“I’m Doing The Roles Of 4 People”: Employee Decides To Stop Overworking

According to a popular saying, you have to work smarter, not harder, because the main “reward” for doing a lot of work is… more work.

Reddit user Bobcat734 says he knows this all too well. Speaking to the platform’s r/AntiWork community, the disillusioned employee claims he eventually ended up responsible for multiple roles’ responsibilities.

So, to test how the rest of the company would pick up the slack, he says he stopped going the extra mile. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t pretty!

This overworked employee’s colleagues were taking it easy since he was carrying the entire team

So when he stopped doing it, everyone went into panic mode

As the story went viral, people were glad the slackers got what was coming to them

Screenshot of an online comment highlighting the challenge of an employee doing the roles of four people and overworking.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing overworking and job rejection related to employee roles and workload.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the importance of taking vacation time to avoid overworking roles.

Employee comment about deciding to stop overworking after doing the roles of 4 people and feeling more relaxed.

Comment about an employee managing roles of four people and deciding to stop overworking to improve work-life balance.

Reddit comment expressing frustration with overworking, mentioning roles of 4 people and deciding to stop overworking.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing managing workload and the challenges of doing the roles of multiple people.

Text post with user asking how to do multiple roles without others noticing, highlighting employee overworking and role management issues.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing strong negative feelings about SAP software in a discussion thread.

Comment text about employee overworking and advice on working independently or starting a business.

Comment advising speeding up work, requesting evaluation and higher pay, or finding a better job to avoid overworking.

Screenshot of a comment expressing frustration about overworking and being expected to handle multiple roles at once.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing employee overworking and the chaos that unfolds when someone stops overworking.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the 15/85 rule where 15% of people do 85% of the work and thinking.

Text conversation about employee roles and inefficiency in companies, highlighting overworking and multiple job responsibilities.

Comment about employee overworking and company culture, discussing the impact of doing roles of 4 people and work balance.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing agreement with a post about an employee deciding to stop overworking.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing productivity and employee feelings about overworking roles.

Employee overwhelmed by doing roles of 4 people decides to stop overworking and regain work-life balance.

Comment expressing frustration about overworking, urging for an honest exit interview before leaving the job.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the stress of doing the roles of multiple employees and overworking frustration.

Many also shared their own similar stories

Helpdesk employee shares experience doing roles of 4 people and deciding to stop overworking for better mental health.

Comment about employee doing the roles of multiple people and deciding to stop overworking to avoid burnout.

Text post discussing an employee overworking by doing the roles of multiple people and workplace productivity issues.

However, the quiet quitter was also blamed for allowing this to happen to him

Screenshot of a comment discussing the challenges of overworking and doing the roles of multiple employees at once.

