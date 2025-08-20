The Birth Of Vegas In 45 Incredible Historic Pictures (1905-1955)
Long before the dazzling mega-resorts and Celine Dion residency we know Vegas for, this was simply a dusty railway stop in the Mojave Desert. But the first 50 years of the 20th century brought big changes to these streets (one of which was the building of actual streets...). The legalisation of gambling and good ol' frontier spirit established Las Vegas as a pretty unique corner of the country from early on. Construction of the Hoover Dam fuelled even more major change from 1931 onwards. These 45 images capture that incredible evolution, from rugged pioneer life to the birth of the fabulous city we know today. Viva, Las Vegas!
Guy Mcafee Breaks Ground On The 91 Club In Las Vegas, Nevada, 1939
Celebrities Pier Angeli, Red Skelton, Vic Damone, Herb Shriner, Milton Berle, Spike Jones, And Gale Storm Are Photographed On Fremont Street In Las Vegas, Nevada, 1953
Miners And Burros, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1910s
Las Vegas Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1930s
Photograph Of People Outside Of The First State Bank Of Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905
Construction Sheds And Mountains Are Landscape Features At The Present Time At Basic Magnesium's Thousand-Unit Housing Development Near Las Vegas, Nevada, 1943
Slot Machine Players, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1940
Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905
Las Vegas Trading Company Store, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905
Las Vegas Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1945-1955
Movie Set, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1915
James Down Sales And Service, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1915-1930
Dog Sitting On A Donkey, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1920-1930s
Railroad Pass Near Las Vegas, Nevada, 1930
Photograph Of Las Vegas High School, Nevada, 1910s
Little did people know that the dusty, quiet town they knew was about to change forever. The massive Hoover Dam project in the 1930s brought thousands of workers to the desert, and they needed entertainment. This pivotal moment, combined with Nevada's legalization of gambling in 1931, set the stage for the neon-lit Fremont Street and the city's first real casinos.
Las Vegas, Nevada, 1943
Hoover Dam On The Colorado River Near Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1950
First State Bank Of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905-1920
Teacher And Students In Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905-1906
Front Exterior Of The Arizona Club, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905
Majestic Theatre, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1920
Woodard's Garage, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1920
Las Vegas Army Airfield, 1942
The New (At The Time) Post Office On Fremont Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905
Boulder Dam Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1951
The Pioneer Club In Its Opening Year, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1942
Las Vegas Ranch, Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa 1905
Las Vegas Depot, Las Vegas, Nevada,1905
Deconstruction Of The Las Vegas Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905
First Post Office, Las Vegas, Nevada, 1905
While Fremont Street was the glittering heart of early Vegas, a new vision was taking shape just outside the city limits after World War II. Ambitious and often notorious figures began building lavish hotel-casinos along a stretch of highway that would become world-famous: the Las Vegas Strip. Here are a few more images that showcase the dawn of this new era of glamour, Hollywood stars, and legendary entertainment.