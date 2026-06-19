Below, we’ve gathered some amazing finds shared on the Dumpster Diving subreddit . From beautiful furniture to pricey electronics and untouched food, these discoveries show that one person’s trash really can be another’s treasure. Scroll down to see them.

There’s a stereotype that dumpster diving is only for people who are financially struggling and have no other choice. But in reality, many do it as a way to reduce waste, help the environment, and give perfectly good items a second life instead of letting them end up in a landfill.

#1 Pizza Owner Found Out That People Are Eating From The Shop's Garbage. This Is What He Did

RELATED:

#2 Found This Little Guy In The Trash. Good News We Adopted The Trash Baby Say Hello To Jello

#3 Was Not Expecting To Find These 😢 I’ve been trash picking for a couple years now, just for fun because I love finding cool things. Never in a million years would I have imagined finding something so heartbreaking. Last night, I found 5 kittens abandoned with no food or water. They were left in a box sitting beside a clothes and shoes donation bin.



ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Found A Telescope Next To The Dumpster After A Tenant Moved Out. It Works!

#5 Legendary Pull Today. Thousands Of Fruit Veg And Flower Seeds

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My Biggest Find Yet I’ll go in order from least to most exciting: Pretty banged up Samsung monitor, the Xbox steering wheel controller, Corsair keyboard, Xbox 360 with a 120gb HDD, a ton of baseball cards, and obviously the holy grail of this pull, the pc. I wish I knew more about computers but from what I can say is it has: Msi GeForce Rtx 3060, two stick of Corsair ram, DDR4 boost motherboard.



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Really Needed This Moral Boost I recently lost everything so my dog and I are homeless. I really needed something to go right. I've been at a friend's house cleaning and testing everything. Everything was very well taken care of and almost all the games are complete in box.



#8 Super Old Books I Found In A Library Dumpster

#9 Found In Its Box In The Trash, Was Shocked To Find It Worked

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Found Under A Construction Dumpster Yesterday

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My Late Husband Were Curb Picking And We Found A $100 Gift Card To Some Fancy Restaurant And We Enjoyed A Free Steak Lunch After Church

#12 Wow ! My Neighbor Threw These Out

#13 I Found A $2000 Gaming Laptop Last Night

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Thanks For Never Cleaning This And Then Throwing It Out! <3

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 The Curb Gods Have Smiled Upon Me Today

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 My Schools Dumpster

#17 Good Timing

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Work Threw It Away My boss threw this in the rear of the store for storage ( to never use again). I asked him about taking it home and he let me. As far as I know, there is still quarters in it.



ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Found Castle Grayskull

#20 Who Would Throw This Away???

#21 Rescued A Pile Of Late 90s/2000s Movie Posters

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I Found A Baby Dumpster Diver When I Was Dropping Off At The Local Food Pantry

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Concluding The Dumpster Dive Experience Of A Lifetime

#24 Favorite Find!!!

#25 If You Throw Money Away, I'm Gonna Collect And Claim It! Just Saying

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Favorite Dumpster Dive

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Today's Find Sweet

#28 Epson Projector From School Dumpster

#29 It's Been A Good Week

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I Don’t Even Know

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I Turned Into The Wrong Apartment Complex At Just The Right Time ☺️

#32 Sorority Sister House Dumpster

#33 The New Kind Of Dumpster Diving

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Surviving W Dumpster Food

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Area Wide Yard Sales Maybe this will help some having conflict on selling things they find. Participated in a community wide yard sale this weekend and made a decent amount in a day. Get that stuff out there and make that money. The economy is a mess.



#36 Technicaly In Front Of The Dumpster But Still

#37 I Literally Scored A Bounce House At Sam's

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I’m In Disbelief- The Whole Cereal Aisle Got Thrown Out

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 One Of My Better Trash Finds

#40 Second Haul Ever!

#41 Got A Christmas Sweater For The Community Dog From The Ross Dumpster

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 A Year Supply Of Toilet Paper And Paper Towels. Dumpster Was Generous Yesterday

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 $200 Worth Of Candy!

#44 Dumpster Mantle Turned Into Christmas Decoration!

#45 First Time Diving And I Hit The Jackpot

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Found This

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 One Of My Best Dives To Date

#48 Someone Got Evicted. Dumpster Was Full Of His/Her Stuff

#49 First Big Score

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 An Exciting Afternoon For Dd’ing!

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Donut You Dare Throw These Donuts Away!

#52 Skip Dive (With Permission From The Home Buyer) Jackpot! 18k Gold, Platinum And Diamond Edwardian Ring

#53 Anyone Else Enjoy Diving For Treasures During The Rain? Toys For Tots Is About To Rainnnnn Gifts!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Found These In The Dumpster

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 What The?

#56 My Best Find So Far

#57 Wife And I Looked Out Our Window Tonight To See This 75" Samsung Smart TV Resting By The Dumpster

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Not Sure If This Counts But I Saved These Treasures From The Trash My Boss Was Throwing Away

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 It's A Shame

#60 I Rescued All The Squishmallows

#61 Ive Pulled Over 400 Lbs Of Candle Wax

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Always Look In Cigar Boxes (14k)

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Found This Outside My Apartment

#64 NYC Curb Score: $1500 Herman Miller Chair

#65 Exciting Haul!

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Top Shelf Finds!

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 This Week’s Spread And A Dumpster Dinner

#68 I Always Suspected The Grocery Near Me Knew People Were Diving There

#69 My Miracle Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 They Called It Trash, I Called It A Custom Project. Two Of My Dumpster Dive Stools Fully Restored

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Anyone Need Like 20 Chopped Kayaks?

#72 Saved Two Boxes Of These Cans

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 2nd Score!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Last Nights Find

#76 Weirdest Find Yet

#77 Cops Pulled Up Last Night And Gave Me A Warning About Property Inside Being Owned By The Company That Owns The Dumpster

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 I Did It! Finally Got My Nerve Up

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 Food Insecurity Is A Real Thing And This Sub Has Saved My Family

#80 The Power Bestowed To Me By The Dumpster Gods Is Too Much To Bear For One Man Alone

#81 Over $1000 Haul After A Power Outage

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Treasures Rescued From The Dump From The Other Night

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 Christmas Hams Hit The Dumpster Like Clockwork

#84 Happy New Year

#85 First Dive Success!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Best Produce Haul Yet!

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Maybe The Biggest Haul Yet

#88 Well That’s A New One For Me… This Just Makes Me Wonder What They Throw Away! Diving Is Legal Where I Live And No ‘No Trespassing’ Signs

#89 My Very First Night Major Score I Am Hooked!!!!!! Thank You Giys For Inspiring Me!!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 This Is How A Millennial Can Afford Avocado Toast

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 Crazy Finds Today But Also Soooo Much Waste🙄

#92 Very Grateful For Found Food

#93 Recently Started Diving. Cut Our Food Spending By 90%

ADVERTISEMENT

#94 I Think The Truck Pulled Up And Just... Unloaded Directly Into The Dumpster

ADVERTISEMENT

#95 Candy Jackpot

#96 This Week’s Aldi Collection

#97 Success Rate About 10%

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 Our TV Was Giving Up The Ghost, And Ended Up Finding A 4K TV Being Tossed Out (With Remote!)

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 Intervened Before They Got Trashed

#100 Did You Know The Dow Is 50,000?

#101 Valentine Dump

ADVERTISEMENT

#102 Found In A Thrift Dumpster

ADVERTISEMENT

#103 Blanket Haul

#104 Always Makes Me Sad To Find Homemade Items That Were Clearly Made With Love In The The Trash

#105 Cool Dumpster Pants Are A Perfect Fit!