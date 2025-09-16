Emotional Support Alligator Gets Banned From Walmart, Guy Says He’s Been Shopping With it For Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Pets provide endless love, companionship, and a chance to bond with something that won’t judge you for your foibles. Sometimes they’re recognized as emotional support animals and get to accompany their owners pretty much anywhere.

One man has been going on joint shopping trips with his emotional support alligator for years. Everything was going fine until a concerned Walmart customer took some snaps of the pair. Then the pics went viral, and the box store giant was forced to step in.

Man holding emotional support alligator wearing a sweater at a picnic table in an outdoor covered area.

Image credits: NBC news

Pastor Wesley Silva and his pet alligator, Jinseioshi, were snapped on a shopping trip at Walmart earlier this month

60-year-old Pennsylvania pastor, Wesley Silva, and his emotional support alligator, Jinseioshi, were snapped by a concerned customer on a shopping trip to their local Walmart earlier this month, with disappointing results. On September 5, the pics of the pair went viral, showing Silva casually wheeling the 5-foot, 32-pound alligator through the aisles, something he’s apparently been doing for years.

“I looked and I saw this alligator dressed up, standing in there, and his mouth was sticking out of the buggy. I didn’t believe it,” an anonymous woman who took the photos told a news outlet. “I don’t want to shop with alligators,” she added.

Man holding emotional support alligator wearing a pink harness inside a store with shopping carts in the background

Image credits: NBC news

The unidentified shopper who took the pics wasn’t shy to express her concern, and said she definitely wouldn’t be setting foot in that Walmart again

A spokesperson for Walmart provided a statement, saying: “We truly value the bond people share with their animals – including those with scales and tails. They bring comfort, joy and companionship in so many ways, and we love them all. For everyone’s safety and comfort, though, only ADA-recognized service animals can shop with us at Walmart.”

Disappointed by the ban, Silva said he and Jinseioshi got only positive attention during his recent visit and that they shopped at the store all the time. “We have been going to that Walmart for about 3 and a half years, and normally the reaction is ‘That’s pretty cool’ or ‘That is awesome that you have a pet alligator, man!'” Silva shared.

Emotional support alligator sitting in a shopping cart inside a Walmart store with groceries around.

Image credits: NBC news

One shopper, Lindsay Frick, told WPXI that she was impressed Silva got the retail-ready reptile into a harness. Others were alarmed, telling the outlet that it was the sort of thing you’d “probably see in Florida.” Yes, Florida Man, we’re looking at you.

The box store didn’t take long to step in and issue a statement, ultimately putting an end to any more shopping sprees for Jinseioshi

Man holding an emotional support alligator wearing a sweater, highlighting unique emotional support animal cases.

Image credits: NBC news

Silva said the pair had been to restaurants where Jinseioshi, who’s registered as an emotional support animal, has always been treated like a VIP, but Walmart won’t budge

Silva says that he got Jinseioshi from a neighbor after doing some research. She’s one of several reptiles and amphibians that live with him. He’s also a parent to another alligator, snakes, and a Komodo dragon, among others. The dad of five also has a more traditional pet dog, just to even things out.

Exterior view of Walmart store entrance with cars in parking lot and people walking nearby during daytime.

Image credits: David Montero / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Silva began his reptile collection in 2022 when his daughter asked him for a snake. According to him, one night while he was holding it, he felt like he was really bonding with it, which is when his daughter told him he had to get a reptile of his own and stop hogging hers.

As for the Walmart ban, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s Cienna Chefren shared her expert opinion, saying there’s no predictability to how Jinseioshi is going to act when she’s around strange people or stressful environments. So, it seems that the aisle-cruising alligator’s shopping spree days are over. At least at her nearest Walmart.

Netizens had a lot to say about Jinseioshi, from her fashion choices to Florida wanting their stereotypes back

American alligator walking across a path, related to emotional support alligator banned from Walmart story.

Image credits: Michael Prewitt / Unsplash (not the actual phtoo)

Screenshot of a social media comment about alligator shoes, related to an emotional support alligator shopping incident.

Comment about emotional support alligator being better behaved than shoppers, related to alligator banned from Walmart.

Comment on social media post expressing hope for legal action after emotional support alligator gets banned from Walmart.

Comment by Karen Renise expressing surprise at the owner not fitting the typical description, reacting with a winking emoji.

Comment from Bobby Dawson stating emotional support animals are not allowed, responding to an alligator support ban.

Comment about Florida stereotypes and an emotional support alligator wearing alpaca, reacting humorously to Walmart ban news.

Comment by Kristi Lynn questioning if the post is satire and referencing The Babylon Bee.

Comment from Michell Harris-Little about man banned from Walmart for bringing emotional support alligator after years of incident-free shopping.

Text message from Stephanie Pekrul reading Let the man take his gator with a crying emoji discussing emotional support alligator story.

Facebook comment from Becky Tarrance saying Now I've seen everything with a smiling emoji reacting to the emotional support alligator Walmart story.

Comment from James Lawson expressing preference for an emotional support alligator over other shoppers at Walmart

Comment about needing crocs to wear with a sweater and saying see ya later alligator with an alligator emoji.

Comment about emotional support alligator being better dressed than most people in Walmart with emojis of an alligator and laughter.

Comment from Jus Forgaming about needing an emotional support alligator for Walmart due to fear of the store.

Comment from Mike Ruiz questioning how a pet can appear both friendly and dangerous, accompanied by a smiling emoji.

Comment from Jason Michael Popp stating animals don’t belong in restaurants or stores, discussing emotional support alligator ban.

Comment from Linda Malin about an emotional support alligator wearing a cable knit sweater with emojis.

Text message from Travis Patterson saying he might start shopping at Target after emotional support alligator banned from Walmart.

Comment from Meredyth Pettit expressing frustration about emotional support animals and assistance animal rules.

