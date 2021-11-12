I Sorted Famous Characters By Species And It Looks Like They Are Taking A Big Family Photo (New Pics)
13Kviews
Here comes the second part of my series, in which I classify all these characters with their fellow creatures of the same species as if we were doing a big family photo.
Of course, I couldn’t do this series without doing the dogs and cats! I expected them to be numerous… But not that many! So many, that I even had to arrange them by color.
There are at least 170 cats and 230 dogs, and of course, some are still missing, but I think the most important ones are there.
Between the research of characters, the setting up, and the illustration itself, it took me about 50 hours to draw the cat team and 70 hours for the dogs.
Let me introduce you to my hippo, fox, wolf, tiger, cat, and dog teams!
Also, you can find my previous post featuring more pop-culture characters by clicking here!
More info: Instagram | lindabouderbala.com
Dog team
Cat team
Fox team
Tiger team
Hippo team
Wolf team
13KviewsShare on Facebook
I lost it at Moomin wearing the "We are not hippos" shirt!
I couldn't resist 😅
I was mentioning this to my boyfriend. He suddenly and very seriously asked "Wait, they're not?"
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
This comment has been deleted.
HOW MANY ACCOUNTS DOES THIS MAN HAVE?!?!?!?
Infinite
Some surprising choices but none unpleasent
These are great. Amazing art. :D
Thank you very much !
I lost it at Moomin wearing the "We are not hippos" shirt!
I couldn't resist 😅
I was mentioning this to my boyfriend. He suddenly and very seriously asked "Wait, they're not?"
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
This comment has been deleted.
HOW MANY ACCOUNTS DOES THIS MAN HAVE?!?!?!?
Infinite
Some surprising choices but none unpleasent
These are great. Amazing art. :D
Thank you very much !