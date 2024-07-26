ADVERTISEMENT

Isn’t it funny how our gadgets seem to have evolved into nosy relatives or creepy neighbors? Welcome to the digital era, where your fridge judges your snack choices, your phone tattles on your screen time and drones have turned our neighbors into sky-high spies. These airborne busybodies are transforming our private backyards into their own personal surveillance playgrounds.

Just ask the OP (original poster) of this story. He knows all too well what it’s like to have to deal with gadgets gone rogue.

Drone invades family’s privacy by hovering over their back yard, spying on their young kids

The kids are playing in their diapers in the backyard, as they regularly do, when a strange drone appears, following them around

Dad contemplates taking down the drone, but is not familiar with the legality of such actions, deciding on filing a police report instead

The OP, his wife and two very active boys, ages 3 and 2, lived in sunny California, in a pretty remote home with a big backyard. Their little adventurers were having a blast turning the backyard into a mini mud-wrestling ring.

As their home was on a hillside and they had built some pretty tall fences around the property, the OP thought their home, and yard, were their little private fortress. And it was, until one day, when out of nowhere, came the uninvited aerial intruder—a drone!

One morning, while the kids were having their usual messy fun in the backyard, sporting nothing but their little diapers, a drone appeared on their property, hovering like a nosy neighbor with wings. Mom tried to hide the boys behind a tree, but this drone followed, dodging around like a tech-savvy stalker, determined to get a glimpse. Of what exactly? Well, this remains a mystery to this day.

Mom rushed the kids to the back door, hoping that a canopy would finally block the drone’s view. But nope, this high-tech pest found the one angle to keep spying. Clearly, this was no casual flyby, but a full-on spy mission! So finally, the mom took the kids inside, showing the OP the drone.

Dad, understandably fuming, was ready to turn into a drone slayer and knock that flying stalker out of the sky. But two things held him back: the risk of missing and causing unintended damage, and the legal gray area of blasting down drones. Fun fact: in some countries, it’s actually illegal to take down a drone, as it counts as damaging an aircraft. Who knew?

With no choice but to wait it out, the OP watched the drone buzz off after a few more infuriating minutes. Once it was gone, the boys were allowed back outside, this time fully clothed—just in case. Still simmering, Dad called the local police. Their response? File a report and a polite reminder that they had bigger fish to fry.

Well, not exactly the action-packed resolution he was hoping for. We can only imagine the frustration he must have felt knowing there is not much he could do to protect his family’s privacy.

In our increasingly tech-savvy world, maintaining personal privacy is becoming more and more challenging. When a drone hovers over our backyards, it’s not just a minor inconvenience, but a violation of our private space.

Drones, initially designed for military use, have quickly found their way into commercial, recreational, and personal sectors. These flying gadgets can easily peek into private spaces, capturing high-resolution images and videos without consent.

Experts explain that, “The legal landscape surrounding drone use is complex and varies significantly across jurisdictions. In many countries, regulations have been developed to address safety, privacy, and security concerns associated with drones. These laws often mandate that drone operators avoid flying over private property without permission, adhere to specific altitude limits, and in some cases, register their devices with the relevant authorities.”

However, enforcing these regulations is still challenging, as identifying the people who break the rules can be a difficult task, considering the anonymity that drones provide for their operators.

Some folks might think taking down the drone sounds like a fun option, but as one netizen pointed out, taking down a drone is considered “damaging or destroying an aircraft” by the FAA and is a federal crime. Good advice, considering the legal headache that could follow.

Instead of using his drone-blaster to deal with the stalker, our dad could consider adding more canopies or strategic foliage to block potential drone sightlines. It might feel like turning the yard into a jungle, but hey, privacy comes first.

To find out more about the situation and what are his plans if this ever happens again, Bored Panda reached out to the OP for some comments. He told us that the family had seen drones flying over their house, but this was the first one which spied on them.

We asked the OP if he took any measures to protect his family’s privacy and he told us that he downloaded a drone tracking app and “also added 2 more security cameras aiming up to where the drone was last time. I also plan on tracking the drone to its owner next time,” he explained.

When asked if he is planning on taking legal action against the owner of the drone, the OP told us that if he will have something he could take to court he will, but at this moment he doesn’t have anything substantial. He also mentioned that the drone hasn’t returned since the incident.

We wanted to know how his kids reacted to seeing the drone and if they were affected by it in any way. The OP told us that “they didn’t notice or didn’t care. They still play outside, just fully dressed now.”

We’re guessing the next time this dad hears that buzz, he’ll be ready, not with his drone-blaster, but with a well-informed plan to keep his backyard adventures drone-free.

What did you think of this story? Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation? Share your weirdest drone encounters in the comments below.

