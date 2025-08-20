ADVERTISEMENT

Long before the dazzling mega-resorts and Celine Dion residency we know Vegas for, this was simply a dusty railway stop in the Mojave Desert. But the first 50 years of the 20th century brought big changes to these streets (one of which was the building of actual streets...). The legalisation of gambling and good ol' frontier spirit established Las Vegas as a pretty unique corner of the country from early on. Construction of the Hoover Dam fuelled even more major change from 1931 onwards. These 45 images capture that incredible evolution, from rugged pioneer life to the birth of the fabulous city we know today. Viva, Las Vegas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Guy Mcafee Breaks Ground On The 91 Club In Las Vegas, Nevada, 1939

Man in long coat holding shovel at a construction site, a historic image capturing the birth of Vegas.

Los Angeles Daily News Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Celebrities Pier Angeli, Red Skelton, Vic Damone, Herb Shriner, Milton Berle, Spike Jones, And Gale Storm Are Photographed On Fremont Street In Las Vegas, Nevada, 1953

    Group of people posing on a busy Las Vegas street with vintage cars and historic Vegas neon signs in the background.

    Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Miners And Burros, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1910s

    Historic image of two men with horse-drawn covered wagons on dusty land showing the birth of Vegas.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Las Vegas Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1930s

    Historic black and white photo of Las Vegas Club storefront showcasing early Vegas architecture and signage.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Photograph Of People Outside Of The First State Bank Of Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905

    Crowd gathered in front of early First State Bank and market stalls, showcasing historic Vegas in the early 1900s.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Construction Sheds And Mountains Are Landscape Features At The Present Time At Basic Magnesium's Thousand-Unit Housing Development Near Las Vegas, Nevada, 1943

    Early stages of the birth of Vegas showing rows of simple homes and desert landscape in a historic black and white photo.

    Fritz Henle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Slot Machine Players, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1940

    Vintage photo of people playing slot machines at a casino highlighting the birth of Vegas historic gambling era.

    Arthur Rothstein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905

    Two men standing outside a small makeshift hospital in early 20th century historic Vegas desert setting.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Las Vegas Trading Company Store, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905

    Early Las Vegas trading company with horses and a man outside a lumber and cement store, showcasing historic Vegas birth.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Las Vegas Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1945-1955

    Historic black and white image of a Las Vegas casino sign and street scene from the birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Movie Set, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1915

    Surveyors working with equipment at a construction site during the birth of Vegas in early historic pictures.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    James Down Sales And Service, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1915-1930

    Two men shaking hands beside a vintage car in front of a 1947 storefront, capturing the birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Dog Sitting On A Donkey, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1920-1930s

    Black and white historic photo of a dog riding on a donkey’s back during the birth of Vegas era (1905-1955).

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Railroad Pass Near Las Vegas, Nevada, 1930

    Aerial view of the barren desert landscape showing early roads and rugged terrain in the birth of Vegas historic period.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Photograph Of Las Vegas High School, Nevada, 1910s

    Historic black and white photo of early 20th century building capturing the birth of Vegas with vintage architecture.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Little did people know that the dusty, quiet town they knew was about to change forever. The massive Hoover Dam project in the 1930s brought thousands of workers to the desert, and they needed entertainment. This pivotal moment, combined with Nevada's legalization of gambling in 1931, set the stage for the neon-lit Fremont Street and the city's first real casinos.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Las Vegas, Nevada, 1943

    Aerial view of early Vegas development showcasing historic landscape and surrounding mountains during its birth era.

    War Department Army Air Forces Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Hoover Dam On The Colorado River Near Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1950

    Historic black and white photo of Hoover Dam construction, showcasing the birth of Vegas infrastructure development.

    Apollomelos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    First State Bank Of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905-1920

    Early historic black and white photo of the First State Bank building, capturing the birth of Vegas architecture and development.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Teacher And Students In Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905-1906

    Group of children in early 1900s clothing posing outside a building, capturing the birth of Vegas history.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Front Exterior Of The Arizona Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905

    Historic Arizona Club building in early Las Vegas, showcasing the birth of Vegas through vintage architecture and classic cars.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Majestic Theatre, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1920

    Historic black and white photo of early Vegas street scene showing vintage buildings and a woman in period clothing.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Woodard's Garage, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1920

    Historic black and white photo showing vintage cars and people outside Woodard's fireproof garage in early Vegas.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Las Vegas Army Airfield, 1942

    Aerial view of early Vegas airfield runway surrounded by desert landscape in historic 1942 photograph.

    United States Army Air Forces Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    The New (At The Time) Post Office On Fremont Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905

    Historic black and white street view of early Vegas featuring vintage cars and buildings including a post office.

    Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Boulder Dam Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1951

    Vintage black and white photo of early Vegas street scene with classic cars parked outside historic buildings.

    Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    The Pioneer Club In Its Opening Year, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1942

    Historic black and white photo of early Vegas street with vintage cars parked outside Pioneer Club and cocktail lounge.

    Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Las Vegas Ranch, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905

    Early wooden Las Vegas ranch building serving as shop, hotel, and post office in historic birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Las Vegas Depot, Las Vegas, Nevada,1905

    Historic train car and small buildings along railroad tracks during the birth of Vegas in early 1900s desert landscape.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Deconstruction Of The Las Vegas Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905

    Construction workers building a wooden structure during the birth of Vegas in historic early 20th century photos.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    First Post Office, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905

    Early 1900s historic picture showing a temporary building and men with a horse during the birth of Vegas development.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    While Fremont Street was the glittering heart of early Vegas, a new vision was taking shape just outside the city limits after World War II. Ambitious and often notorious figures began building lavish hotel-casinos along a stretch of highway that would become world-famous: the Las Vegas Strip. Here are a few more images that showcase the dawn of this new era of glamour, Hollywood stars, and legendary entertainment.
    #31

    Colorado Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905

    Group of six men standing outside an early hotel and bar, capturing a historic moment in the birth of Vegas.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Riviera Hotel And Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1955

    Aerial view of historic Las Vegas casino and surrounding desert landscape showing early city development and parking lots.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Hotel National, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1910-1941

    Historic black and white photo of Hotel National, an early landmark in the birth of Vegas with classic vintage architecture.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Train, Las Vegas, Nevada, Late 1920s

    Crowd of people boarding a historic train at a station, capturing the birth of Vegas in early 20th century.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Las Vegas Grammar School And High School, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1920s

    Historic black and white image of early Vegas schoolchildren playing outside a building during the birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Log Cabin West Of Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1920s To 1930s

    Early Nevada landscape with rustic cabin and mountains shrouded in clouds, capturing the birth of Vegas in historic times.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Schoolchildren, Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 1930

    Historic black and white photo of children standing in snow in early 1900s Vegas, capturing the birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Hotel National, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1930s

    Group of men crossing street near historic Hotel National in early Vegas, showcasing the birth of Vegas in a 1900s street scene.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Early Las Vegas Homes, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1930s

    Early 20th century historic houses in Las Vegas showcasing the birth of Vegas through vintage architecture and streetscapes.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Businesses On Fremont Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1910s-1920s

    Historic black and white street scene showing early 20th century buildings during the birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Fremont Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1920s

    Early 1900s historic street view in Vegas showing snow-covered roads and vintage buildings during the birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    University Of Nevada, Las Vegas, 1930

    Early Las Vegas scene with cowboys on horseback and a vintage car, showcasing historic life during the birth of Vegas era.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Main Street At Bonneville, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1912

    Early historic view of the birth of Vegas showing sparse buildings and desert landscape around 1905-1955.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Las Vegas Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905-1910

    Early historic hospital building surrounded by trees, showcasing the birth of Vegas in the mid-1900s.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Railroad Cottages In Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, 1910

    Early 1900s historic photo showing the birth of Vegas with sparse houses and unpaved streets in a desert landscape.

    University of Nevada, Las Vegas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!