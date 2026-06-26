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Doves have symbolized peace, hope, and compassion in art for centuries, yet they're rarely the stars of contemporary illustration. Spanish artist and illustrator Carla Siso set out to change that with "Dovemania!", an ongoing project dedicated entirely to these often-overlooked birds. Through vibrant, hand-drawn illustrations, she transforms everyday situations into playful scenes starring cheerful doves, using humor and color to share messages of kindness, optimism, and joy.

What initially began as a personal creative project has since grown into a recognizable series that has attracted bird lovers and illustration fans from around the world. The inspiration behind "Dovemania!", however, is deeply personal. Several years ago, Siso rescued an injured dove chick and brought her home while she was struggling with depression. The bird became an unexpected source of comfort during one of the most difficult periods of her life. Although the dove eventually passed away, her memory continues to shape everything the artist creates.

More info: dovemania.com | Instagram | youtube.com

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#1

An adorable dove character as an astronaut in a white spacesuit, helmet, and purple jetpack, floating near a planet.

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Siso told Bored Panda that the idea for "Dovemania!" grew out of a deeply personal experience. "It all started a few years ago, when I rescued a dove chick and took it to my house. At that time I was going through depression and when I was sad I leaned on her. She passed away, but she has been my magnificent inspiration to create Dovemania!" 

Today, the artist gives each bird its own lively personality, placing them in humorous, relatable situations brought to life through expressive characters, vibrant colors, and playful visual storytelling. Through Dovemania!, Siso hopes to encourage people to see doves in a different light, while reminding them that even the smallest acts of compassion can leave a lasting impact.
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    #2

    Two adorable cartoon doves on a romantic spaghetti date under a full moon and starry night sky.

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    #3

    An adorable dove character dressed in a blue shirt with a collar and brown pants, standing on sandy ground.

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    #4

    An adorable dove character in a pearl necklace and high heels sings into a microphone, cu-cu-cu.

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    #5

    Two adorable dove characters swim in the ocean, playing with a colorful beach ball, with a sailboat and sun.

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    #6

    An adorable cartoon dove dressed as a British royal guard under a small rain cloud, on green grass.

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    #7

    An adorable dove character with a human head, green shirt, and white pants dances on a checkered floor.

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    #8

    An adorable dove character dressed as an Egyptian pharaoh in a desert landscape under the sun.

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    #9

    An adorable dove character dressed as a pirate, with an eye patch, pirate hat, and sword, dreaming of gold coins.

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    #10

    An adorable dove character wearing a colorful poncho and hat, featuring vibrant patterns against a blue background.

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    #11

    An adorable dove character wearing colorful sneakers stands against a vibrant purple background.

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    #12

    An adorable cartoon dove character illustration, wearing a necklace and a bindi, with the words 'live and let live' on its body, and 'PEACE' written above it on an orange background.

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    #13

    An adorable dove character with a blonde bob, wearing a white dress, walking, with a red heart icon above its head.

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    #14

    An adorable cartoon dove with tears on its face and a plague symbol on its chest, with the text THEY ARE NOT PLAGUE.

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    #15

    An adorable cartoon dove dressed as a skier with colorful stripes, standing on skis against a snowy mountain backdrop.

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    #16

    An adorable cartoon dove dressed as Spiderman, against a spiderweb background, with 'BANG!' text.

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