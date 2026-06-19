105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)
There’s a stereotype that dumpster diving is only for people who are financially struggling and have no other choice. But in reality, many do it as a way to reduce waste, help the environment, and give perfectly good items a second life instead of letting them end up in a landfill.
Below, we’ve gathered some amazing finds shared on the Dumpster Diving subreddit. From beautiful furniture to pricey electronics and untouched food, these discoveries show that one person’s trash really can be another’s treasure. Scroll down to see them.
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Pizza Owner Found Out That People Are Eating From The Shop's Garbage. This Is What He Did
Found This Little Guy In The Trash. Good News We Adopted The Trash Baby Say Hello To Jello
Was Not Expecting To Find These 😢
I’ve been trash picking for a couple years now, just for fun because I love finding cool things. Never in a million years would I have imagined finding something so heartbreaking. Last night, I found 5 kittens abandoned with no food or water. They were left in a box sitting beside a clothes and shoes donation bin.
People who do this s*u*c*k the Big Kahuna! A pox and a thousand voodoo curses on them!
Found A Telescope Next To The Dumpster After A Tenant Moved Out. It Works!
Legendary Pull Today. Thousands Of Fruit Veg And Flower Seeds
My Biggest Find Yet
I’ll go in order from least to most exciting: Pretty banged up Samsung monitor, the Xbox steering wheel controller, Corsair keyboard, Xbox 360 with a 120gb HDD, a ton of baseball cards, and obviously the holy grail of this pull, the pc. I wish I knew more about computers but from what I can say is it has: Msi GeForce Rtx 3060, two stick of Corsair ram, DDR4 boost motherboard.
I Really Needed This Moral Boost
I recently lost everything so my dog and I are homeless. I really needed something to go right. I've been at a friend's house cleaning and testing everything. Everything was very well taken care of and almost all the games are complete in box.
Who in their right mind would throw that out? Even if you can't appreciate the gem you're owning, this has to sell for a lot!?
Super Old Books I Found In A Library Dumpster
Found In Its Box In The Trash, Was Shocked To Find It Worked
Found Under A Construction Dumpster Yesterday
My Late Husband Were Curb Picking And We Found A $100 Gift Card To Some Fancy Restaurant And We Enjoyed A Free Steak Lunch After Church
Wow ! My Neighbor Threw These Out
I Found A $2000 Gaming Laptop Last Night
Thanks For Never Cleaning This And Then Throwing It Out! <3
In all seriousness: clean your fans and hairdryers.I do the hairdryers monthly and fans twice a year. it's a game changer for effectiveness and indoor air quality
The Curb Gods Have Smiled Upon Me Today
My Schools Dumpster
That’s sacrilegious! They could have donated it to the city library to resell or even to a thrift store!
Good Timing
My Work Threw It Away
My boss threw this in the rear of the store for storage ( to never use again). I asked him about taking it home and he let me. As far as I know, there is still quarters in it.
Found Castle Grayskull
Who Would Throw This Away???
Rescued A Pile Of Late 90s/2000s Movie Posters
I Found A Baby Dumpster Diver When I Was Dropping Off At The Local Food Pantry
Concluding The Dumpster Dive Experience Of A Lifetime
Favorite Find!!!
If You Throw Money Away, I'm Gonna Collect And Claim It! Just Saying
My Favorite Dumpster Dive
Today's Find Sweet
Epson Projector From School Dumpster
It's Been A Good Week
I Don’t Even Know
I Turned Into The Wrong Apartment Complex At Just The Right Time ☺️
Sorority Sister House Dumpster
The New Kind Of Dumpster Diving
Surviving W Dumpster Food
Area Wide Yard Sales
Maybe this will help some having conflict on selling things they find. Participated in a community wide yard sale this weekend and made a decent amount in a day. Get that stuff out there and make that money. The economy is a mess.