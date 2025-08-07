ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesian photographer Fauzan Maududdin captures insects in a way that makes them feel almost otherworldly. His macro shots are full of sharp detail, soft color, and surreal lighting that turns everyday bugs into something almost dreamy.

From mantises perched on petals to dragonflies caught mid-flight, each photo shows how much beauty we miss by not looking closer. Fauzan doesn’t just document insects; he transforms them into quiet, glowing moments that feel alive and still at the same time.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com