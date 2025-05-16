Glowing Gardens From A Parallel Universe: 22 Artworks By Mevlana LippInterview With Artist
Mevlana Lipp is a German contemporary artist based in Düsseldorf. He’s known for mixing painting and sculpture to create bold, relief-like artworks that stand out. His pieces often feature fantastical, plant-like forms that look like they’re growing out of another world. These glowing, dreamlike scenes blur the line between reality and imagination, drawing on nature, emotion, and the subconscious to connect with something deeper in all of us.
Lipp’s work has been shown internationally, including solo exhibitions like ''Vista'' at Capsule Gallery in Venice (2024), "Haptic Memory" at Capsule Shanghai (2022), "Pacific" at Plus One Gallery in Antwerp (2021), "Fluidum" at Andersen's Contemporary in Copenhagen (2020), and many more. He has also taken part in many group shows across Europe, the U.S., and Asia, building a global audience for his vibrant, otherworldly art. Scroll down to see some of his mesmerizing works that glow with color, emotion, and imagination. You might just find yourself getting lost in their magical world!
We reached out to Mevlana Lipp to gain insight into his creative process and the deeper meanings behind his captivating, otherworldly art. One of the first things we asked was about his choice of materials—how much of it is driven by meaning versus appearance. The artist explained that the choice of materials for his art is, in a sense, both aesthetic and organic. "I began my studies in sculpture, and over time, I gradually developed a strong connection to relief. In the past, I worked a great deal with wood, and this familiarity with the material has continued to influence my work today."
Lipp shared that he tends to gravitate toward smaller formats, though he acknowledges that large-scale works have their own unique charm. "Smaller pieces feel more intimate to me. They allow for a more detailed exploration of fine elements, inviting the viewer to come closer and engage with the work on a personal level. While larger works can offer a dramatic presence, I enjoy the subtlety and precision that comes with working on a smaller scale."
Lipp shared that his creative process is often sparked by the natural elements he comes across in everyday life. "I spend a lot of time observing plants and flowers, whether through walks in the forest or while gardening. I take photographs every time something inspires me. Once I have my visual reference, I begin sketching, often collaging multiple images together or transforming them into new compositions and fantastical plants.
From these sketches, I transfer the shapes onto wood and cut them out. The wooden shapes are then painted with acrylic paints and ink. Finally, I arrange the painted forms in front of a velvet background and screw everything together."
"I hope that viewers, much like myself, will experience a moment of pause, a brief escape into another world. My work is an invitation to slow down, to reconnect with a sense of wonder and introspection. I aim to create a space where emotions and feelings can be accessed without words.
I hope that my art allows the viewer to feel a deeper connection to nature and to the world around them, seeing themselves as part of a larger whole. The glowing, dreamlike quality of my work is meant to evoke a sense of longing and peaceful retreat. It is a space where one can step away from the demands of daily life. Through this, I hope to foster a sense of shared connection with all living things."