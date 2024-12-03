Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Volunteers To Make Food For Friend’s Party With 25 Guests Just To Be Uninvited Last Minute
Friends, Relationships

Woman Volunteers To Make Food For Friend’s Party With 25 Guests Just To Be Uninvited Last Minute

Friendships are built on mutual respect, trust, and effort. But what happens when you start feeling like you’re being used? A few days ago, Reddit user Lookingtohide shared her story on r/AITAH about getting uninvited from a baby shower she had volunteered to cook for. All the hours of preparation, careful planning, and money she spent on ingredients suddenly seemed wasted—or so she thought. It turned out the mom-to-be still expected the food.

This woman put her life on pause to help her old friend have a memorable baby shower

Image credits: Airam Dato-on / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Only to be left out in the end

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lookingtohide

The author of the post also shared the chat she had with the mom-to-be

Image credits: Lookingtohide

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lookingtohide

As the woman’s story went viral, she joined the discussion in its comments

People pretty much unanimously said the woman did nothing wrong and supported her decision to refuse delivering the food

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

gfbarros avatar
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Not only is the friend an AH, but so are her friends for defending her ridiculous behaviour. There are no ahs without enablers

christina_42 avatar
Christina
Christina
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I love that you donated it to a women and children's shelter. That's the move of someone classy and with a big heart. Not an a*****e.

cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Point the friends to the Reddit thread. Think the wasted time, money and emotional energy of it as a really good investment for getting rid of crazy lying entitled ex friend. And massive bonus points for turning round this messed up freak show into good karma that saw the women's shelter enjoying a really nice feast. 🙂

