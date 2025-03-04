ADVERTISEMENT

Through paintings, creatives can transport us to unique universes, and this time, Hari Ren, both artist and musician from Stalybridge, invites us into a world of industrial decay, folklore, and working-class interpretation—an eerie yet somewhat familiar realm.

Growing up in an old mill town just east of Manchester in the ’80s and ’90s, Hari was surrounded by mills, factories, and the remnants of an industrial past. These early experiences, combined with an admiration for punk’s ethos, have heavily influenced his work. In an interview, Hari specifically recalled being introduced to Expressionism and Dada, which completely transformed his perception of painting—not just as a technique, but as a form of emotion, rebellion, and storytelling.

So, let’s hop into the post and read more about Hari and his inspirations below.

