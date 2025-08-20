ADVERTISEMENT

Long before the dazzling mega-resorts and Celine Dion residency we know Vegas for, this was simply a dusty railway stop in the Mojave Desert. But the first 50 years of the 20th century brought big changes to these streets (one of which was the building of actual streets...). The legalisation of gambling and good ol' frontier spirit established Las Vegas as a pretty unique corner of the country from early on. Construction of the Hoover Dam fuelled even more major change from 1931 onwards. These 45 images capture that incredible evolution, from rugged pioneer life to the birth of the fabulous city we know today. Viva, Las Vegas!