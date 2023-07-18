Unfortunately, our lovely companions, dogs, age faster than we do, letting us see their transformation through the years. That has inspired Amanda Jones, a photographer from the United States, to create a project where we can see the same dogs but years apart to showcase their aging.

Over 27 years, Amanda has made many photographs, some of which we have already shared a few years back on Bored Panda, so make sure to check out part 1 of this series as well.

This photographic project serves as a good reminder that we will spend only a fraction of our lives with dogs, while for them, we are their entire life.

More info: Instagram | amandajones.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Morgan - 2008 And 2022

#2

Rosie - 2012 And 2019

#3

Cosmo - 2006 And 2019

#4

Osito - March 2019 And September 2019

#5

Abe, Ike And Dutch - 2011 And 2021

#6

Shumacher - 2006 And 2014

#7

Ruby - 2007 And 2016

#8

Eleanor - 2014 And 2020

#9

Laker - 2008 And 2020

#10

Noodle And Frank - 2008 And 2016

#11

Katy Koo - 2012 And 2022

#12

Chewy - 2012 And 2021

#13

Dixie - 2008 And 2016

#14

Nora - 2006 And 2017

#15

Googie And Impy - 2014 And 2021

#16

Loki - 2009 And 2021

#17

Amanda And Benny - 2008 And 2021

#18

Felina - 2007 And 2021

#19

Skye - 2006 And 2015

#20

Ruby And Lindsay - 2007 And 2016

#21

Moose - 2007 And 2015

#22

Gus And Liza - 2006 And 2013

#23

Zamboni - 1999 And 2012

#24

Vasco - 2006 And 2013

#25

Josie And Albert - 2009 And 2019

#26

Max - 2011 And 2021

#27

Lola - 2005 And 2019

#28

Abby - 2008 And 2017

#29

Benny And Fig - 2020 And 2022

#30

Hallie And Millie - 2015 And 2022

#31

Georgia - 1996 And 2012

#32

Hazel And Juno - 2012 And 2022

#33

Sophie - 2008 And 2016

