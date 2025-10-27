Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Manager Tells Employee They’re Replaceable, Regrets It Immediately: “No, Thank You”
Man with a serious expression in an office setting, reflecting on being an easily replaceable employee who lost a big client
Relationships, Work

Manager Tells Employee They’re Replaceable, Regrets It Immediately: “No, Thank You”

In a healthy professional environment, two-way communication is possible not just horizontally, but also vertically.

However, Reddit user Leaf_phony_0o says their old workplace didn’t have it, and because of that, the manager felt like he could constantly play mind games, belittling his subordinates into compliance.

Needless to say, a few years of this was more than enough for them to decide that they needed to find another employer.

And wouldn’t you know it, the arrogant posturing stopped the moment our Redditor handed in their resignation.

    If you play stupid games like this manager, you’ll win stupid prizes

    Man wearing light shirt sitting thoughtfully at office desk near plant and window blinds, easily replaceable employee concept.

    Image credits: Fender_SRV/Envato (not the actual photo)

    An entitled manager found out the hard way when a top employee handed in their resignation

    Manager underestimated easily replaceable employee who was crucial to retaining a big client, revealing true value during raise discussion.

    Text excerpt about a manager smirking and referring to employees as easily replaceable on spreadsheets.

    Text excerpt about updating LinkedIn profile after realizing an easily replaceable employee lost a big client.

    Text about an easily replaceable employee losing a big client despite positive feedback from the client.

    Text excerpt showing a resignation story highlighting an easily replaceable employee who lost a big client.

    Text showing a conversation about being a valued team member before losing a big client due to an easily replaceable employee.

    Elderly businessman with glasses in an office, looking concerned about a lost big client due to an easily replaceable employee

    Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing how an easily replaceable employee caused a big client to be lost after leaving the company.

    Text about an easily replaceable employee whose old manager lost a big client over an unapproved raise.

    Image credits: leaf_phony_0o

    People were glad the manager got what was coming to him

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing happiness about an easily replaceable employee who lost a big client.

    Comment from user hokie3457 discussing why many employees left quickly, highlighting issues with management and an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

    Comment on a social platform stating a little bit of justice was needed, relating to easily replaceable employee losing big client.

    Comment discussing a manager blaming an easily replaceable employee for losing a big client after their departure.

    Screenshot of a LinkedIn comment stating no one is finding a job on LinkedIn in 3 weeks, illustrating easily replaceable employee lost big client.

    Comment on a forum discussing easily replaceable employee lost big client and business advice on earning 500k a year.

    A forum comment about an easily replaceable employee’s impact on losing a big client in a corporate discussion.

    Screenshot of a forum comment expressing hope and congratulations related to an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about explaining reasons for leaving to a VP, relating to easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating penny wise, dollar dumb illustrating an easily replaceable employee lost big client concept.

    Comment saying you fired your employer, shown in a simple online forum interface, highlighting easily replaceable employee lost big client.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment asking how to like a post a million times, highlighting easily replaceable employee lost big client discussion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment by user ediexplores saying Mmmm, delicious in a simple white and gray interface.

    Screenshot of a user comment praising content related to easily replaceable employee lost big client.

    Forum comment text discussing loss of a big client with reference to an easily replaceable employee.

    Comment text on a white background displaying praise and happiness for a positive story about an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

    Screenshot of a forum comment saying Get 'em!, emphasizing easily replaceable employee lost big client.

    Comment from user Icy-Stock-5838 criticizing a boss, highlighting loss of good people and business, related to easily replaceable employee lost big client.

    Screenshot of a forum comment praising a message about an easily replaceable employee who lost a big client.

    Screenshot of online comment saying This made my day!! Karma unchained, highlighting consequences of easily replaceable employee losing big client.

    User typing a joyful message on a phone, illustrating the impact of an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a last line as perfect, highlighting an easily replaceable employee lost big client scenario.

    Text saying well played in a simple black and white design, referencing easily replaceable employee lost big client.

    Screenshot of a forum comment showing a user’s message about an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing easily replaceable employee and the loss of a big client in a workplace context.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
