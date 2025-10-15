ADVERTISEMENT

There's something wildly fascinating about watching a conversation spiral out of control, thanks to someone who seems to have a couple of screws loose. One minute it's "Good morning," and the next it's "You clearly don't love me the way I love you."

Everyone's capable of bringing the crazy energy in the age of instant messaging. Regardless of creed, race and gender. But today, we're shining a glaring spotlight on the ones who are dramatically unhinged in a way that can be equal parts horrifying and hilarious. IYKYK...

There's an entire corner of the internet dedicated to these creatures. Simply called Crazy Girls, the page has 31,000 weekly visitors and serves as "a collection of the crazy that is out there." In the form of good, old screenshots. It's a digital museum of overreactions, red flags and Olympic-level emotional acrobatics.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best posts from the community, just in case you needed to add a dash of drama to your today. From dramatic confessions to full-blown text novellas that should probably come with a trigger warning, it seems some people are going through the most. So buckle up, and prepare for a wild ride of second-hand embarrassment.