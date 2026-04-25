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It’s fair to think that most of us want smart people on our team at work. Or let’s rather say we’d prefer not to have dimwits. Quite frankly, it’s just easier to get the job done when the pencils are all sharpened properly, and none of the tires are flat, if you know what we mean…

Sadly, we can’t always get what we want. And while we can choose our friends, we cannot choose our coworkers. From the one who asked whether the stairs go up or down, to another 38-year-old who admitted to playing Barbie in her head, people have been outing their not-so-bright colleagues for all the world to see.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of shockingly stupid things to come out of the mouths of the gainfully employed. And even HR might be stumped. May these stories give you a newfound appreciation for any of your coworkers who have more than half a brain cell.