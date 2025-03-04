ADVERTISEMENT

Through paintings, creatives can transport us to unique universes, and this time, Hari Ren, both artist and musician from Stalybridge, invites us into a world of industrial decay, folklore, and working-class interpretation—an eerie yet somewhat familiar realm.

Growing up in an old mill town just east of Manchester in the ’80s and ’90s, Hari was surrounded by mills, factories, and the remnants of an industrial past. These early experiences, combined with an admiration for punk’s ethos, have heavily influenced his work. In an interview, Hari specifically recalled being introduced to Expressionism and Dada, which completely transformed his perception of painting—not just as a technique, but as a form of emotion, rebellion, and storytelling.

So, let’s hop into the post and read more about Hari and his inspirations below.

#1

Painting of eerie scenery with a haunting figure holding a mug, inspired by industrial decay and folklore.

First of all, we asked Hari to tell us more about himself, to which he wrote: “I’ve worked across different creative fields, from screen printing anarchist T-shirts to making artwork for museums, textile factories, and music projects. But at the core, everything I do is about storytelling - whether it’s through art, music, or writing.

Punk’s always been a big influence - not just the music, but the DIY ethos, the raw energy, the refusal to conform. I also do singing, producing, and creating visuals for my band projects such as Black Light Mutants (anarcho-punk/industrial) and Romance of Broken Minds (cold wave/industrial/goth). For me, the medium isn’t important - it’s the message and the atmosphere that matter most.”
    #2

    Eerie scenery depicting shadowy figures with red eyes in a snowy, industrial town setting.

    #3

    Eerie scenery painting depicting a sinister gathering in a dimly lit room, influenced by industrial decay and folklore.

    The artist shared that he has been making art for as long as he can remember, both on paper and digitally. Hari wrote: “In the early ’90s, I got a Commodore Amiga 600 for Christmas, along with Deluxe Paint III, and I probably spent more time drawing on that than playing games!”

    He continued by telling us more about how his high school art teacher Mr. Palmer at West Hill Boys introduced him to expressionism and dada. “That completely changed how I saw painting - not just as technique, but as emotion, rebellion, and storytelling. I started working with huge wooden boards, oil paint, garden sacking, cardboard - anything I could stick onto a surface and paint on. That textured, layered, raw approach still influences my work today.”
    #4

    Eerie scenery painting inspired by industrial decay, showing a dilapidated storefront with a black cat and crates of produce.

    #5

    Man with red mohawk sits at a table with a can, surrounded by a decaying industrial townscape outside the window.

    As for the theme behind Hari’s artwork, he commented: “My work blurs the line between industrial decay, folklore, and working-class history, creating eerie, atmospheric scenes that feel both familiar and unsettling.

    I’m currently working on Harrowden, a fictional town inspired by the old mill towns east of Manchester. It exists outside of time, where soot-covered mills, rusting factories, and backstreets sit alongside modern-day CCTV cameras, washing machines, and tower blocks - a town that doesn’t belong to the past or the present.”
    #6

    Man in a dim bar with a hunter's trophy, inspired by industrial decay and folklore.

    #7

    Eerie art depicting a laundromat scene with stained clothes, inspired by industrial decay and folklore.

    “But there’s something off - there is an eerie red pull to the town, black cats with glowing eyes lurk in the alleys, and there’s a sense that the town itself is alive, watching. Visually, I work with bold reds and blacks, creating a mood that’s both intriguing and unsettling, pulling people in while hinting at something lurking beneath the surface.”

    #8

    Eerie painting depicting dark figures, inspired by industrial decay and folklore, with red and black tones.

    #9

    Eerie scenery with a dark cat silhouette, glowing red eyes, inspired by industrial decay and folklore.

    We asked Hari to share more about his creative process. He wrote: “My creative process is a mix of research, imagination, and experimentation. I start by taking photos, studying old maps, and digging into local folklore - building a sense of place. I sketch ideas, draw maps, and make written notes, because once a place has a name, it starts to feel real.

    I work mostly digitally these days, combining photo composites, rough collages, and overpainting to construct a scene. I use matte painting techniques to build texture and atmosphere, adding grain, rough edges, and subtle distortions to make it feel like a fragment of a larger world. The final step is always about mood - balancing light, shadow, and color to create that eerie, unsettling feeling.”

    #10

    Eerie industrial decay scene with dark figure by river, red sky background.

    #11

    Eerie scenery painting of industrial decay with a shadowy figure, abandoned structure, and laundry machine in a dim setting.

    Every artist has somewhat of an idea of what they would like for the audiences to take away. Hari shared his hopes: “I want people to feel like they’ve stepped into a world that exists just outside of reality - a place that feels familiar but slightly wrong, like they’ve been there before but can’t remember when.

    I love the idea of sparking curiosity and storytelling - making people wonder who lives in these places, what’s behind those dimly lit windows, and what’s lurking just out of sight. My work isn’t about giving clear answers; it’s about suggesting possibilities and leaving gaps for people to fill in with their own imagination.

    I also hope it resonates with those who feel a connection to working-class history, industrial landscapes, and forgotten places - reminding people that there’s beauty in decay, in the remnants of industry, and in the things most people overlook.”
    #12

    Eerie painting of ghostly figures with animal-like masks inspired by industrial decay and folklore.

    #13

    Eerie scenery painting with industrial decay and working-class town, featuring dark alley and red bins.

    Lastly, Hari added: “Right now, I’m focused on expanding The Harrowden Project, bringing more depth to the town - more locations, more strange histories, more glimpses into its eerie folklore. I’m also developing Mamucium City, a cyberpunk project, where corporate surveillance clashes with an underground resistance. I also have another ongoing project, Pubs Of England, a series of paintings based on my time drinking in Northern England’s pubs. Alongside that, I’m continuing my punk, anarchist, and political artwork, making prints, clothing, and stickers that focus on resistance, class struggle, and direct action - many of which support grassroots causes.

    Thanks for reading! If you love eerie industrial landscapes, folklore, and forgotten places, you’re always welcome to step into my world. You can find more of my work on my website and socials - come have a look!”
    #14

    Eerie artwork inspired by industrial decay and folklore, featuring two figures and a menacing, red-tinted central figure.

    #15

    Eerie scenery painted with industrial decay, folklore, and working-class town elements.

    #16

    Painting of eerie scenery with a figure in a dark room, inspired by industrial decay and folklore.

    #17

    An eerie painting featuring an old building with red windows and a sign reading "The Velvet Toad," inspired by industrial decay.

    #18

    Eerie scenery painting with crows, inspired by industrial decay and folklore, with a dark, atmospheric backdrop.

    #19

    Eerie scenery painting of industrial decay with a lone figure pushing a cart under a red sky.

    #20

    Eerie scenery painting of figures, inspired by industrial decay and folklore, evokes mystery and nostalgia.

    #21

    Eerie artwork of industrial decay depicts an old building with red door and gloomy sky.

    #22

    Eerie scenery painting with industrial decay, showing crows and a barren landscape under a dark sky.

    #23

    Eerie scenery depicting industrial decay with smokestacks and a train in a working-class town setting.

    #24

    Eerie scenery of a stern man in a suit, painted against an industrial backdrop, embodying decay and folklore.

    #25

    Man in dark suit and hat against eerie industrial decay background, inspired by folklore and working-class towns.

    #26

    Eerie scenery painting with silhouette in an industrial decay setting, bathed in a red glow.

    #27

    Eerie painting inspired by industrial decay; features a haunting figure with headphones against a gritty background.

    #28

    A painting depicts eerie scenery with industrial decay, featuring a darkened house and barrels under a red sky.

    #29

    Eerie scenery painting depicting industrial decay outside a window with a figure sitting in shadow.

    #30

    Eerie painting of a figure leaning on a railing, with industrial decay in the background.

    #31

    Eerie scenery painting depicting industrial decay and folklore with shadowy figures in a dimly lit street.

    #32

    Eerie scenery painting with industrial decay theme, featuring a red-lit building and dark clouds.

    #33

    Eerie industrial decay scene with smokestacks, crows, and a red building reflected in water.

    #34

    Eerie scenery painting inspired by industrial decay and folklore, featuring a dark tower under ominous skies.

    #35

    Eerie scenery painting depicting a decaying industrial town with red-lit windows and a black cat sitting on barrels.

    #36

    Eerie scenery painting with a cat in an industrial, folklore-inspired town at night.

    #37

    Eerie scenery of "The Gilded Owl" shop in a dimly lit street, reflecting industrial decay and folklore.

    #38

    Eerie scenery painting with an industrial decay theme, featuring a dark house and ominous red sky.

    #39

    Eerie scenery painting of figures in snowy working-class town, with industrial buildings and red sky background.

    #40

    Eerie scenery painting of woman rowing a boat through industrial decay, with folklore and working-class town backdrop.

    #41

    Eerie scenery painting with industrial decay, featuring a silhouetted figure and an abandoned building against a red sky.

    #42

    Eerie scenery painting depicting industrial decay with shadowy figures against a red and dark urban backdrop.

    #43

    Eerie scenery painting with silhouettes, inspired by industrial decay and working-class towns.

    #44

    Dark eerie painting with figures under a chandelier, inspired by industrial decay and folklore.

    #45

    Eerie scenery painting with industrial decay influence, featuring a dark, abstract face obscured by chaotic lines.

    #46

    Eerie scenery painting with dark silhouette against a red background, inspired by industrial decay and folklore themes.

