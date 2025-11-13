“I’m Doing The Roles Of 4 People”: Employee Decides To Stop Overworking

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
According to a popular saying, you have to work smarter, not harder, because the main “reward” for doing a lot of work is… more work.
Reddit user Bobcat734 says he knows this all too well. Speaking to the platform’s r/AntiWork community, the disillusioned employee claims he eventually ended up responsible for multiple roles’ responsibilities.
So, to test how the rest of the company would pick up the slack, he says he stopped going the extra mile. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t pretty!
This overworked employee’s colleagues were taking it easy since he was carrying the entire team
Employee relaxing at desk, deciding to stop overworking after doing the roles of multiple people in an office setting.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
