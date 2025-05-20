What Dogs Go Through In The 72 Hours After Their Human Passes, As Revealed By A Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

We often call dogs our best friends—but to them, we are everything. A recent post by Selftrue.Journey showcases a powerful new perspective on this unshakable bond, revealing what dogs experience in the 72 hours following the death of their human companion. And honestly, it’s impossible to read without feeling a tug at your soul.

According to canine behavior experts, dogs grieve deeply—often waiting by the door, sleeping on their person’s belongings, or refusing to eat. But what’s truly astonishing is how their loyalty doesn’t just remain—it intensifies in their human’s absence. Some dogs have even been known to howl or whimper at the faintest scent of their person, as if still calling out in hope.

Without further ado, scroll down to discover what recent studies reveal and gain deeper insight into how our furry companions mourn, based on behavior observed by scientists.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com

We reached out to the author of the video and asked them to share the inspiration behind it. First, we wanted to know what was the most moving fact they discovered about how dogs grieve during the creation process. Here’s what they shared: “What really struck me was how deeply dogs actually grieve. I’ve seen it in real life before, dogs hiding, refusing to eat, or even disappearing completely after losing their person. At the time, I thought those were just isolated cases or strange coincidences. But when I started to research it more and saw the patterns, the numbers, and the stories… it was overwhelming. It made me realize it’s not rare at all, this grief is real, and it’s powerful.”

Next, the viral video creator shared their thoughts on how we, as humans, can begin to grasp the depth of our dogs’ attachment to us: “I think most people feel it emotionally, but we still underestimate it. Their world revolves around us. We are everything to them. And their love, it’s not just loyalty. It’s grief, it’s longing, it’s heartbreak when we’re gone.”

When asked about the role of storytelling and media in shaping empathy toward animals and their emotional lives, the person behind the reel responded: “Stories are how we connect. When we share these emotional truths through videos or posts, it opens people’s hearts. It makes them stop and feel,maybe even understand animals a little better.”

Finally, we asked whether the creator plans to explore the emotional lives of other animals in future videos—and they shared their thoughts on expanding beyond dogs: “I’ve always been especially drawn to dogs, but my audience has been asking a lot about cats too. They’re different from dogs, more independent, but still incredibly emotional in their own way. I haven’t gone deep into research about cats yet, but it’s something I want to explore. So yes, if there’s interest, I’d be happy to keep going and make this bigger, with more animals and more stories.”

