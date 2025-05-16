ADVERTISEMENT

Mevlana Lipp is a German contemporary artist based in Düsseldorf. He’s known for mixing painting and sculpture to create bold, relief-like artworks that stand out. His pieces often feature fantastical, plant-like forms that look like they’re growing out of another world. These glowing, dreamlike scenes blur the line between reality and imagination, drawing on nature, emotion, and the subconscious to connect with something deeper in all of us.

Lipp’s work has been shown internationally, including solo exhibitions like ''Vista'' at Capsule Gallery in Venice (2024), "Haptic Memory" at Capsule Shanghai (2022), "Pacific" at Plus One Gallery in Antwerp (2021), "Fluidum" at Andersen's Contemporary in Copenhagen (2020), and many more. He has also taken part in many group shows across Europe, the U.S., and Asia, building a global audience for his vibrant, otherworldly art. Scroll down to see some of his mesmerizing works that glow with color, emotion, and imagination. You might just find yourself getting lost in their magical world!

More info: Instagram | mevlana-lipp.com