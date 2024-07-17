ADVERTISEMENT

No matter what your old economics textbooks might suggest, human beings aren’t entirely rational. Emotions, hype, and assumptions drive all of us to a greater and lesser extent. What this means is that you’ll find very few people who have ‘perfectly’ optimized their spending.
Meanwhile, the majority of us will have at least one big purchase in our lives that we deeply regret wasting money on. Thanks, hindsight, you’re still 20/20! The members of the popular r/AskReddit community spilled the tea about the dumbest things that they’ve ever bought, and their regret is almost palpable. Scroll down to read their stories and for a relatable reminder that buyer’s remorse is a common visitor in many a household.

#1

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On My Go-Pro camera 10 years ago. Turns out, I don't live the exciting life I thought I did.

zippyboy

#2

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Cigarettes. I didn't mind at the time, but having been off them for a decade, it is such a stupid way to spend money in retrospect.

SevenTheTerrible

james_fox1984
Foxxy says Hello
Foxxy says Hello
Community Member
1 hour ago

Even more so in Australia, where a pack of 40 cigarettes costs approx $75. Glad I quit, couldn't afford it otherwise.

#3

Extra lives on candy crush.

xilata

Probably nobody is completely immune to making silly purchases or buyer’s remorse. That sort of thing can happen to anyone, whether they’re living from paycheck to paycheck or they have lots of savings and a history of fiscal responsibility.

Not all bad purchases are equally dumb, though. It’s one thing to buy a candy bar and instantly regret it because you’re supposed to be eating healthier and spending less on random snacks. It’s an entirely different ball game to go all-in on a hyped-up gadget, appliance, car, house, or major investment while riding a wave of intense emotions. The burst of impulsiveness behind both decisions can be similar, but the consequences are going to be vastly different for your wallet.
#4

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Honestly, fast food. I always crave a specific thing and buy it and then it’s just ok. Why did I spend $20 on a s****y burger and fries? I could have just taken my lazy a*s home and made better for cheaper.

Sea-Air-3193

#5

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On I bid on a guitar signed by Metallica through a radio station auction, where the proceeds would go to a charity. This was over the phone (before cell phones were big and everyone still had home phones) and live on the air. Me and one other dumb a*s got into a bidding war for this guitar signed by Metallica. I "won" by making a crazy ending bid of $8000, $1500 more than the last bid. The goal was to be the crazy one, and it worked. The other dude bowed out and I "won" it.

I went down to the radio station to pick it up. No party hats, no "great job!", no greeters, just me and my shame of paying waaaay too much for a s****y, Chinese made Fender with 4 sigs on it. They gave it to me in an open cardboard box with no COA.

It's worth about $300 now, probably. Even worse, I played it a few times and wore down one of the sigs. I mean, it's still there, but you can tell it's been rubbed off a little.

The only saving grace was that I got to write it off on my taxes and got back like 6K that year or something like that.

So yeah, used a credit card with 12% interest. Luckily I had a good job, so it only took 6 months to pay it off.

Do I win?

PedalMonk

#6

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On My wedding. We are now divorced so I feel I could have used that money for something more worthwhile. Lesson learned.

verltodd

Broadly speaking, there are two types of buyer’s remorse. The first is immediate: you feel bad the moment you fork over your hard-earned cash. In short, you start double-guessing your choice because now that you’ve already parted with the money, the way you feel about the purchase might not be what you had expected.

The second kind of remorse comes much later when you’re reviewing and analyzing your life decisions. Hindsight is both an ally and an enemy. It can help us learn hard lessons about our behavior so that we can shore up our weaknesses and avoid making the same mistakes in the future. On the flip side, though, the guilt you feel might not always be warranted.
#7

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On A pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos that I absolutely could not afford and paid for with my whole credit card limit. I wore them twice. They are INDESCRIBABLY uncomfortable, the soles are paper thin, and the red scrapes off pretty much immediately if you wear them outside. I was young and clearly very stupid.

tummyache-champion

kaleidoscope-cove888
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
11 minutes ago

My first pay as a teenager, I got some Chanel mules (little heels), I got them from the sale rack so they were around $800 in 2005 and I wore them as much as I could and they fell apart after about after maybe a month 😂 paid $20 for Betts brand wedges around the same time that I wore daily in the bar serving drinks in my skimpy days and the $20 wedges lasted 15 yrs

#8

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Once, just ONCE, I purchased in-game cash with real cash in a videogame.


I felt *dirty* afterwards. Never again.

MegawackyMax

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On A life-size Danny Devito cardboard cutout. I use him as a seasonal decoration so right now he's wearing a flower crown. In the winter he become a Christmas tree.

skulloflugosi

meyrin-ch-lesuisse
Meyrin
Meyrin
Community Member
1 hour ago

A Dany Devito cutout is not a dumb thing to spend money on

It’s very easy to look back on your life and judge yourself for being so rash/dumb/whatever. You assume that if you could redo everything, you’d make better decisions. The caveat is that you can only make those better decisions with the extra information you have now. Namely, about how you could have saved more, invested smarter, chased better employment opportunities, and been more frugal.

But back then, in the past, you were making the best decisions that you could with the information that you had. Not to mention that your choices largely depend on your character, personality, and values. Being more aggressive/frugal with money might have made sense at that particular period in your life.
#10

My 1 month old baby is dumb as rocks, can't even do algebra.

anon

#11

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Drones were such a fad. I bet 90% of people found themselves in a single situtation where they thought "Damn, I wish I had a drone here" bought one and never did again.

ActuallyTBH

lismarie
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago

My nephew has one to track the position of our cows in the mountains (yes, they are contained by an electric fence, but sometimes they escape nevertheless). Pretty cool timesaver 👍

#12

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Actually my first cat. 


I saw her and fell in love.  Knew she had never seen a vet, was way too small and ill. 


Regret came after I brought her to the vet. 


I was dumb a f ... that was expensive.  (Cat is healthy now - and I am broke) .

sasa_shadowed

alexia_1
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Any saved animal is worth the money. But we should, indeed, calculate first if we can afford it (vet, quality food, enrichment).

Moreover, it’s not like you can predict what you’ll need money for in the future, how much you should allow yourself to splurge, and which purchases are smart and which ones should be avoided no matter what.

Yes, it’s a good idea to have an emergency fund to last you half a year or more. It’s smart to save or invest a large portion of your paycheck. It’s admirable to take the time to research products and think about their impact before buying something.

That said, there’s nothing horrid about having a budget for your ‘wants’ as well, not just to cover your ‘needs.’ It’s all right to have fun and enjoy life, whether that’s going to the cinema, traveling abroad, eating steaks with your friends, or buying art supplies. Life is meant to be lived! That, inevitably, means spending some of your cash on experiences and things that might not look rational on a spreadsheet.
#13

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On I got given a voucher for a iwantoneofthose.com about 15 years ago, and could find nothing I wanted, so I now “own” a square kilometre of the moon.

FulaniLovinCriminal

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On A factory sealed copy of the Bibleman PC game.

ZeldaTheOuchMouse

#15

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On When I was around 10 I traded some Pokémon cards for a nude picture from a Hustler magazine.

Nocturnal_poop

Time or money spent with people you care about doing the things that you love isn’t wasted. However, this shouldn’t be used as an excuse for bad spending habits. If you know you’re an impulsive buyer and you deal with stress by shopping for things you don’t need or use or binge on fast food, alcohol, or nicotine, then you need to sit down and reevaluate some of your priorities. Speaking to a therapist can help reframe your relationship with money.

What is the dumbest purchase you’ve ever made that you regretted a ton, dear Pandas? How did you deal with buyer’s remorse? On the other hand, have there been any purchases that you were on the fence about buying that ended up being very useful or enjoyable? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!
#16

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Know that replica frostmourne blizzard and epic weapons made? yeah one of those.

Doesnt even steal souls, what a rip off.

Stormraughtz

#17

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On DLC and pay-to-play on phone games.

scienceforbid

#18

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Never loan money to friends.... you'll never see it again.

JuiceGirl300

alexia_1
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

YES! Some of them will return it to you. But I had a friend who pretended to forget about it and asked for more money; then she pretended she forgot about it again.

#19

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On $40 on a pair of jeans and belt just to get into a club with my friends never wore them again.

Dee_Breeze

owenjarvis
Owen
Owen
Community Member
14 minutes ago

A good pair of jeans will last years if you use them.

#20

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On A Porsche

Because midlife crisis.

Dolphin_Princess

j-vagabond
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Let me guess, your excuse today was, "but officer, a Porsche doesn't have turn signals".

#21

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On You know that box on your tax form that asks for $1 or $5 for the presidential re-election fund?

I checked it.

Once.

Commercial-Novel-786

pernillewinkel
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago

What?? Is a public service soliciting money for presidential campaigns? Please someone tell me this is fake news.

#22

Panera.

TopBound3x5

#23

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On I got my degree in audio engineering right before everyone stopped buying CDs and the music industry completely changed... So that.

Wishilikedhugs

#24

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On I paid upfront for a 4 year gym contract.
Price was mind blowing.
I went once in 4 years, my own fault.

thatcompguyza

#25

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On When QVC was new I came home a bit tipsy & ordered a bunch of caboodles.

AssumptionAdvanced58

#26

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On As a then 27 year old, a bunch of Beyblades and some Beyblade arenas. Shockingly expensive. But whip those bad boys out at a Halloween, Christmas, or any other boozy kind of party, and watch an actual pit form around the arenas as grown men and women jostle for their turn to let it rip. Oftentimes money will begin changing hands as actual betting rings coalesce around the arenas. It's like the ethical man's gladiatorial combat entertainment.

The_Bababillionaire

#27

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Bottle service at the Wynn club in LV. Blew roughly 5k and only had a few drinks as most of the big bottles were sucked up by females who migrated from table to table.

Upside was that Joe Rogan, Pink and her husband Carey Hart were sitting next to us and were very nice.

CardNGold

#28

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On A diet program that cost a fortune. Ended up binging on pizza instead.

Iriscze

#29

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On A Furby. I actually still got it somewhere, more than 25 years later.

MrsJaneEmma

james_fox1984
Foxxy says Hello
Foxxy says Hello
Community Member
1 hour ago

My daughter had one and we could never figure out how to turn the f*****g thing off. Would hear it making sounds at the most random times.

#30

A t shirt from Philip Plein with bedazzled skull on it. Never wore it once. I was THAT embarrassed.

TRTGymBroXXX

#31

Door dashed from next door.

NifrinDan

#32

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On When I just turned 21, I went to a casino in Vegas where I played War, the card game, for $25 a hand. It was like being in the casino from National Lampoon's Vegas Vacation.

ABCUser135

#33

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On A soup tureen. I thought a married lady who throws dinner parties and fancy brunches (which I was at the time — widowed recluse now) just HAD to have one. I searched for two years to find one that blended with my taste and looked good with my China but not so good that it was all matchy-matchy. Finally found the perfect one, bought it (expensive!) and put it in a cabinet. And NEVER used it, not even once. Turns out I’m too control freaky to serve from a tureen — have to plate the soup so I can get the swirl of sour cream or truffle oil or scattering of minced chives just right.

Kept tureen for a few years then took it to my cousin’s annual yard sale. It didn’t sell.

Missus_Aitch_99

#34

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On Gym membership for a year and a Switch with ring fit. They weren't dumb in the beginning but when I stopped going/using it.

Lord_Waldemar

#35

A little tiny speaker that danced side to side.

Cheekygirl97

#36

I went for one of these stuffed animals vending machine with a claw. It was a big machine with a lot of empty space but a few animals on the right side. Actually it was so big that it had two payment terminals, two claws, etc. I paid for it using my CC on the left side and went for the controls. Well, guess what, it was not one big vending machine, but two separate machines with a god damn glass window between them, and the one on the left that I was using was completely empty.

The laugh my fiancee and I had was well worth the $1 I wasted. Actually after that I went for the other machine and... Also didn't manage to get the stuffed animal. But my fiancee tried and got one in her first try!

Morpheus_Roland_Sam

#37

My ex-wife, of course.

ThinkingMonkey69

#38

I currently have 130 untouched games on Steam. 120 beaten games. I am buying less games but I know the summer sale starts next week.

PotCounts

#39

44 Dumb Things To Spend Money On My ex girlfriend.

laughter_playdough

#40

I would say counter strike skins back in the day but I actually did the math and came out ahead. I unboxed a sapphire Doppler m9 bayonet and sold it for like $2300. I have since sold all my skins and haven’t played in a while though.

The obvious answer for me is nicotine pouches now. I am 30 and have played baseball all my life, even play now. When I was 12 my coach introduced me to dip and I dipped from 12 to around 28 years old. Then I switched to nicotine pouches because it’s healthier. The problem is that I spend a ton of money because I use 4 nicotine pouches at once on my bottom lip to mimic the feeling of dip. Loved that coach but hate him for introducing me to dip at such a young age. Such a waste of money!

connurp

acey-ace16
Ace
Ace
Community Member
26 minutes ago

This guy sounds almost proud of his addictions...

#41

I bought one of those dumb fkn space helmets to wear in the height of the pandemic. 😭😭😭 It was like $700. 😭😭😭 Long story short, turns out I have ADHD. Anyways, I made some dorky videos with it.

Esjie_Dakota

#42

My viper, which at the same time is the best money I’ve ever spent on something.

Needsbiggerturbos

#43

I spent $3k buying LuLaRoe leggings. I only wear about 10 of them. Total waste of money.

Free-Industry701

#44

Alcohol.

biramega

