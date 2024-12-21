“I Don’t Think She’s Pregnant”: Woman Told To Attend Future SIL’s Baby Shower To Save Some Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby showers are one of the most popular occasions that Americans attend. In fact, 65% say they’ve been to a baby shower at least once, and 22% have been to one in the past year. This person isn’t sure if she wants to go to a baby shower, because the mother might only have a concept of a baby.

Recently, a woman shared a story about her BF’s brother’s girlfriend who invited them to her baby shower. But she’s not really keen to go; first, she might be lying about being pregnant. Second, they aren’t the best of friends. And third, the supposed mama-to-be has had a violent streak with animals.

A woman received an invitation to a baby shower, but isn’t sure whether to accept because she doesn’t believe there is even a baby on the way

What’s more, the supposed mother is terrible to her dogs and not a nice person in general

Instead of attending a baby shower, guests can opt for pitching in for a group gift with someone else

A baby shower isn’t the only occasion for which it’s difficult to think of a present. But when you’re not friendly with the mom-to-be, this can complicate things further. Nowadays, many moms have registries for their baby showers that make it easier for guests not to get lost in the maze of presents. This seems to be the case in this story as well.

The invited guests are not obligated to attend the party if they can’t or don’t want to, but they should at least send a little gift or a treat. According to the experts at Newton Baby, that can be an alternative to going to the party. But again, most people who get invited to baby showers are relatives and close friends, so, they most likely meet the baby in person later anyway.

However, coming without a gift is a big no-no. The good news is that you don’t have to buy something from the registry only; you’re free to get something that you think is special. Another option is to buy something as a group, in this case, as a family, perhaps.

A group purchase can cover something more expensive from the registry, like a stroller, a crib, or a rocking chair. If the OP and her boyfriend don’t want to cause too much drama, they might chip in for the group gift and not go if their relationship with the mama-to-be is that unpleasant.

Reporting animal cruelty is a must, and people need to get as much photographic or video evidence as possible

One of the reasons the OP doesn’t like the supposedly pregnant woman is her treatment of animals. No living thing deserves to be treated poorly, and the family should try to report the woman’s behavior so that she faces consequences.

The OP describes how animal control already visited the home but didn’t do anything. That might be because they didn’t have any evidence of animal cruelty. The Humane Society states that you have to document the instances of animal cruelty with dates, times, and specific details. If there is any visual evidence, like photographs or videos (even on a cellphone), the case will be stronger.

The nonprofit defines animal cruelty as neglect. Physical abuse, according to them, happens less often, but is a very serious issue. “Violence toward animals is often part of a larger pattern of violence that can include people as well,” they explain.

Hoarding animals is also a form of cruelty. Housing more than the owner can adequately take care of victimizes the animals. And while it may be hard to prove if there are only two or three dogs like in this story, other evidence like physical abuse should suffice.

The Humane Society lists emaciation as another form of animal abuse; it falls under the category of lack of veterinary care. Inadequate shelter can be dangerous to animals as well. If possible, they urge people to document their living situation and send it to the authorities.

The Stray Rescue of St. Louis notes that chaining a dog is also a form of animal cruelty. First, they suffer psychological damage, becoming neurotic, anxious, aggressive, and generally miserable.

Chained dogs can injure themselves trying to escape confinement, scratching their necks raw with the constant yanking and straining. They’re also very susceptible to attacks from other animals, insects, and even humans. When they’re attached to a chain, they don’t receive the proper amount of food and water, can face harsh weather conditions, and don’t get the love and affection they so crave.

