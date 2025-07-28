18 Emo Stars Then Vs. Now: See How Style Changes Dramatically With Time
Emotional rawness, unconventional sounds, and unapologetic individuality. In a music scene often chasing trends, these artists refused to conform.
Instead, they embraced what made them different, channeling pain, passion, and authenticity into their art.
From My Chemical Romance’s comeback to Paramore’s emotional core, from Fall Out Boy’s anthems to AFI’s electronic reinvention, this list celebrates those who kept emo alive by owning their unique voices, proving that emo was never just a phase.
This post may include affiliate links.
Alexander Deleon – The Cab
Though The Cab’s output slowed, Alex—now under the moniker Bohnes—still oozes emo aesthetics.
DeLeon is currently enjoying his marriage to longtime partner Josephine Skriver, with the two tying the knot in November 2024.
Amy Lee – Evanescence
Two decades after Fallen, Amy Lee remains as hauntingly enchanting as ever.
In 2025, Evanescence scored their first-ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart with Afterlife, written for Netflix’s adaptation of the Devil May Cry videogame franchise.
With a new album underway, and a tour with Metallica ahead, Amy Lee isn’t just holding onto her emo crown—she’s polishing it.
Andy Biersack – Black Veil Brides
The dark prince of glam-goth continues to thrive. BVB recently dropped the teaser trailer for their new track Hallelujah.
The band is currently playing on the Warped Tour with stops in Long Beach, California, and Orlando.
Bert Mccracken – The Used
Still snarling through heartbreak, Bert’s voice hasn't lost its raw edge.
In 2025, fans are getting a closer look at his creative process with In Love and Death: The Lost Notebook, a collection of handwritten lyrics, sketches, and raw reflections from the making of The Used’s iconic 2004 album.
Brendon Urie – Panic! At The Disco
Urie officially ended Panic! At The Disco in 2023, stepping away to focus on his family. But in February 2025, fans where delighted as he returned to the stage with a surprise performance of Smile at an LA fire relief concert—his first in nearly two years.
The band is set to perform again in October of this year at the When We Were Young music festival.
Deryck Whibley – Sum 41
Sum 41 called it quits last year, and Deryck was ready to stay retired—until Warped Tour called.
The singer came out of a short-lived retirement in June 2025 to join ex-wife Avril Lavigne on stage for a rendition of In Too Deep, reminding fans why he was one of the genre’s most beloved frontmen.
Frank Iero – My Chemical Romance
Solo projects, post-hardcore bands, and still strumming in MCR—Frank’s guitar is basically glued to his soul. He’s emo’s forever sidekick, battle scars and all.
Gerard Way – My Chemical Romance
From screaming “I’m Not Okay” to authoring comic books and fronting a now-revived My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way’s flair for the dramatic seems alive and well.
The band’s 2022 reunion tour was a full-circle moment for older emos everywhere, who promptly dusted off their eyeliner to celebrate with their idols.
Hayley Williams – Paramore
Paramore evolved, but Hayley never ditched her emotional core.
After a brief solo stint, she returned with This Is Why in 2023, reuniting with the band after a six year hiatus with the same energy and intensity that defined their 2000s sound.
Jeremy Mckinnon – A Day To Remember
McKinnon’s blend of breakdowns and pop hooks still hits hard.
ADTR’s latest production Big Ole Album Vol. 1 proves the Floridian rock band remains as fresh as ever.
Jim Adkins – Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World continues to tour steadily, and is supporting The Offspring on the SUPERCHARGED Tour, as well as playing in multiple festivals.
With many shows selling out in June, it’s clear the band continues to capture the hearts of its fans.
Kellin Quinn – Sleeping With Sirens
High-pitched emo wails? Still here.
The singer recently teamed up with UK-based alternative artist Keeper for a new single titled Upside Down. Fully in line with the genre’s identity, the track navigates the pain and uncertainty of breaking up.
Matty Healy – The 1975
Cigarettes, oversharing, and heartbreak—Matty Healy has been described as emo in human form.
Still controversial, the artist stirred the pot at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage performance by labeling himself “the best songwriter of [his] generation.”
Oli Sykes – Bring Me The Horizon
From deathcore screams to emo-electro hybrids, Sykes has worn every genre like a distressed leather jacket.
Offstage, he’s preparing for fatherhood, as both him and wife Alissic announced they’re expecting twins in May.
Patrick Stump – Fall Out Boy
While still being the soulful core of Fall Out Boy, Stump recently took time to embrace his ska roots by teaming up with Catbite on a moody new single Tired of Talk, lending vocals and trumpet.
Pete Wentz – Fall Out Boy
The king of eyeliner and cryptic lyrics is still writing anthems for the disenchanted.
Fall Out Boy’s So Much (For) Stardust, released in March 2023, proves emo was never a phase, and continues to age like wine.
Tyson Ritter – The All-American Rejects
He gave us “Gives You Hell” and dipped into acting—but Tyson still carries that emo edge.
The band’s surprise 2023 EP Sweat brought the eyeliner back with a vengeance.
Vic Fuentes
Whether it’s King for a Day or the new heartbreak ballads on The Jaws of Life (2023), Vic's emotional lyrics still pierce. Married now, but forever emo.