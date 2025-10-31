Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Finds Out Their Wedding Was Sabotaged By Parents Days Before The Ceremony
Stressed groom in a suit reacting to wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony, showing emotional distress.
Couple Finds Out Their Wedding Was Sabotaged By Parents Days Before The Ceremony

It sounds like a cliché, but every wedding is different, and what applies to one ceremony might not fit another. As this particular story shows, couples need to be aware of their own situation and ready to adapt when things take an unexpected turn.

As their big day approached, the fiancés discovered that their parents had secretly changed key plans — including the guest list and menu — without their consent. So they made a post on Reddit, asking everyone to weigh in on the drama and help them determine whether their reaction was appropriate.

    Two wedding rings resting on pink and white flowers representing a couple’s wedding sabotage before ceremony.

    Image credits: Beatriz Pérez Moya / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Couple discovering wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony, feeling shocked and betrayed just before big day.

    Couple discovers wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony, struggling to undo unwanted venue changes last minute.

    Young woman looking worried while talking on the phone, reacting to wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony.

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a couple discovering their wedding was sabotaged by parents through altered email communications days before the ceremony.

    Text excerpt explaining how a couple believes their wedding was sabotaged by parents who opposed planning and finances.

    Text describing a couple discovering wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony, detailing altered plans.

    Event planner holding clipboard, inspecting elegant wedding table setup days before ceremony sabotage by parents.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about couple dealing with wedding sabotage by parents and their strained family relationships before ceremony.

    Couple finds out wedding sabotaged by parents days before ceremony, considering eloping with marriage certificate ready.

    Couple finds out their wedding was sabotaged by parents, leading to unexpected guests and travel plans days before ceremony.

     

    Young man in a suit looking stressed and upset, reacting to wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony.

    Image credits: pressfoto / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text message update revealing couple discovers parents sabotaged wedding, causing conflict days before ceremony.

    Couple discussing eloping after discovering their wedding was sabotaged by parents just days before the ceremony.

    Person using laptop and handwritten notes, researching couple wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony.

    Image credits: Ebru Yılmaz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text update explaining how the couple found out their wedding was sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony.

    Couple discovers wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony, facing emotional and logistical challenges together.

    Couple plans wedding ceremony and signing with close friends after sabotage by parents days before the event.

    Marriage certificate with two gold wedding rings and a black pen, symbolizing wedding sabotage before the ceremony.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Couple discusses how their wedding was sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony and venue security options.

    Text discussing venue offering a partial refund after wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony.

    After their big night, the couple updated everyone on how it went

    Couple finds out their wedding was sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony and holds a private service instead.

    Couple exchanging wedding rings, highlighting wedding sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony in emotional moment.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a couple discovering their wedding was sabotaged by parents despite security efforts days before the ceremony.

    Couple's wedding sabotaged by parents, guests shamed them into leaving early, many guests didn't show up.

    Text revealing how couple’s wedding plans were sabotaged by parents, causing a fallout days before the ceremony.

    Image credits: anon

    People who read what happened had a lot to say about the parents’ behavior

    Text post on a forum discussing a couple whose wedding was sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a couple’s wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony.

    Comment advising a couple on dealing with wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony, suggesting eloping and holding a reception.

    Comment recommending couples affected by wedding sabotage by parents to push for refunds and make needed changes before ceremony.

    Text advice on handling wedding sabotage by parents, suggesting contacting guests and hiring security for the wedding venue.

    Text advice about hiring a security guard to prevent parents from sabotaging a wedding days before the ceremony.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a couple's wedding sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony.

    Screenshot of a forum comment suggesting security and uninviting parents after couple’s wedding sabotage by parents.

    Reddit comment discussing a couple dealing with wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony.

    Alt text: Advice on how a couple can handle wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony with friends and eloping options

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a couple on their wedding sabotage by parents, suggesting eloping and making it personal.

    Couple reacts to discovering wedding sabotage by parents days before the ceremony, planning bold and dramatic responses.

    Text excerpt about a couple discovering wedding sabotage by parents, advising legal and personal actions before the ceremony.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a couple discovering their wedding was sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony.

    Comment discussing the frustration over caterers and providers failing to verify correct information about wedding sabotage by parents.

    Couple reacts to their wedding sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony, facing emotional and planning challenges.

    Comment expressing shock over parents sabotaging couple's wedding plans days before the ceremony and suggesting elopement.

    Couple discovers wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony, facing unexpected challenges and extra guests at their event.

    Couple shocked discovering wedding sabotage by parents days before ceremony, facing chaos and betrayal in wedding planning.

    Text discussing a couple dealing with wedding sabotage by parents and advice on handling the situation and celebration.

    Reddit comment advising a couple on how to handle parents sabotaging their wedding days before the ceremony.

    Comment discussing a couple's wedding sabotage by parents, suggesting eloping and turning the event into a reception for supportive guests.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an IP tracking bluff as a smart tactic related to a couple’s wedding sabotage.

    Text conversation about a couple discovering their wedding was sabotaged by parents days before the ceremony.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a couple’s wedding sabotage and the impact on guests and plans.

    Wedding
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a shame that the selfish, entitled acts of these parents have completely blown apart the families over something that should be a joyful time for friends and relations to celebrate. What did they would happen???

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amarons67 avatar
    Andrew Arons
    Andrew Arons
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I should have hired security guards for our wedding. We didn't need any, but it would have been neat to have a couple of guys wearing suits, sunglasses, and ear-pieces lurking around and demanding guests show them their invitations.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone believe this story? I was in Touch with the venue and caterers several times by phone in the weeks leading up to the wedding, and almost daily the week of. Gifts would have been arriving from people they didn’t invite. Social media messages would have been sent. What about the rehearsal and rehearsal dinner?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not everyone does a rehearsal or rehearsal dinner. My hubs and I didnt. As I was emigrating to the UK shortly after the wedding, we requested no gifts. I wasn't about to pay for shipping to send everything over there.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
