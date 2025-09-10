Thankfully, we have valuable resources like Reddit to provide these lesser-known tips . We’re talking about sprucing up regular mashed potatoes, making delectable stock, and game-changing ingredients that have been at your disposal all along.

It’s natural to assume that cooking an exquisite dish requires years spent in culinary school or working in fancy restaurants. But in reality, all you need are a few simple hacks to make you come off as a pro in the kitchen and earn massive brownie points from the people around you.

#1 Use shallots instead of onions. They’re just small onions but they taste a little different. Restaurants use them a lot and so people will think it’s fancy.



Get a bunch of small tomatoes still on the vine (eg cherry or grape tomatoes). Put them on a frying pan on very low heat with NOTHING else. No oil, no salt, nothing. Five to ten minutes later you’ll have delicious charred roasted tomatoes still on the vine. It looks fancy and tastes delicious and the only secret is, to quote Tony Bourdain, “don’t f**k with it”.



fresh-dork:



Shallots are great. Chop them up, mince garlic, fry in oil on med heat, think about what to cook.



lovelopetir:



Roasting veggies people think I spent hours, but really I just cranked the oven and walked away.

#2 Whenever a cream sauce starts to separate, I add an ice cube and whisk some more along with turning down the heat. The sauce comes back.



Unlikely-Macaroon-85:



This is a trick I use when I make buttercream and it splits. Works like a charm!



cabbageboy78:



Same with reheating cream sauce based leftovers. no matter how good i have made it, have a perfectly balanced roux etc. there is always someeeeee seperation if youre microwaving leftovers at work. so ill usually toss it in for 30 seconds let it warm up, throw a splash of water in and shake it up, go another 30 seconds (or until its warm enough for ya) and bam, that alfredo is almost as good as the night before.

Unfortunately there is no saving the really separated stuff.

#3 Quick pickle julienned red onions. Not only are the onions themselves great for garnish or whatnot, but the pickle liquid is a great combo of sweet/sour/salt that can be added to countless sauces/vinaigrettes/etc; I prefer to use 1:1 rice vinegar:cane sugar, with a splash of water and a large pinch of salt. I’m a private chef these days, and I use it for so many things.



blackmarksonpaper:



I do it for salads. I quick pickle fine diced red onion. Then strain the liquid and use that to make the dressing. Mix the onions into the salad.

#4 Buy some ring molds. Everybody thinks you got a Michelin star when your food is perfectly circular. Regular mashed potatoes? Ring mold. Now worth $55. Sauce? Ring mold. James Beard Award.



MaritMonkey:



The fact that I made a good first impression on my now mother in law is almost entirely thanks to this trick (with some hash brown casserole things).

She was mildly impressed with the food, but then found out I had cut the bottom out of (cleaned!) tuna cans to use as molds and decided she liked the cut of my jib lol.



notapoliticalalt:



In General, making food look appeal counts for something. Ugly food can be some of the most delicious food out there, but making the presentation nice can elevate your dish even if it is just so so.

#5 Dish seasoned, but tastes like it’s still missing something? Probably needs something acid like lemon juice or vinegar.



sqplanetariu:



And good to get familiar with different types of acid for different dishes – lemon or lime juice, all the vinegars (red wine, balsamic, apple cider, etc).



BaconReceptacle:



I blew someone's mind with this. She asked me to taste it because she couldnt figure out what it was missing. I immediately poured a little white vinegar in and she tried to stop me. I stirred it, and had her tasted it. She thought I was a damn magician.

#6 Cook with a hand towel on shoulder. Look fancy making Mac n cheese!



Remunos_Redbeard:



100% this.

Optional: wear a Betty Crocker branded (or similar) apron.



whinny_whaley:



I do that because I obsessively wash hands between touching anything and also can't handle much heat on the handles so it's easier to find. Didn't know I was showing off.

#7 Learn basic sauces. Béchamel, roux, beurre blanc, hollandaise, Ragouts, marinaras. Learn the mother sauces if you want.



Remember to pat dry all proteins if you’re trying to get a sear or caramelization on the meats (Maillard reaction). Beef steaks, roasts, prime ribs, primal cuts all take far more salt than you think.



If you want those bright green, restaurant style veggies, then blanch them first by doing a quick boil in rolling boiling water, then quench in an ice bath. Shake dry in a strainer then saute them quickly in a little fat (oil or butter) with seasoning of your choice before serving.



Learn to take fish fillets and salmon steaks off the heat before they are completely cooked as they will finish with residual heat on a plate. Overdone fish is not good. Shrimp, crab, and lobster all cook very fast from a thawed state, overcooking results in rubbery seafood.



Store bought puff pastry is your friend for the fanciest and tastiest super quick appetizers and desserts.

#8 Smoked cream cheese.



Take a block or two of cream cheese, score it on top, season it on all sides, then put it on folded foil and into a pellet smoker at 200 degrees for 2 hours. Maybe add some hot honey in the last 15 minutes. Eat with pita chips or crackers, etc.



Basically no restaurants make it and everyone raved about it. Very unique flavor.

#9 People have been brainwashed to think salt = bad.



In processed foods yes. Because there's something like 400% of your daily sodium requirements in that microwave burrito.



But fresh cooking? YOU NEED SALT.



People will think your cooking is amazing simply because you used some salt.

#10 Put some effort into plating. Presentation is a massive part of how people perceive a dish. Don't just throw food on the plate and call it a day. Think throw how you want it to look like and wipe of any drips. Does wonders.

#11 Salt, Fat, Heat, Acid

Get a decent knife and learn to sharpen it.

Learn your stove and the heat levels, I personally do things in 4 minute intervals and adjust heat.

Practice if you can

Take a knife skills class if you can or YouTube it.

#12 I use sour cream instead of milk for mashed potatoes/purees and everyone always asks for the recipe because it's so good.

#13 Learn how to flip stuff in the skillet without using utensils. Pretty easy to do, looks impressive to casuals, and saves you from dirtying up a spoon or spatula in some cases.

#14 Using a meat thermometer. Seems obvious but you’d be surprised.

#15 Every week, buy a whole chicken. You should be able to get them for $10 or less. Throw the chicken and some aromatics in a pot. Make your own chicken stock. Put it in everything. Make rice with it. Make sauces. Use it as a base for soups. Drink it hot out of a mug. Once you become a person who always has homemade stock in the fridge, you'll wonder how you ever did without.

#16 Deglaze your pan with a little alcohol. If you are on a gas stove you have a little fire for a couple seconds. My son loves it, granted he is 8.



ThatMerri:



A bit of water or stock works just fine, if you're of the sort that can't have alcohol in their diet for whatever reason. Can't flambé it, but it'll still do the job of deglazing your pan just fine.

#17 Brown butter. Melt butter, let it quietly foam until the milk solids turn golden and smell nutty, k**l the heat, splash in lemon. Toss with pasta, veg, eggs, or fish and it tastes like you cooked for hours.

#18 When I crack an egg with one hand and dump it into a bowl and then throw the shell away.

#19 Amateur hobby baker here. I get a lot of compliments on my cookies and I've had people ask how I get flavor, shape, texture, etc.



The secret? Chill your dough before baking. It helps everything.



My mom argued that's not it until she tried it. She's done it always since. 🤣.

#20 Trader Joe's sells Umami condiment.



I add it to almost everything I cook.



I also add a package of mushrooms to most dishes that include vegetables.

#21 Use more salt. Especially on vegetables.



I always salt the lettuce and tomato before putting it on sandwiches and I can't tell you how many times people tell me "it's *so much better* when you make them!"



Yeah. Cuz salt. It's why restaurants and packaged foods taste better.



You'll have a heart attack before you're 40, but you'll be well fed.

#22 Pickled veggies and fruit. All you need is a jar, a veggie/fruit, vinegar, water, and some sugar. It’s a perfect healthy garnish or addition to elevate the flavor of any dish. It’s sweet and tart and crunchy, many times what is missing from a dish.



Here’s some examples:

- pickled red onions

- pickled cucumbers

- pickled jalapeños

- pickled mango.

#23 So many main dishes start with this simple process: Brown your meat in a hot pan with oil and butter to create the fond, remove, and cook your aromatics (onions, shallots garlic etc.), add/cook flour for the roux, add the base of your sauce (stock, milk, wine, cream etc.). Simmer and finish off with whatever else is in your recipe or make up your own. There are literally thousands of variations on different meats and cuisines/ flavor profiles that all start with this simple method.







Buy a wand / stick / immersion blender to make smoother sauces and aioli.

#24 Most types of soup benefit from a little MSG tossed in.

#25 If you’re cooking and feel like something’s missing… it often just needs salt.



Not really a technique, just a general rule of thumb that has never steered me wrong.



Sure… sometimes you add a little salt and it still needs something else, but often, it’s just the salt.

#26 2 tablespoon of butter? Nah, I think they meant 2 bricks of butter. Even better, if the dish can use butter, it can always use more butter.

#27 Use a cartouche for simmering or slow cooking sauces or somesuch in the oven.



Don't blend sauces, but pass them through a fine mesh colander - better texture and flavour.



White tomato soup makes the brain explode: put cut up tomatoes in a kitchen cloth under light pressure overnight and catch the drips - clear liquid with tomato flavour.

#28 Put sugar with a drop or two of water in a dry pan. Heat it gently until the sugar melts. The trick is to not let it get too hot. Then add any sort of chopped fruit in. Can be real fancy but easy as hell.

#29 If you're making pulled pork and want it to be very tender and flavorful, season it with salt and pepper, then put the side with the fat on it face up in a slow cooker. Put it on low for 12 hours. As it cooks, the fat will dissolve and drip into the meat, giving it a wonderful flavor and great texture.

#30 Garlic mashed potatoes? Boil your peeled or unpeeled halved potatoes for 20 min along with a handful of whole peeled garlic cloves. They’ll get perfectly mashed along with potatoes when done. Add butter, cream/milk and salt when mashing. Thanks, Betty Crocker!

#31 Texture and acid can elevate almost any dish.



If you look down at your dish and everything is just a soft texture, it can easily fall flat. Toasted panko breadcrumbs are like this universal hack that elevates anything. You can add butter, garlic, parsley and lemon zest/ juice to toasted breadcrumbs and sprinkle on top to help cut through the richness of pasta dishes or anything creamy/fatty. I guess it’s a gremolata with breadcrumbs. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve done this and it’s so easy to just make ahead and store in the fridge, the breadcrumbs should stay nice and crisp as long as you don’t overdo the lemon juice/parsley. Fresh is always better.



I like to add this to pasta, or top a piece of grilled/baked fish. Also good topping stews or soups if they are able to sit above the liquid.



If it’s an Asian dish try crushed toasted peanuts and sesame seeds.



If you’re making something a little more delicate/healthy, tossing a small handful of arugula or other crunchy green with a simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and a little bit of sugar or honey, it can brighten up anything that’s a bit bland or monotone. Just a small amount added like a garnish, not necessarily a side salad, but I like this so much that it’s often a side salad portion.

#32 Making macarons. They are sooooooo easy but, everyone acts like they are ridiculously hard. So, any time you make them, you look like some sort of professional baker.

#33 Let you base or stock cook for HOURS. Recipe says 3, cook it for 5 or 6 hours at least. Just gently simmer it. It WILL make a big big difference.

#34 Cooking onions. “Omg what are you cooking it smells soooo gooooood” lmao every time.

#35 Burning the cabbage in the stir fry.

#36 Bone broth. I found boxes of the kettle and fire beef bone broth on markdown and now I use that in everything.



You know when you make beef tacos and it says add water to the pan and the taco seasoing packet? Add bone broth instead. Making chili and need to add water? Bone broth instead. Simmering spagetti sause and needs a bit more liquid? Bone broth. Deglaze the pan? Bone broth. Cooking veggies in a pan, add some bone broth near the end.

#37 Making Ricotta at home is so easy. Bring milk to 175-185F oven medium, even heat. Any milk will do but the higher the fat content, the better yield you'll have. Once the milk reaches the required range, add acid. Lemon juice, white wine vinegar, citric acid, really any acid. You'll need about 4oz of liquid acid for 4 litres of milk. Remove the mixture from the heat and continue stirring for a few minutes. Now leave it alone for about 10-15. You'll see the curds and whey have separated. Pour the mixture slowly through a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth. Let the curd cool at room temp for half an hour. Keep some of the whey. Take the curds and pop them in a blender with about 1/3 Cup of the whey, 1/4 Cup of good extra virgin oil and salt and pepper. Blend on high for half a minute. Chill then serve with coarse salt, rosemary, oil and bread/Crostini.

#38 Save your pickle juice after you finish a jar of pickles. Use it to brine chicken.



Honey butter is a great way to elevate a basic dinner roll. Butter + honey, whipped together…so simple. Add some cinnamon if you’re feeling adventurous.

#39 I grind up some pepperoni and put it into my spaghetti sauce.. along with a serrano. it adds some extra tang and kick.

#40 Cooking things "Wellington," which is just cooking things wrapped in puff pastry. Beef and mushrooms is the traditional, but a pork tenderloin or a salmon filet is as good or better.



Back in the day these were considered haute cuisine because making puff pastry is complex and tedious. But these days it's available frozen and is just as good as handmade.

#41 If you’re having trouble with excess oil in a cheese sauce, adding sodium citrate will keep the oil from separating from the cheese. It has zero impact on flavor and will give you a smoother, creamier sauce.

#42 Biggest mistake home cooks make : over crowding their pan.



Stop over crowding your pan to avoid food from steaming instead of roasting. You will taste a whole new set of flavour profiles.





Lpt for indian food : use fresh ground spices instead of pre ground spice powders. This is more expensive and time consuming to do regularly. So this is a optional tip only for people who regularly cook indian food.

#43 Corn starch will thicken a sauce. Gives stuff like Chinese food that nice glaze. I mix it with a little bit of cold water or broth to dissolve first.

#44 Get a lamb shoulder, marinade with generous olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, cumin and dried oregano. Put it in a baking dish on top of sliced onions. Add 700ml water. Cover and seal with baking paper and foil. Bake at 150C for 5-8 hours. Uncover for the last 30 and bake at 200C. Feel like a pro.

#45 Sprinkle some parmesan on top of your pizza before it goes in the oven.

#46 When you make a ham and cheese sandwich, call it a croque monsieur.



Related, watch Jacques Pepin "cooking at home" on YouTube. Tons of simple and cheap recipes and techniques that often have a fancy-looking result.

#47 One clove of garlic is never enough garlic, unless the recipe is "How to Cook One Clove of Garlic." In that case, best be safe and use two.

#48 Splash in sizzling oil. This is the technique Cantonese used for steam fish. A fresh fish steamed above boiling water, no season needed. It is as plain as it gets. But after 10 mins of steaming the fish, take it out, put some thinly sliced ginger and scallions, heat up a few tablespoons of spoon of oil to the point of starting to smoke. Pour it over the ginger and scallions, then pour over some good soy sauce. There is no better way to eat a fresh whole fish. The sizzling, the aroma and the sweetness of the fish will win any guests over.



But I learned this technique is not only limited to fish. Any steamed vegetables, steamed tofu, A y blanched food that is very healthy, but kinda bland and lack a little oomf can use this technique.



Steamed vegetables with this added sizzle, will not only brighten the dish, it actually created a mild form of Millard reaction AKA dragon breath of the Chinese food. This will take your bland food to a new level.

#49 Add toppings when plating. Some chopped herbs, a sprinkle of nuts, a drizzle of olive oil, etc. whatever fits the dish. Bonus points if it’s colorful.

#50 -Overnight dry brining whole chicken in the refrigerator for roasting the next day.



-Convection oven at a very high temp for a relatively short amount of time for perfectly moist chicken breasts.



-HEAT IS NOT A LIGHTSWITCH! Everything keeps cooking after you take it off the heat. The temperature will go up some after you take it off the heat. Think of it like rolling a bowling ball down a bowling alley: if you want to stop at a specific point in the lane you have to roll it less than you think.



-Stop adding milk or water or cream or whatever other stupid a*s thing to your scrambled eggs to "make it creamier". Just melt some butter before scrambling in the pan and LOW TEMP. If the pan can melt the butter its hot enough for the eggs, and it wont look like the eggs are cooking....but then all of a sudden they are.

#51 Caramelizing onions. It’s just patience, but it makes you look like a chad.

#52 Dried Beans. Saute some onion in olive oil, add in 1 lb of dried beans,2 Tbsp Salt, cover with water, deliberately hard boil the beans for 15 min, then set to low simmer for 3 hours. Makes the most delicous bean soup you've ever had. Beans are amazing.

#53 Beurre monte. Its just a simple water and butter emulsification but it's very versatile. Bring a small amount of water to a simmer and whisk in cold butter until it becomes thick and glossy. Add a little lemon zest, fresh dill, and salt. Pairs great with fish. But my favorite application is for pancakes, waffles, or French toast. It adheres to the food a lot better than just plain melted butter and it looks nice.

#54 My biggest 'fancy technique' that I like to use to impress people is called 'reading the f*****g recipe'. No, I'm not joking. If you want to make something, go find recipes for it and then make it exactly as they say. If you like that recipe, it's yours now, you can do whatever you want to it. If you don't understand how to make something, then you look it up. This will lead you to some amazing places. I learned how to make a roux, a bechamel from that roux, what a corn starch slurry is used for, the classic frying method of (flour, egg wash, panko).



The biggest secret to cooking is learning how to make something.



Take mac and cheese for example. If you want to make your own cheese sauce you start with a basic roux. Equal parts some type of oil(usually butter) and flour. You whisk that together over medium heat 'until the raw flour smell goes away'. This usually means for a few minutes. Now you turn that roux in to a bechamel. To do this you slowly pour in milk. If you pour it all at once it will break and be completely ruined. You start with a bit. It's going to turn in to this weird gloopy dough looking thing, that's what it's supposed to do, keep stirring. After mixing that together you pour in some more milk. As you pour it's going to thin out, just keep adding a bit at a time until you're poured it all in. Once it's to desired consistency, which is unfortunately something you only learn by making it over and over again, you can then add your cheese to it. Congratulations, you've now learned some incredibly useful fundamentals that cover a variety of dishes. The next time you see a recipe with 'roux' or 'bechamel' in it, you'll immediately know how to do that.

#55 If you’re baking chicken breasts, stab them with a fork on both sides about 20 times per side.



It cuts the muscle fibres, reduces the amount of shrinkage during baking which means they retain more juiciness.

#56 When I take cookies out of the oven, I use a small water glass or half pint jelly jar and while they're still hot, use that to make them round. Sometimes you end up cutting off a little bit of the edges and sometimes just shaking it a little bit or sliding back and forth causes the cookie to settle into that shape. A dozen cookies all perfectly formed yet homemade--people will think your next level.

#57 Soft scrambled eggs, whip in butter while mixing eggs, Don’t stop moving them in the pan, on and off the heat until you get the softest consistency. Blows minds, happens quick and will make knees weak.

#58 Flambe



Everyone oohs and aahs and if your doing it correctly not only do you get the added flavor but you don't burn down your house!



Cherries Jubilee anyone?

#59 I've made tomato sauce a million times, but pureeing it smooth makes it feel so much more luxurious and restaurant-y. It only takes like 2 minutes with an immersion blender, but it makes the texture smooth and creamy and it sticks to the pasta way better too. Small thing that makes a huge difference.

#60 I'm vegan now, but I used to work at an artisan ramen shop and it's definitely chicken bone broth (tori paitan)



You basically boil the f**k out of the chicken bones no one thinks to use (feet) and it makes the most lip smacky delicious broth. Then you can use it as an ingredient in everything. From cooking your rice to adding to currys it goes so far. People will beg for your secret ingredient.

#61 Pan sauces. I spent two years as a saucier and can make a finishing sauce out of nearly anything. Drizzled on top of meats or vegetables really sells the dish.

#62 Lattice crust on a pie.





Show up with a lattice top crust, and people assume you're a heckin' wizard. It takes less the 10min and very little thought.

#63 If you like meatloaf, add in a teaspoon or so of baking soda to the mix. This will help keep the moisture in the meat.

#64 The marinade recipe on the back of Montreal Steak Seasoning is easy and actually legit delicious. 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tbsp soy sauce, 2 tsp MSS. I use it on flank steak and everyone always raves about how good it is.

#65 Use just enough seasoning to where people can taste it your but not know it's there unless you tell them it's there. Learn to use these the following ingredients well and make sure you always have some on hand.



* Butter: It's the tastiest oil, but don't cook too high of a temperature with it.

* Limes: You'd be amazed how well sour pairs with salty. It also infuses a little bit of freshness into a dish. Cuts greasiness taste.

* Vinegar: Same as limes but it's stronger and cleaner.

* 3 Crab fish sauce: Infuses umami. You'd be amazed how good you can make dishes if you learn how to use this right. If you're dish tastes like it's a little hollow and could use salt, go for this!



Blanching green vegetables until their bright green cooks them and keeps them crisp. Season after.

#66 Brown your butter when baking!! Browning butter boils off all the water that's in the butter and then the milk fats toast to a nice golden brown. Adds a super butterscotchy flavor to the background of your dessert. Absolute game changer when I started making chocolate chip cookies with brown butter 😋😋.

#67 I used to make cheese souffles. They're supposed to be difficult, but they've turned out every time for me. I use a recipe from a 1973-75 version of Joy of Cooking.

#68 Add a little dry sherry or white wine into your creamy casserole sauce. Also throw extra cheese on top. People will wonder how you "kicked up" your casserole from bland.

#69 Omelette. Possibly the simplest thing you could ever make, but with a little practice, they look as perfect as the graphics you find on Google.



And they’re always delicious. So flexible.

