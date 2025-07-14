Edward S. Curtis spent over three decades documenting Native American life with his camera, creating one of the most important photographic records in American history. These 30 images from his massive collection, spanning from 1868 to 1952, capture not just faces but entire cultures during a time of tremendous change and upheaval. Curtis traveled to remote reservations and tribal communities, often spending months earning trust and permission to photograph sacred ceremonies, daily life, and portraits that reveal the dignity and humanity of his subjects. While his work has sparked debates about representation and perspective, there's no denying the power of these images to connect us with people and traditions that might otherwise have been lost to time.

#1

Chief Joseph

Native American elder wearing traditional feathered headdress and bead necklaces in powerful Edward S. Curtis photo.

    #2

    Geronimo

    Sepia-toned Edward S. Curtis photo of an elderly Native American wrapped in a blanket, showcasing detailed facial wrinkles.

    #3

    A Piegan Dandy

    Native American man in traditional dress with feathered headdress and face paint in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo.

    #4

    Bringing The Sweat-Lodge Willows - Piegan

    Native American riders on horseback carrying tall feather staffs across open plains in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo.

    #5

    Zuni Street Scene

    Native American woman holding child walking along adobe building in historic Edward S. Curtis photo preserving Native American history.

    #6

    Dog Woman--Cheyenne

    Elderly Native American woman with braided hair wearing traditional clothing in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo.

    #7

    Red Cloud

    Sepia portrait of an elderly Native American man with long hair, featured in Edward S. Curtis photos preserving history.

    #8

    Portfolio Xii, Plate 400

    Native American women and children by water’s edge in a vintage Edward S. Curtis photo preserving Native American history.

    #9

    Lummi Type

    Native American woman portrait from Edward S. Curtis photos capturing powerful moments in Native American history.

    #10

    Chief Joseph

    Portrait of a Native American man wearing traditional jewelry and attire in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #11

    A Zuni Girl

    Native American woman wearing traditional jewelry and clothing in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #12

    Black Man--Arapaho

    Native American man in traditional attire on horseback in a sepia-toned Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #13

    Wakonda--Oto

    Native American elder in traditional headdress captured in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving Native American history.

    #14

    In San Ildefonso

    Three Native American men using a traditional ladder on an adobe building roof in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo.

    #15

    Plate 505: Chukchansi Matron

    Portrait of an elderly Native American woman captured in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #16

    Washing Wheat--San Juan

    Two Native Americans washing baskets in a river, an Edward S. Curtis photo preserving Native American history.

    #17

    Gossiping--San Juan

    Three Native American children in traditional clothing sitting by a water source with pots in an Edward S. Curtis photo.

    #18

    The Kiva Stairs--San Ildefonso

    Native American figure standing on adobe steps in a vintage sepia Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #19

    Middle Calf - Piegan

    Native American elder wrapped in a blanket, captured in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #20

    Suquamish Woman

    Native American woman in a sepia-toned Edward S. Curtis photo preserving Native American history and culture.

    #21

    Evening On Puget Sound

    Two Native Americans by a canoe at a calm lakeshore during sunset, Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #22

    Lummi Woman

    Profile of Native American man with braided hair wrapped in woven fabric in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history

    #23

    Edward Sheriff Curtis Self-Portrait

    Portrait of Edward S. Curtis in a hat and jacket, showcasing powerful Edward S. Curtis photos preserving Native American history.

    #24

    Lefthand--A Commanche

    Native American elder wearing traditional attire in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #25

    From The Threshing-Floor--San Juan

    Native American woman carrying woven basket on head, captured in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #26

    Walter Ross--Wichita

    Native American elder wearing traditional clothing and feathers in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #27

    Basket Carrier

    Native American woman in traditional clothing with a basket, in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

    #28

    Girl And Jar--San Ildefonso

    Native American woman with traditional hairstyle and pottery on head in a powerful Edward S Curtis photo preserving history.

    #29

    Lutakawi, Zuni Governor

    Close-up sepia portrait of a Native American elder wearing a patterned headband, from Edward S. Curtis photos preserving history.

    #30

    Plate 227: Flathead Type

    Elder Native American man wearing traditional jewelry in a powerful Edward S. Curtis photo preserving history.

