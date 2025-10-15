People Are Sharing Screenshots Of The Most Unhinged Things Women Said And Here Are 53 Of Them
There's something wildly fascinating about watching a conversation spiral out of control, thanks to someone who seems to have a couple of screws loose. One minute it's "Good morning," and the next it's "You clearly don't love me the way I love you."
Everyone's capable of bringing the crazy energy in the age of instant messaging. Regardless of creed, race and gender. But today, we're shining a glaring spotlight on the ones who are dramatically unhinged in a way that can be equal parts horrifying and hilarious. IYKYK...
There's an entire corner of the internet dedicated to these creatures. Simply called Crazy Girls, the page has 31,000 weekly visitors and serves as "a collection of the crazy that is out there." In the form of good, old screenshots. It's a digital museum of overreactions, red flags and Olympic-level emotional acrobatics.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best posts from the community, just in case you needed to add a dash of drama to your today. From dramatic confessions to full-blown text novellas that should probably come with a trigger warning, it seems some people are going through the most. So buckle up, and prepare for a wild ride of second-hand embarrassment.
Repost From Tinder. Why Do Girls Do Like That?
So The ‘ Married ‘ Owner Of The Local Takeaway Wanted Me Last Night
In March My Soon To Be Ex-Wife Left A Voice Message Saying She Was About To Bring One Of My Daughters To The Er
It’s Safe To Assume That His Girlfriend Wrote This
"Active Now" Isn't That Reliable
After You Clearly State That You're In Class
Oh My
This Deserves To Be Here
“We Break Up He Sill Mine””
Was Told At R/Nicegirls That This Is Better Here
Making My Boyfriend Cry Makes Me Happy
The Final Boss Of Jealous Girlfriends
From A Mother Of Two, 'Happily Married'
What A Bio
Posting This On This Subreddit Because It's Too Crazy For R/Nicegirls Apparently. My Ex Girlfriend Started Texting Me After I Deleted Her Number A Month Before This
Found This On TikTok. The Audacity Of This Person Though
Merry Christmas
“I’m Ok, Thank You”
Removed From R/Nicegirls Cause Mods Said This Belongs Here
I Love Chaos 🤪
R/Nicegirls Sucks
Because Shoving Him Into Traffic Is Quirky!
Some People Just Shouldn’t Have Twitter
I'm Disappointed That My Friend Unironically Shared This
Introducing...the Snapchelorette
Tinder Match (Whom I Never Met Before) Gets Pissed Because I Didn't Want To Be Called Pet Names
My Aunt Posted This On Her Fb... Also, She Has A BF
When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong
This Marks 10 Years Today Where This Girl Befriended Me, Tried To Best Friend Me All Out Of Revenge For Being Close To My Friend She Was Dating And Was 100% Not Shy About Her Intentions At All And Then Admitted Her Plan To Me Drunk One Evening. Whew
Was Told To Post This Here
"Stop Hating On Me...i Hate You..."
This Crazy Girl Expects Her Partners To Not Speak Unless Spoken To. These Kinds Of People Always Complain About "Not Being Able To Get Into A Relationship" When They So Clearly Mistreat The Other Person
Repost From /R/Nicegirls, Was Instructed To Post This Here Instead By A Mod
Nice Girls Doesn’t Like Me So I’m Posting This Here
Posted On An App Designed For Tracking Your Spouse
Found This Today And I’m Out Of Words To Explain What’s Wrong With This Woman
Woman Your Lit Af..!
She Ain't Messing With Broke
Was Told It Belonged Here
This Is A Girl I Was On And Off With For About Six Months. I Ended Things In January Of 2019 And She's Still Mad. I Started Dating My Current Girlfriend Five Months After I Ended Things With Her, I Think That's Ample Time To "Better Yourself"
But How Do We Produce More Women Then?🤔
A Girl I Knew Form High School. She Got Engaged To A Guy She Knew For Less Than A Year, Then They Broke Up. Now She Posts Sh*t Like This Constantly
This Fit Well Here
Crazy Or Am I Being Unreasonable? My Other Post Has More Info But Opinions On What This Feels Like To You?
When You Match With Crazy On Tinder!
I Posted This Over At R/Nicegirls But It Got Deleted For Obvious Reasons And They Said To Post Here
In The Words Of Steve Harvey “Ookay, Ookay, Oh, You Crazy”
This Just Does Feel Sane
