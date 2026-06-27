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Woman Is Told Her Hair Looks “Messy,” Learns Her Job Might Be On The Line
Two women, one with curly hair, the other with arms crossed, reflecting concerns about messy hair affecting job security.
Relationships, Work

Woman Is Told Her Hair Looks “Messy,” Learns Her Job Might Be On The Line

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Receptionists often provide the first impression for a company, so it’s widely accepted that they look the part. This means following the appropriate dress code, and making sure their hair, makeup, nails, etc. are neat and tidy.

One woman thought all was well at her new job, since there was no mention of her appearance during the interviews and the first few days. Imagine her surprise when she was called aside about her “messy” hair, and informed that if it isn’t fixed, she could find herself fired. She’s been left feeling embarrassed, worried and confused. Especially since she’s already been doing her best to hide severe hair loss due to a medical issue.

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    She thought all was well at her new receptionist job until she was reprimanded over her “messy” hair

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She doesn’t know how to tell her bosses that she’s doing her best to hide severe hair loss, which is the result of a medical condition

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    Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    “It’s not my fault for being… ugly”: she shared her thoughts after some introspection

    Image credits:uglybaldinggirl

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    People had loads of advice for her and some reminded her of the Americans with Disabilities Act

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    “I quit”: The woman provided an unexpected update a week later

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:uglybaldinggirl

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    Image credits:uglybaldinggirl

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    Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    It’s normal to lose 50-100 strands of hair daily, but here’s when to worry…

    It’s normal for some of our hair to fall out. In fact, most people typically lose 50 to 100 strands of hair every day. But we often don’t notice because as old hair falls out, new hair grows at the same time.

    Hair loss becomes a problem when new hair doesn’t replace the hair that has fallen out. Known as alopecia, excessive hair loss can affect not only your scalp but your entire body. It can be temporary or permanent, and there are a number of causes. For example, it can be heredity, due to hormonal changes, medical conditions or simply a result of aging. 

    “The most common cause of hair loss is a hereditary condition that happens with aging. This condition is called androgenic alopecia, male-pattern baldness and female-pattern baldness,” explains the Mayo Clinic site.

    This type of hair loss usually occurs gradually and in predictable patterns. For men, it’s generally a receding hairline and bald spots. In women, thinning hair along the crown of the scalp is more common.

    Certain medications can also cause hair thinning or loss. For example, antidepressants, and meds used to treat arthritis, heart problems, gout and high blood pressure. Medical conditions themselves can also be culprits. As can hormonal changes due to pregnancy, childbirth, or menopause, as well as thyroid problems.

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    Even stress can cause your hair to suddenly fall out. “Many people experience a general thinning of hair several months after a physical or emotional shock,” notes Mayo Clinic. But this type of hair loss is generally temporary. 

    Losing your hair can be distressing and even embarrassing for some people. But there are treatments available.

    “For women who are experiencing a receding hairline (frontal fibrosing alopecia), talk with your doctor about early treatment to avoid significant permanent baldness,” advises Mayo’s team. “Also talk to your doctor if you notice sudden or patchy hair loss or more than usual hair loss when combing or washing your or your child’s hair.”

    They warn that sudden hair loss can signal an underlying medical condition that requires treatment. So it’s best to get it checked out.

    People applauded the woman, with some sharing their own similar stories

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has... a lot of medical and mental health conditions :x It seemed like every paragraph, she was talking about another condition/mental illness/issue she has. It really súcks since a lot of them aren't covered by ADA unless they're diagnosed as severe or life-limiting. Hopefully she can find a long-term job where her bosses aren't ássholes, since thinning/balding hair/hair loss should NOT be an issue that affects how an employee does their job!

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    austina3830 avatar
    Allie Cochran
    Allie Cochran
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has... a lot of medical and mental health conditions :x It seemed like every paragraph, she was talking about another condition/mental illness/issue she has. It really súcks since a lot of them aren't covered by ADA unless they're diagnosed as severe or life-limiting. Hopefully she can find a long-term job where her bosses aren't ássholes, since thinning/balding hair/hair loss should NOT be an issue that affects how an employee does their job!

    1
    1point
    reply
    austina3830 avatar
    Allie Cochran
    Allie Cochran
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

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