BoredPanda

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)
I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

Linda Bouderbala
Here comes the second part of my series, in which I classify all these characters with their fellow creatures of the same species as if we were doing a big family photo.

Of course, I couldn’t do this series without doing the dogs and cats! I expected them to be numerous… But not that many! So many, that I even had to arrange them by color.

There are at least 170 cats and 230 dogs, and of course, some are still missing, but I think the most important ones are there.

Between the research of characters, the setting up, and the illustration itself, it took me about 50 hours to draw the cat team and 70 hours for the dogs.

Let me introduce you to my hippo, fox, wolf, tiger, cat, and dog teams!

Also, you can find my previous post featuring more pop-culture characters by clicking here!

More info: Instagram | lindabouderbala.com

Dog team

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

Cat team

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

Fox team

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

Tiger team

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

Hippo team

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

Wolf team

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)

 

Linda Bouderbala
Linda Bouderbala
Art director in an advertising agency, I'm also illustrator and character designer.I'm fond of geek and pop culture and the most enjoyable thing for me is revisiting the heroes of my childhood.
Come to see my work on Instagram !

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda.

Share your thoughts
glowworm2
glowworm2
I lost it at Moomin wearing the "We are not hippos" shirt!

16
Linda Bouderbala (Post author)
Linda Bouderbala
I couldn't resist 😅

6
Tyler Six
Tyler Six
Some surprising choices but none unpleasent

8
