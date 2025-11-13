Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Doing The Roles Of 4 People”: Employee Decides To Stop Overworking
Man relaxing in office with feet on desk, representing employee deciding to stop overworking and multiple roles.
Relationships, Work

“I’m Doing The Roles Of 4 People”: Employee Decides To Stop Overworking

According to a popular saying, you have to work smarter, not harder, because the main “reward” for doing a lot of work is… more work.

Reddit user Bobcat734 says he knows this all too well. Speaking to the platform’s r/AntiWork community, the disillusioned employee claims he eventually ended up responsible for multiple roles’ responsibilities.

So, to test how the rest of the company would pick up the slack, he says he stopped going the extra mile. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t pretty!

RELATED:

    This overworked employee’s colleagues were taking it easy since he was carrying the entire team

    Employee relaxing at desk, deciding to stop overworking after doing the roles of multiple people in an office setting.

    Image credits: bernardbodo / envato (not the actual photo)

    So when he stopped doing it, everyone went into panic mode

    Text excerpt showing an employee describing doing the roles of 4 people and handling multiple tasks including finance without formal training.

    Text image showing a quote about deciding to stop overworking and looking for a new job to reduce workload.

    Text excerpt highlighting an employee explaining overworking by doing the roles of multiple people and deciding to stop overworking.

    Text excerpt highlighting employee frustration about overworking and doing the roles of multiple people at work.

    Text showing an employee expressing frustration about overworking and choosing to slow down to stop overworking.

    Stressed employee overwhelmed by multitasking the roles of four people while colleagues discuss work in a busy office.

    Image credits: PerfectAngleImages / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text about an employee doing the roles of multiple people and deciding to stop overworking at work.

    Text excerpt discussing stress and workload challenges experienced by employees overworking multiple roles at a company.

    Image credits: bobcat734

    As the story went viral, people were glad the slackers got what was coming to them

    Screenshot of an online comment highlighting the challenge of an employee doing the roles of four people and overworking.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing overworking and job rejection related to employee roles and workload.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the importance of taking vacation time to avoid overworking roles.

    Employee comment about deciding to stop overworking after doing the roles of 4 people and feeling more relaxed.

    Comment about an employee managing roles of four people and deciding to stop overworking to improve work-life balance.

    Reddit comment expressing frustration with overworking, mentioning roles of 4 people and deciding to stop overworking.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing managing workload and the challenges of doing the roles of multiple people.

    Text post with user asking how to do multiple roles without others noticing, highlighting employee overworking and role management issues.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing strong negative feelings about SAP software in a discussion thread.

    Comment text about employee overworking and advice on working independently or starting a business.

    Comment advising speeding up work, requesting evaluation and higher pay, or finding a better job to avoid overworking.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing frustration about overworking and being expected to handle multiple roles at once.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing employee overworking and the chaos that unfolds when someone stops overworking.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the 15/85 rule where 15% of people do 85% of the work and thinking.

    Text conversation about employee roles and inefficiency in companies, highlighting overworking and multiple job responsibilities.

    Comment about employee overworking and company culture, discussing the impact of doing roles of 4 people and work balance.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing agreement with a post about an employee deciding to stop overworking.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing productivity and employee feelings about overworking roles.

    Employee overwhelmed by doing roles of 4 people decides to stop overworking and regain work-life balance.

    Comment expressing frustration about overworking, urging for an honest exit interview before leaving the job.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the stress of doing the roles of multiple employees and overworking frustration.

    Many also shared their own similar stories

    Helpdesk employee shares experience doing roles of 4 people and deciding to stop overworking for better mental health.

    Comment about employee doing the roles of multiple people and deciding to stop overworking to avoid burnout.

    Text post discussing an employee overworking by doing the roles of multiple people and workplace productivity issues.

    However, the quiet quitter was also blamed for allowing this to happen to him

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the challenges of overworking and doing the roles of multiple employees at once.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
