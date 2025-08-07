ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesian photographer Fauzan Maududdin captures insects in a way that makes them feel almost otherworldly. His macro shots are full of sharp detail, soft color, and surreal lighting that turns everyday bugs into something almost dreamy.

From mantises perched on petals to dragonflies caught mid-flight, each photo shows how much beauty we miss by not looking closer. Fauzan doesn’t just document insects; he transforms them into quiet, glowing moments that feel alive and still at the same time.

More info: Instagram

#1

Macro shot of a delicate pink insect on a branch with vivid green and yellow blurred background nature scene.

fauzanmaududdin Report

    #2

    Macro shot of a colorful insect hovering near vibrant pink and orange flowers, capturing the magical side of insects.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #3

    Macro shot of a white insect on vibrant purple flower, showcasing the magical side of insects in nature photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #4

    Two large beetles face each other on separate sticks in a dreamy macro shot capturing the magical side of insects.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #5

    Macro shot of a bee carrying pollen, showcasing the magical side of insects in dreamy detailed photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #6

    Two dragonflies captured in a dreamy macro shot showcasing the magical side of insects in a soft natural setting.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #7

    Macro shot of a white praying mantis on vibrant pink flowers, showcasing the magical side of insects in nature photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #8

    Two insects in a dreamy macro shot surrounded by soft pastel flowers, showcasing magical insect photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #9

    Dragonfly perched on a plant with translucent wings in a dreamy macro shot capturing the magical side of insects.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #10

    Close-up macro shot of a green praying mantis perched on colorful flowers, showcasing the magical side of insects.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #11

    Colorful insect perched on curled fern leaves in a dreamy macro shot showcasing the magical side of insects by Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #12

    Close-up macro shot of two delicate insects on water surface, showcasing the magical side of insects in dreamy detail.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #13

    Macro shot of a bee hovering near delicate flowers, showcasing the magical side of insects in dreamy natural light.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #14

    Yellow and black insect on vibrant pink flower petals in a dreamy macro shot capturing the magical side of insects.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #15

    Macro shot of an insect in mid-flight, showcasing the magical side of insects with detailed wings and body texture.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #16

    Two green insects perched on thin plant stems in a dreamy macro shot capturing the magical side of insects.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #17

    Macro shot of an insect with detailed eyes and body, showcasing the magical side of insects by photographer Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #18

    Close-up macro shot of a delicate insect resting on the vibrant yellow center of a deep purple flower.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #19

    Macro shot of a praying mantis on a curled plant showing the magical side of insects in dreamy nature light.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #20

    Two dragonflies captured in dreamy macro photography, highlighting the magical side of insects in natural light.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #21

    Macro shot of an insect mid-flight showcasing intricate details, highlighting the magical side of insects photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #22

    Macro shot of an insect showcasing intricate details and textures, highlighting the magical side of insects in nature photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #23

    Macro shot of a spider weaving its web, showcasing the magical side of insects in stunning detail by Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #24

    Macro shot of a bee in mid-flight showing intricate details, capturing the magical side of insects with dreamy focus.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #25

    Close-up macro shot of a small insect on a purple leaf showcasing the magical side of insects in nature photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #26

    Close-up macro shot of an insect on a delicate flower showcasing the magical side of insects in dreamy photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #27

    Close-up of an insect on a leaf showcasing magical macro photography capturing fine details and textures.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #28

    Macro shot of two insects on curled green plants highlighting the magical side of insects in dreamy nature photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #29

    Dragonfly perched on a branch in a soft, dreamy macro shot capturing the magical side of insects by Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #30

    Macro shot of a delicate green insect perched on a plant stem showcasing magical side of insects photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #31

    Macro shot of an insect and a butterfly on a twig, showcasing the magical side of insects with dreamy details.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #32

    Macro shot of an insect hovering near a delicate flower, showcasing the magical side of insects in dreamy detail.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #33

    Close-up macro shot of a tiny insect on a purple leaf showcasing magical insect details by Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #34

    Macro shot of a dragonfly on a twig showcasing the magical side of insects captured by photographer Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #35

    Close-up macro shot of a vibrant red insect showcasing the magical side of insects in dreamy natural surroundings.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #36

    Macro shot of an insect captured in dreamy soft focus, highlighting the magical side of insects in natural light.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #37

    Dragonfly macro shot showcasing magical side of insects with delicate wings and detailed close-up by photographer Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #38

    Butterfly resting on green plant, showcasing the magical side of insects in dreamy macro photography by Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #39

    Green praying mantis on a textured surface captured in dreamy macro shot highlighting magical side of insects photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #40

    Close-up macro shot of an insect on a vibrant purple flower showcasing the magical side of insects photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #41

    Macro shot of a dragonfly perched on a blade of grass, showcasing the magical side of insects in nature photography.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #42

    Green insect perched on a plant captured in dreamy macro photography highlighting the magical side of insects by Fauzan Maududdin.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #43

    Yellow butterfly with damaged wings feeding on a small flower, captured in a dreamy macro shot of insects.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #44

    Close-up macro shot of a praying mantis showcasing the magical side of insects with dreamy soft-focus background.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

    #45

    Macro shot of an insect perched on curled green fern leaves, showcasing intricate details and natural textures.

    fauzanmaududdin Report

