Dua Lipa’s Wedding Look Triggers Frenzy As Fans Compare Her To Bianca Jagger’s Iconic 1971 Style

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, but it wasn’t just the wedding that got people talking.

The singer’s bridal look immediately drew comparisons to one of the most famous celebrity wedding outfits of all time: Bianca Jagger’s iconic 1971 skirt suit, worn to marry Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger.

Highlights Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner married in an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31.

The singer’s unconventional bridal look immediately went viral, drawing strong comparisons to Bianca Jagger’s famous 1971 Saint-Tropez wedding style.

Lipa wore a custom ivory Schiaparelli couture skirt suit paired with a dramatic, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat and a Bulgari serpent necklace.

As photos from the ceremony spread online, fans praised Lipa’s modern take on the legendary style.

“Congratulations! You look absolutely beautiful in your wedding dress,” one person wrote.

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Dua Lipa’s wedding outfit appeared to pay tribute to Bianca Jagger’s famous bridal look

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According to reports, Lipa and Turner were married in a civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

The couple was photographed leaving the venue as guests showered them with confetti.

For the occasion, the singer wore a custom Schiaparelli couture designed by Daniel Roseberry.

The look featured a sharply tailored ivory blazer with a fitted waist, matching asymmetrical skirt, sculpted bustier trimmed with white lace, white gloves, Christian Louboutin pumps, a Bulgari serpent necklace, and a dramatic, wide-brimmed hat designed by Stephen Jones.

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Fashion fans were quick to notice similarities between the ensemble and the outfit Bianca Jagger wore when she married Mick Jagger in Saint-Tropez in 1971.

Born Bianca Pérez-Mora Macías, the Nicaraguan socialite made bridal fashion history when she walked down the aisle in Yves Saint Laurent’s now-famous Le Smoking jacket paired with a bias-cut skirt, a veiled sun hat, and peep-toe heels.

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She famously wore the jacket without a blouse, creating a look that challenged traditional bridal fashion and became one of the most influential celebrity wedding outfits.

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The world is healing. ❤️‍🩹 😅 pic.twitter.com/i1GydfdDa8 — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) May 31, 2026

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At the time, Yves Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking tuxedo was still a relatively new design and remained controversial because it was one of the first tuxedos created specifically for women.

Bianca’s decision to wear it on her wedding day turned the look into a fashion milestone that brides continue to reference more than five decades later.

Over the years, celebrities including Amal Clooney, Solange Knowles, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Zendaya have drawn inspiration from Bianca’s unconventional wedding style.

Vogue described Lipa’s Schiaparelli ensemble as a look that balanced nostalgia with something fresh, calling it an elegant homage to a bridal classic while adding modern details unique to the singer’s personal style.

Dua Lipa’s wedding look earned praise from her fans

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Many fans loved the singer’s decision to step away from a traditional wedding gown and embrace a tailored bridal look.

“Only Dua could remake such an iconic look,” one commented, while another added, “This outfit is ICONIC. Classy, elegant, and so Dua. Congrats, you two!”

Others praised the modern interpretation of Bianca Jagger’s famous style.

“Dua Lipa trading a traditional gown for a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit and bustier for her wedding today is pure modern luxury. Subverting the rules with flawless tailoring and impeccable structure,” one person wrote.

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“DUAAA. FINALLY MARRIED!! She looks like an absolute goddess in that Schiaparelli suit, the elegance is insane!!” another fan said.

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“She looks unreal in Schiaparelli. Power couple alert!”

Several people focused on specific details of the outfit.

“That suit + hat is insane,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Obsessed with her outfit, effortlessly classy.”

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“She’s definitely looking like royalty,” another added.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner kept much of their relationship away from the spotlight

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The couple were first linked in January 2024 after they were spotted together at an afterparty following the Los Angeles premiere of Turner’s series Masters of the Air.

At the time, a source told Page Six that the relationship was new but serious.

“It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” the insider said.

Although they occasionally appeared together at public events, the pair largely kept details of their romance private.

bianca jagger 1971 dua lipa 2026 pic.twitter.com/w7vYHIdRO0 — ✭ (@badestoutfit) May 31, 2026

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In an interview with The Sunday Times, Turner later revealed that they first connected through an unexpected coincidence.

“We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy,” he said.

“It’s called Trust, and I had just finished the first chapter, and I told her, and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’”

He added, “I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”

Lipa confirmed their engagement months before the wedding

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bianca jagger’s 1971 wedding look remains the blueprint. so chic! one of my fave looks of all time 💒 https://t.co/4iDkLIInqypic.twitter.com/rQeR9hHXEm — DUDA (@saintdemie) May 31, 2026

After months of speculation, Lipa confirmed in a 2025 interview with British Vogue that she and Turner were engaged.

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“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting,” she said.

The singer also revealed that Turner helped design her engagement ring with input from her sister and closest friends.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said.

“It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Lipa admitted she had never spent much time imagining her wedding day before getting engaged.

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“I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be,” she said.

She also spoke about what the commitment meant to her.

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”

At the time, the couple said they were in no rush to plan a wedding because both were focused on work commitments. Lipa was finishing her Radical Optimism tour while Turner was busy filming new projects.

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“Iconic”, commented some netizens on Dua Lipa’s wedding outfit

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