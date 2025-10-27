Manager Tells Employee They’re Replaceable, Regrets It Immediately: “No, Thank You”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a healthy professional environment, two-way communication is possible not just horizontally, but also vertically.

However, Reddit user Leaf_phony_0o says their old workplace didn’t have it, and because of that, the manager felt like he could constantly play mind games, belittling his subordinates into compliance.

Needless to say, a few years of this was more than enough for them to decide that they needed to find another employer.

And wouldn’t you know it, the arrogant posturing stopped the moment our Redditor handed in their resignation.

RELATED:

If you play stupid games like this manager, you’ll win stupid prizes

Man wearing light shirt sitting thoughtfully at office desk near plant and window blinds, easily replaceable employee concept.

Share icon

Image credits: Fender_SRV/Envato (not the actual photo)

An entitled manager found out the hard way when a top employee handed in their resignation

Manager underestimated easily replaceable employee who was crucial to retaining a big client, revealing true value during raise discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a manager smirking and referring to employees as easily replaceable on spreadsheets.

Text excerpt about updating LinkedIn profile after realizing an easily replaceable employee lost a big client.

Text about an easily replaceable employee losing a big client despite positive feedback from the client.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a resignation story highlighting an easily replaceable employee who lost a big client.

Text showing a conversation about being a valued team member before losing a big client due to an easily replaceable employee.

Elderly businessman with glasses in an office, looking concerned about a lost big client due to an easily replaceable employee

Share icon

Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing how an easily replaceable employee caused a big client to be lost after leaving the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about an easily replaceable employee whose old manager lost a big client over an unapproved raise.

Image credits: leaf_phony_0o

People were glad the manager got what was coming to him

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing happiness about an easily replaceable employee who lost a big client.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user hokie3457 discussing why many employees left quickly, highlighting issues with management and an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

Share icon

Comment on a social platform stating a little bit of justice was needed, relating to easily replaceable employee losing big client.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a manager blaming an easily replaceable employee for losing a big client after their departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a LinkedIn comment stating no one is finding a job on LinkedIn in 3 weeks, illustrating easily replaceable employee lost big client.

Comment on a forum discussing easily replaceable employee lost big client and business advice on earning 500k a year.

A forum comment about an easily replaceable employee’s impact on losing a big client in a corporate discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing hope and congratulations related to an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about explaining reasons for leaving to a VP, relating to easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating penny wise, dollar dumb illustrating an easily replaceable employee lost big client concept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying you fired your employer, shown in a simple online forum interface, highlighting easily replaceable employee lost big client.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment asking how to like a post a million times, highlighting easily replaceable employee lost big client discussion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment by user ediexplores saying Mmmm, delicious in a simple white and gray interface.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a user comment praising content related to easily replaceable employee lost big client.

Forum comment text discussing loss of a big client with reference to an easily replaceable employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background displaying praise and happiness for a positive story about an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment saying Get 'em!, emphasizing easily replaceable employee lost big client.

Comment from user Icy-Stock-5838 criticizing a boss, highlighting loss of good people and business, related to easily replaceable employee lost big client.

Screenshot of a forum comment praising a message about an easily replaceable employee who lost a big client.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment saying This made my day!! Karma unchained, highlighting consequences of easily replaceable employee losing big client.

User typing a joyful message on a phone, illustrating the impact of an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

Screenshot of a comment praising a last line as perfect, highlighting an easily replaceable employee lost big client scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text saying well played in a simple black and white design, referencing easily replaceable employee lost big client.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment showing a user’s message about an easily replaceable employee losing a big client.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing easily replaceable employee and the loss of a big client in a workplace context.

ADVERTISEMENT