWeirdFiend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong

    Screenshot of a chat showing unhinged things women said about mansplaining and movie characters.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    I’m Scared By How Many Notes This Has

    Woman looking disappointed with text about blocking multiple accounts, illustrating unhinged things women said screenshots shared online.

    attorneyat_birdlaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    This Marks 10 Years Today Where This Girl Befriended Me, Tried To Best Friend Me All Out Of Revenge For Being Close To My Friend She Was Dating And Was 100% Not Shy About Her Intentions At All And Then Admitted Her Plan To Me Drunk One Evening. Whew

    Screenshot of an unhinged message saying first step become best friend, second step burn down house shared online.

    spintobeaned Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Was Told To Post This Here

    Text image comparing fake love with true love, highlighting unhinged sayings shared by women in viral screenshots.

    shady_toffee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    "Stop Hating On Me...i Hate You..."

    Screenshot showing an unhinged online conversation with aggressive and contradictory statements between users.

    RobbieTehRotten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    This Crazy Girl Expects Her Partners To Not Speak Unless Spoken To. These Kinds Of People Always Complain About "Not Being Able To Get Into A Relationship" When They So Clearly Mistreat The Other Person

    Screenshot of an unhinged statement by a woman saying to wait silently until she says speak in a conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because certain right-wing men think this way is no reason for women to do it, too.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Repost From /R/Nicegirls, Was Instructed To Post This Here Instead By A Mod

    Screenshot of an unhinged message exchange showcasing chaotic texts shared by women in a viral online thread.

    Creepsbane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Nice Girls Doesn’t Like Me So I’m Posting This Here

    Cartoon girl in various angry and sad expressions, illustrating unhinged things women said in popular screenshots.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Translation: "When you're trying to play a game and your (ex?) partner isn't having any of it."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    Posted On An App Designed For Tracking Your Spouse

    Screenshot of a user review discussing spying on a spouse's messages using an app, related to unhinged things women said.

    aripeon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    landsf00 avatar
    Slmd
    Slmd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably a scam, but anyone seriously looking for that might deserve it...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Found This Today And I’m Out Of Words To Explain What’s Wrong With This Woman

    Screenshot of an unhinged tweet from Twitter with humorous and chaotic text, illustrating chaotic things women said.

    ThatsmeJ68 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Woman Your Lit Af..!

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing one of the most unhinged things women said about marriage and relationships.

    nalin420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    She Ain't Messing With Broke

    Screenshot of unhinged things women said about dating and finances with a gym selfie and rent balance display.

    mblnk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Was Told It Belonged Here

    Small dog with a mischievous expression illustrating unhinged things women said in a humorous screenshot.

    popbro_5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    This Is A Girl I Was On And Off With For About Six Months. I Ended Things In January Of 2019 And She's Still Mad. I Started Dating My Current Girlfriend Five Months After I Ended Things With Her, I Think That's Ample Time To "Better Yourself"

    Screenshot of an unhinged tweet from a woman sharing thoughts about her ex's new relationship.

    tallnatureguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    But How Do We Produce More Women Then?🤔

    Screenshot of a bold statement shared online as part of unhinged things women said trending content.

    spooderman2727 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A Girl I Knew Form High School. She Got Engaged To A Guy She Knew For Less Than A Year, Then They Broke Up. Now She Posts Sh*t Like This Constantly

    Woman wearing sunglasses applying makeup, caption about waiting for cops after unhinged actions, featuring women unhinged quotes.

    soap-bucket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    This Fit Well Here

    Cartoon of an eye with eye drops labeled UNSEE being applied, illustrating a humorous reaction to unhinged things women said.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Crazy Or Am I Being Unreasonable? My Other Post Has More Info But Opinions On What This Feels Like To You?

    Text message conversation showing unhinged things women said about a baby and pregnancy tests in a tense exchange.

    LeadingOk2608 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    When You Match With Crazy On Tinder!

    Text message screenshots showing unhinged things women said in conversations, highlighting extreme and emotional exchanges.

    CTFOE_is_Free Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Posted This Over At R/Nicegirls But It Got Deleted For Obvious Reasons And They Said To Post Here

    Screenshot of an unhinged Twitter exchange showing controversial statements from women about men and feminism.

    Wakfuhades Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    In The Words Of Steve Harvey “Ookay, Ookay, Oh, You Crazy”

    Screenshot of an unhinged conversation with a photo included, illustrating bizarre things women said online.

    SnowEdaze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    This Just Does Feel Sane

    Woman sharing a TikTok screenshot with unhinged text about missing her ex, highlighting unhinged things women said.

    celestialstupidity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Ummm.. She Went From Zero To 100 Real Quick!

    Chat screenshot showing unhinged things women said with awkward and confusing messages about dreams and relationships.

    theroyalrevolt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Was Told This Fits Better Here. For Context, She Was Talking About A Guy She's Been Talking To For A Couple Days. It's Very Confusing What She Wants From Him

    Screenshot of a woman expressing frustration in a text message, part of unhinged things women said collection.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments