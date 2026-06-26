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Doves have symbolized peace, hope, and compassion in art for centuries, yet they're rarely the stars of contemporary illustration. Spanish artist and illustrator Carla Siso set out to change that with "Dovemania!", an ongoing project dedicated entirely to these often-overlooked birds. Through vibrant, hand-drawn illustrations, she transforms everyday situations into playful scenes starring cheerful doves, using humor and color to share messages of kindness, optimism, and joy.

What initially began as a personal creative project has since grown into a recognizable series that has attracted bird lovers and illustration fans from around the world. The inspiration behind "Dovemania!", however, is deeply personal. Several years ago, Siso rescued an injured dove chick and brought her home while she was struggling with depression. The bird became an unexpected source of comfort during one of the most difficult periods of her life. Although the dove eventually passed away, her memory continues to shape everything the artist creates.

More info: dovemania.com | Instagram | youtube.com