Mevlana Lipp is a German contemporary artist based in Düsseldorf. He’s known for mixing painting and sculpture to create bold, relief-like artworks that stand out. His pieces often feature fantastical, plant-like forms that look like they’re growing out of another world. These glowing, dreamlike scenes blur the line between reality and imagination, drawing on nature, emotion, and the subconscious to connect with something deeper in all of us.

Lipp’s work has been shown internationally, including solo exhibitions like ''Vista'' at Capsule Gallery in Venice (2024), "Haptic Memory" at Capsule Shanghai (2022), "Pacific" at Plus One Gallery in Antwerp (2021), "Fluidum" at Andersen's Contemporary in Copenhagen (2020), and many more. He has also taken part in many group shows across Europe, the U.S., and Asia, building a global audience for his vibrant, otherworldly art. Scroll down to see some of his mesmerizing works that glow with color, emotion, and imagination. You might just find yourself getting lost in their magical world!

More info: Instagram | mevlana-lipp.com

#1

"Halo"

Intricate glowing garden artwork featuring green botanical elements with abstract stained glass style framing.

mevlana_lipp Report

POST

We reached out to Mevlana Lipp to gain insight into his creative process and the deeper meanings behind his captivating, otherworldly art. One of the first things we asked was about his choice of materials—how much of it is driven by meaning versus appearance. The artist explained that the choice of materials for his art is, in a sense, both aesthetic and organic. "I began my studies in sculpture, and over time, I gradually developed a strong connection to relief. In the past, I worked a great deal with wood, and this familiarity with the material has continued to influence my work today."
    #2

    "Pond"

    Surreal glowing garden artwork with purple flowers and green stems on textured platforms against a black background.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #3

    "Claw"

    Abstract glowing garden artwork with organic shapes and vibrant colors in a parallel universe-inspired style by Mevlana Lipp.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    Lipp shared that he tends to gravitate toward smaller formats, though he acknowledges that large-scale works have their own unique charm. "Smaller pieces feel more intimate to me. They allow for a more detailed exploration of fine elements, inviting the viewer to come closer and engage with the work on a personal level. While larger works can offer a dramatic presence, I enjoy the subtlety and precision that comes with working on a smaller scale."

    #4

    "Ice"

    Artwork featuring glowing blue flowers and abstract shapes within a metal frame from glowing gardens art series

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #5

    "Seven"

    Abstract glowing garden artwork featuring ethereal trees and a floating green orb in a parallel universe setting by Mevlana Lipp.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    Lipp shared that his creative process is often sparked by the natural elements he comes across in everyday life. "I spend a lot of time observing plants and flowers, whether through walks in the forest or while gardening. I take photographs every time something inspires me. Once I have my visual reference, I begin sketching, often collaging multiple images together or transforming them into new compositions and fantastical plants.

    From these sketches, I transfer the shapes onto wood and cut them out. The wooden shapes are then painted with acrylic paints and ink. Finally, I arrange the painted forms in front of a velvet background and screw everything together." 
    #6

    "Tears"

    Glowing garden artwork featuring surreal, luminous flowers with flowing petals and tendrils against a dark background.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #7

    "Sword"

    Abstract glowing garden artwork featuring blue flowers with curved stems on a textured green base, inspired by parallel universe themes.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    "I hope that viewers, much like myself, will experience a moment of pause, a brief escape into another world. My work is an invitation to slow down, to reconnect with a sense of wonder and introspection. I aim to create a space where emotions and feelings can be accessed without words.

    I hope that my art allows the viewer to feel a deeper connection to nature and to the world around them, seeing themselves as part of a larger whole. The glowing, dreamlike quality of my work is meant to evoke a sense of longing and peaceful retreat. It is a space where one can step away from the demands of daily life. Through this, I hope to foster a sense of shared connection with all living things."
    #8

    "Flow"

    Abstract glowing garden artwork with vibrant blue and green flowers entwined by swirling vines against a dark background.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #9

    "Emerald"

    Abstract glowing garden artwork with fluid teal plants and illuminated bowls on a dark background, inspired by glowing gardens.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #10

    "Medusa"

    Glowing gardens artwork featuring vibrant green and blue flowers with tentacle-like stems against a dark background.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #11

    "Solaris"

    Glowing garden artwork with luminescent blue and purple flowers and green details against a dark background.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #12

    "Nocturnal"

    Surreal glowing gardens artwork with ethereal plants and celestial elements in a vibrant blue and purple palette.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #13

    "Spear"

    Abstract glowing garden artwork with vibrant red and purple plants framed by dark twisting branches and luminous orbs.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #14

    "Zenith"

    Intricate glowing garden artwork with vibrant colors and floral patterns inspired by Mevlana Lipp’s glowing gardens.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #15

    "Couple"

    Surreal glowing garden artwork with luminous plants and spheres, inspired by parallel universe themes and fantasy nature scenes.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #16

    "Orbit"

    Surreal glowing garden artwork featuring vibrant purple and orange flowers in a parallel universe-inspired scene.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #17

    "Nectar"

    Abstract glowing garden artwork with layered plant shapes and vibrant neon colors in a surreal parallel universe style.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #18

    "Explorer"

    Glowing gardens artwork featuring vibrant pink and blue flowers with a surreal, parallel universe style.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #19

    "Ghost"

    Glowing garden mushrooms with translucent green and purple caps intertwined with glowing vines against a dark background.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #20

    "Euphoria"

    Glowing gardens artwork featuring vibrant purple and teal flowers with twisting luminous vines on a dark background.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #21

    "Reflection"

    Glowing garden artwork featuring surreal luminous leaves and flowers glowing against a dark background by Mevlana Lipp.

    mevlana_lipp Report

    #22

    "Pulse"

    Glowing gardens artwork featuring surreal purple flowers with glowing orbs and green stems in a parallel universe style.

    mevlana_lipp Report

