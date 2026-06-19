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There’s a stereotype that dumpster diving is only for people who are financially struggling and have no other choice. But in reality, many do it as a way to reduce waste, help the environment, and give perfectly good items a second life instead of letting them end up in a landfill.

Below, we’ve gathered some amazing finds shared on the Dumpster Diving subreddit. From beautiful furniture to pricey electronics and untouched food, these discoveries show that one person’s trash really can be another’s treasure. Scroll down to see them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pizza Owner Found Out That People Are Eating From The Shop's Garbage. This Is What He Did

A handwritten note offering pizza and water to people dumpster diving for food.

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    #2

    Found This Little Guy In The Trash. Good News We Adopted The Trash Baby Say Hello To Jello

    A ferret looking up at the camera, then a close-up of its nose, a lucky find after dumpster diving.

    downwithus61 , downwithus61 Report

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    #3

    Was Not Expecting To Find These 😢

    A heartwarming image showing kittens rescued through dumpster diving, looking safe in a box and later in a cage.

    I’ve been trash picking for a couple years now, just for fun because I love finding cool things. Never in a million years would I have imagined finding something so heartbreaking. Last night, I found 5 kittens abandoned with no food or water. They were left in a box sitting beside a clothes and shoes donation bin.

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    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who do this s*u*c*k the Big Kahuna! A pox and a thousand voodoo curses on them!

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    #4

    Found A Telescope Next To The Dumpster After A Tenant Moved Out. It Works!

    A black telescope on a tripod standing on a wooden floor, a fantastic item discovered through dumpster diving.

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    #5

    Legendary Pull Today. Thousands Of Fruit Veg And Flower Seeds

    A cardboard box overflowing with various seed packets found while dumpster diving.

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    #6

    My Biggest Find Yet

    A cat inspecting a box of baseball cards next to a computer setup, highlighting luck while dumpster diving.

    I’ll go in order from least to most exciting: Pretty banged up Samsung monitor, the Xbox steering wheel controller, Corsair keyboard, Xbox 360 with a 120gb HDD, a ton of baseball cards, and obviously the holy grail of this pull, the pc. I wish I knew more about computers but from what I can say is it has: Msi GeForce Rtx 3060, two stick of Corsair ram, DDR4 boost motherboard.

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    #7

    I Really Needed This Moral Boost

    A NES console with controllers and a stack of classic Nintendo games found during dumpster diving.

     I recently lost everything so my dog and I are homeless. I really needed something to go right. I've been at a friend's house cleaning and testing everything. Everything was very well taken care of and almost all the games are complete in box.

    AxeAddickt Report

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    empfehlenswertkunstvollerhase avatar
    ABC NrEleven FCK CENSORISM
    ABC NrEleven FCK CENSORISM
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who in their right mind would throw that out? Even if you can't appreciate the gem you're owning, this has to sell for a lot!?

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    #8

    Super Old Books I Found In A Library Dumpster

    An antique book, The Quarterly Illustrator for 1894, found while dumpster diving, alongside a collection of similar old books.

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    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another sacrilegious thing to do!

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    #9

    Found In Its Box In The Trash, Was Shocked To Find It Worked

    A cat sits next to a new TV box, then a large television found dumpster diving is placed on a stove.

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    #10

    Found Under A Construction Dumpster Yesterday

    A close-up of an old, tarnished Buffalo nickel coin, a lucky find from dumpster diving.

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    #11

    My Late Husband Were Curb Picking And We Found A $100 Gift Card To Some Fancy Restaurant And We Enjoyed A Free Steak Lunch After Church

    A smiling man enjoying a meal of steak, green beans, and mashed potatoes, a lucky dumpster diving discovery.

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    #12

    Wow ! My Neighbor Threw These Out

    A clear bag full of Wii games sits on a floor, with more games scattered nearby, found while dumpster diving.

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    #13

    I Found A $2000 Gaming Laptop Last Night

    A black laptop with a glowing logo, a lucky find while dumpster diving.

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    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully it works!

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    #14

    Thanks For Never Cleaning This And Then Throwing It Out! <3

    A high-tech, modern fan discovered through dumpster diving, showcasing an amazing find.

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    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In all seriousness: clean your fans and hairdryers.I do the hairdryers monthly and fans twice a year. it's a game changer for effectiveness and indoor air quality

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    #15

    The Curb Gods Have Smiled Upon Me Today

    A pink ceramic panther sculpture, similar to items sold for hundreds online, found while dumpster diving.

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    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s amazing what people toss in the garbage!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Schools Dumpster

    Stacks of various books on a wooden floor, a significant haul from a successful dumpster diving adventure.

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    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s sacrilegious! They could have donated it to the city library to resell or even to a thrift store!

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    #17

    Good Timing

    Large collection of military-style green ammo boxes stacked neatly on a wooden pallet, found during dumpster diving.

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    #18

    My Work Threw It Away

    Ten gumball machines, five large and five small, filled with toys and candy, obtained via dumpster diving.

    My boss threw this in the rear of the store for storage ( to never use again). I asked him about taking it home and he let me. As far as I know, there is still quarters in it.

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    #19

    Found Castle Grayskull

    A large, ornate toy castle resembling a skull and other castle features, found during dumpster diving.

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    Marlo Craig
    Marlo Craig
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Brother had this; wondering now if he still does

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    #20

    Who Would Throw This Away???

    A person holding a lamp base found while dumpster diving, and the lamp lit up on a desk.

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    #21

    Rescued A Pile Of Late 90s/2000s Movie Posters

    A black trash bag filled with movie posters from dumpster diving, showing Anastasia and Home Alone movie posters.

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    #22

    I Found A Baby Dumpster Diver When I Was Dropping Off At The Local Food Pantry

    A small possum peeks out from amidst boxes of discarded items, including toilet paper and cereal, discovered while dumpster diving.

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    Perseverantloser
    Perseverantloser
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #23

    Concluding The Dumpster Dive Experience Of A Lifetime

    Piles of office chairs and furniture, a valuable discovery from dumpster diving.

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    #24

    Favorite Find!!!

    A golden retriever dog wearing a brown Carhartt coat, a lucky find from dumpster diving, stands on a tiled floor.

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    #25

    If You Throw Money Away, I'm Gonna Collect And Claim It! Just Saying

    Various stacks of coins, primarily dimes, totaling $16.57, representing a monetary stroke of luck from dumpster diving.

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    #26

    My Favorite Dumpster Dive

    A cute cat curled up on a plaid blanket, a lucky find during dumpster diving.

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    #27

    Today's Find Sweet

    A yellow Sony Walkman Sports, a vintage electronic device, found while dumpster diving.

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    #28

    Epson Projector From School Dumpster

    A vibrant tiger projected on a wall, a lucky find while dumpster diving, creating a dramatic focal point in the room.

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    #29

    It's Been A Good Week

    A child peeking from behind a large, colorful house-patterned quilt, a lucky dumpster diving discovery.

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    #30

    I Don’t Even Know

    A large nutcracker surrounded by many colorful water bottles and tumblers, a unique and lucky find from dumpster diving.

    Electricmothman Report

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    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to list it all on eBay!

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    #31

    I Turned Into The Wrong Apartment Complex At Just The Right Time ☺️

    A vintage teal chair with an attached small table holding an old rotary phone, a unique dumpster diving find.

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    #32

    Sorority Sister House Dumpster

    Two ornate chairs, one resembling the Iron Throne, discovered during dumpster diving.

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    #33

    The New Kind Of Dumpster Diving

    A person with their legs sticking out of a clothing donation bin, possibly looking for items during dumpster diving.

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    #34

    Surviving W Dumpster Food

    Assortment of packaged food items including eggs, prepared meals, and cheese, all found while dumpster diving.

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    shebangs98569 avatar
    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So much waste…

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    #35

    Area Wide Yard Sales

    Hand holding a fanned stack of twenty-dollar bills, a lucky dumpster diving find, showing the money clearly.

    Maybe this will help some having conflict on selling things they find. Participated in a community wide yard sale this weekend and made a decent amount in a day. Get that stuff out there and make that money. The economy is a mess.

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    #36

    Technicaly In Front Of The Dumpster But Still

    A vintage wooden roll-top desk standing outdoors, a fortunate find from dumpster diving.

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    #37

    I Literally Scored A Bounce House At Sam's

    A vibrant, colorful inflatable bounce house with slides found through dumpster diving.

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    #38

    I’m In Disbelief- The Whole Cereal Aisle Got Thrown Out

    An assortment of cereal boxes and snacks, a generous find while dumpster diving.

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    #39

    One Of My Better Trash Finds

    A vintage Nintendo 64 console with two controllers and several game cartridges, a great dumpster diving score.

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    #40

    Second Haul Ever!

    A large haul of dumpster diving finds, including holiday decorations, numerous canned goods, beverages, beauty products, and a cat litter box.

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    #41

    Got A Christmas Sweater For The Community Dog From The Ross Dumpster

    A small dog in a pink sweater stands on a messy floor next to a bright blue glowing puddle, showcasing a lucky dumpster diving find.

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    #42

    A Year Supply Of Toilet Paper And Paper Towels. Dumpster Was Generous Yesterday

    A car filled with various packaged foods like bacon and ham, along with bags of toilet paper and clear plastic containers, all found while dumpster diving.

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    #43

    $200 Worth Of Candy!

    A large haul of various candy bags and boxes spread across a table, a sweet treasure found through dumpster diving.

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    #44

    Dumpster Mantle Turned Into Christmas Decoration!

    A two-part image showing a salvaged wooden fireplace mantle before and after being installed with Christmas decorations, a lucky dumpster diving find.

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    #45

    First Time Diving And I Hit The Jackpot

    Two wicker chairs with blue cushions, perfect for outdoor seating, discovered during dumpster diving.

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    #46

    Found This

    An ornate, antique cast-iron stove, a valuable item found through dumpster diving.

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    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it? Looks like a furnace or fire place?

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    #47

    One Of My Best Dives To Date

    Two Black Sabbath vinyl records and a pair of black boots, a cool haul from dumpster diving.

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    #48

    Someone Got Evicted. Dumpster Was Full Of His/Her Stuff

    A black Shure case found dumpster diving, revealing a set of microphones and accessories inside cushioned foam.

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    #49

    First Big Score

    A large haul of Snickers candy bars, packaged meats, and other items neatly laid out on a bed, showcasing successful dumpster diving.

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    #50

    An Exciting Afternoon For Dd’ing!

    A raccoon sitting in the corner of a dumpster filled with trash and cardboard, a common sight during dumpster diving.

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    #51

    Donut You Dare Throw These Donuts Away!

    Numerous packages of donuts filling a car trunk, an abundant haul from dumpster diving.

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    #52

    Skip Dive (With Permission From The Home Buyer) Jackpot! 18k Gold, Platinum And Diamond Edwardian Ring

    An antique-looking gold ring with several small diamonds, a precious item discovered while dumpster diving.

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    #53

    Anyone Else Enjoy Diving For Treasures During The Rain? Toys For Tots Is About To Rainnnnn Gifts!!

    A large pile of plush toys and boxed items filling a dumpster, a jackpot for dumpster diving.

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    #54

    Found These In The Dumpster

    A bin full of anime DVDs and video games, showcasing incredible luck from dumpster diving, being placed into a car.

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    #55

    What The?

    A South Park themed skateboard, a lucky find from dumpster diving, stands upright against a wooden floor.

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    #56

    My Best Find So Far

    A large Litter-Robot box, a valuable find from dumpster diving, ready for a new home.

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    #57

    Wife And I Looked Out Our Window Tonight To See This 75" Samsung Smart TV Resting By The Dumpster

    A huge flat-screen TV on the floor in a room with multiple computer monitors, a great dumpster diving score.

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    #58

    Not Sure If This Counts But I Saved These Treasures From The Trash My Boss Was Throwing Away

    A framed picture featuring three classic TV characters with signatures, a lucky find while dumpster diving.

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    #59

    It's A Shame

    Long wooden planters filled with yellow and orange flowers on a porch, a lucky find while dumpster diving.

    HijackedHumanity Report

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    #60

    I Rescued All The Squishmallows

    A dumpster filled with a bounty of plush toys and other items, a treasure trove for people dumpster diving.

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    #61

    Ive Pulled Over 400 Lbs Of Candle Wax

    Large blocks of wax and a metal bucket, items that people couldn't believe their luck finding while dumpster diving.

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    #62

    Always Look In Cigar Boxes (14k)

    A delicate gold necklace with a pearl pendant resting in the palm of a hand, a valuable dumpster diving find.

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    #63

    Found This Outside My Apartment

    A black and white cat relaxing inside a grey cat tree, an unexpected item from dumpster diving.

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    #64

    NYC Curb Score: $1500 Herman Miller Chair

    A clean, light grey office chair with white arms and base, found as a lucky dumpster diving find.

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    #65

    Exciting Haul!

    A table laden with a wide assortment of items, including snacks, toiletries, and clothing, all found while dumpster diving.

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    #66

    Top Shelf Finds!

    A pile of new, unopened personal care products found while dumpster diving.

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    #67

    This Week’s Spread And A Dumpster Dinner

    A kitchen counter overflowing with various grocery items like meats, produce, and packaged goods, showcasing successful dumpster diving.

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    TonjaLasagne
    TonjaLasagne
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The USA wastes so much food it’s ridiculous.

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    #68

    I Always Suspected The Grocery Near Me Knew People Were Diving There

    Packaged meats and fresh lemons on a wooden surface, highlighting a fortunate dumpster diving find.

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    #69

    My Miracle Baby

    An ornate, dark wood cabinet sitting outside, a valuable item found while dumpster diving.

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    #70

    They Called It Trash, I Called It A Custom Project. Two Of My Dumpster Dive Stools Fully Restored

    Before and after images of a wooden stool transformed after being found through dumpster diving.

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    #71

    Anyone Need Like 20 Chopped Kayaks?

    A large dumpster filled with colorful plastic kayak halves, a lucky find from dumpster diving.

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    #72

    Saved Two Boxes Of These Cans

    Two large cardboard boxes overflowing with numerous small, round metal containers, excellent finds from dumpster diving.

    Rosebudd100 Report

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    #73

    Score!

    Various boxes overflowing with fresh fruits like strawberries, bananas, and grapes, along with bread and packaged goods from dumpster diving.

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    #74

    2nd Score!!

    A pile of cardboard boxes filled with fresh produce, bread, and packaged food, demonstrating the luck of dumpster diving.

    Independent-Work-165 Report

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    #75

    Last Nights Find

    A large bin full of identical candles, a lucky dumpster diving find.

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    #76

    Weirdest Find Yet

    An organized medical kit with various supplies, an unexpected treasure from dumpster diving.

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    #77

    Cops Pulled Up Last Night And Gave Me A Warning About Property Inside Being Owned By The Company That Owns The Dumpster

    A bounty of bananas and honey in cardboard boxes, a lucky find while dumpster diving.

    rideincircles Report

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    #78

    I Did It! Finally Got My Nerve Up

    Numerous boxes and bags of snacks in a car trunk, an impressive haul from dumpster diving.

    ohmeohmyoh3 Report

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    #79

    Food Insecurity Is A Real Thing And This Sub Has Saved My Family

    A plate with a burger, potato chips, and blueberries, a lucky meal after a successful dumpster diving adventure.

    Mistinthemeadow Report

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    #80

    The Power Bestowed To Me By The Dumpster Gods Is Too Much To Bear For One Man Alone

    A large purple Welch's Squeezable grape jelly mascot costume, a unique and surprising find from dumpster diving, resting in an open case.

    Worldly-Pressure8535 Report

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    #81

    Over $1000 Haul After A Power Outage

    A diverse collection of groceries including milk, produce, and packaged goods, all acquired through lucky dumpster diving.

    Mistinthemeadow Report

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    #82

    Treasures Rescued From The Dump From The Other Night

    An array of trading cards and memorabilia, including baseball card packs and an Eminem keychain, discovered while dumpster diving.

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    #83

    Christmas Hams Hit The Dumpster Like Clockwork

    Multiple large spiral sliced honey hams in netting, excellent finds from dumpster diving.

    Royal_Tough_9927 Report

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    #84

    Happy New Year

    An abundance of groceries, including fruit, meat, and vegetables, acquired through dumpster diving.

    shlykova Report

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    #85

    First Dive Success!!

    A haul of various food items, including salads, produce, and packaged goods, found while dumpster diving.

    Mysterious-Topic-882 Report

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    #86

    Best Produce Haul Yet!

    Boxes filled with fresh produce like mushrooms, raspberries, and apples, a lucky find from dumpster diving.

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    #87

    Maybe The Biggest Haul Yet

    A large haul of groceries, including fruit, vegetables, and frozen pizzas, from a successful dumpster diving trip.

    shlykova Report

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    #88

    Well That’s A New One For Me… This Just Makes Me Wonder What They Throw Away! Diving Is Legal Where I Live And No ‘No Trespassing’ Signs

    A black electronic device with three yellow lights, and a blue box, found in a dumpster during diving.

    Ilikestuffandthingz Report

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    #89

    My Very First Night Major Score I Am Hooked!!!!!! Thank You Giys For Inspiring Me!!!!

    Five boxes of DiGiorno stuffed crust pizzas found while dumpster diving, stacked inside a freezer.

    Long-Bug-1004 Report

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    #90

    This Is How A Millennial Can Afford Avocado Toast

    A dumpster filled with discarded bread, produce like avocados and strawberries, a lucky find while dumpster diving.

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    #91

    Crazy Finds Today But Also Soooo Much Waste🙄

    A table full of food items, including jars, boxed goods, and bread, a lucky find while dumpster diving.

    w0ahgrace Report

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    #92

    Very Grateful For Found Food

    A table laden with fresh produce, meats, and dairy, all incredible finds from dumpster diving.

    Pippi450 Report

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    #93

    Recently Started Diving. Cut Our Food Spending By 90%

    A smiling woman excited about her various food finds, showcasing her luck while dumpster diving.

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    #94

    I Think The Truck Pulled Up And Just... Unloaded Directly Into The Dumpster

    Shelves stocked with numerous boxes of ramen, canned goods, and snacks, all from dumpster diving.

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    #95

    Candy Jackpot

    A large pile of various chocolate bars and candies, a lucky find from dumpster diving.

    Long-Bug-1004 Report

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    #96

    This Week’s Aldi Collection

    A massive haul of groceries, including fresh produce and packaged goods, found while dumpster diving.

    LivingMoreWithLess Report

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    #97

    Success Rate About 10%

    A cardboard box filled with various types of bread and wraps, all individually bagged, found during dumpster diving.

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    #98

    Our TV Was Giving Up The Ghost, And Ended Up Finding A 4K TV Being Tossed Out (With Remote!)

    An old flat-screen TV and remote control found next to a dumpster during dumpster diving.

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    #99

    Intervened Before They Got Trashed

    Two cardboard boxes filled with numerous mesh bags of onions, an abundant haul from a dumpster diving adventure.

    ArtaxIsAlive Report

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    #100

    Did You Know The Dow Is 50,000?

    A dumpster full of fresh produce, including lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, and berries, showing amazing dumpster diving luck.

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    #101

    Valentine Dump

    A black bag full of new red and black Valentine's Day themed items, a lucky find from dumpster diving.

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    #102

    Found In A Thrift Dumpster

    A light brown wicker bench with a light cushion sitting on a deck, a successful dumpster diving find.

    More-Action4647 Report

    3points
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    #103

    Blanket Haul

    The back of a car filled with blankets and other items, all lucky finds from dumpster diving.

    Red000Shift Report

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    #104

    Always Makes Me Sad To Find Homemade Items That Were Clearly Made With Love In The The Trash

    A person wearing a green knitted beanie with earflaps and a pom-pom, a cool find from dumpster diving.

    kingofzdom Report

    2points
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    #105

    Cool Dumpster Pants Are A Perfect Fit!

    White pants with grey skeleton bone prints, a unique fashion find from dumpster diving.

    Useful_Experience613 Report

    2points
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