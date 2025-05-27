ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his sharp eye and split-second timing, Filipino photographer Hersley-Ven Casero turns everyday street life into visual comedy. But in his latest series, it’s not the humans stealing the spotlight — it’s the dogs.

From perfectly timed leaps to hilarious encounters with passersby, Casero’s street shots capture the unfiltered charm and joyful chaos of our four-legged friends. Each image freezes a fleeting moment you might miss in real life — but now, it’s beautifully preserved.

If you’ve ever believed that dogs rule the streets (and the internet), this series is all the proof you need.

More info: Instagram | hersleycasero.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dog walking on a street beside a person holding a large cloth with a dog illustration, capturing dogs owning the streets.

hersleyvencasero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Silhouette of a dog owning the streets near people holding balloons at sunset, captured by a skilled street photographer.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Small dog wearing a striped outfit and booties on a leash, captured in a street photography style.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man holding a large dog by the shore with children playing in shallow water in the background, dogs owning the streets theme.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A dog lying on the sandy street close to the camera with a child walking near the water in the background.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Black and white photo of dogs owning the streets near the ocean with a man on a bicycle looking back at them.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Light-colored dog walking on a beach with people and other dogs in the background, captured by street dog photographer.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Silhouetted dog standing on a ledge by the sea with people walking in the background, showcasing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Three dogs owning the streets at sunset, captured by a photographer showcasing urban canine life.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Silhouette of a dog owning the streets at sunset by the water with boats and a person in the background.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Dog standing on concrete structure by the sea, captured in a street photography style showcasing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black and white photo of a dog owning the streets with people and a bicycle in the background under a cloudy sky.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Silhouette of a dog and four children outdoors in a natural setting, capturing dogs owning the streets vibe.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Silhouettes of two people and a dog on the street at sunset, capturing dogs owning the streets in a striking photo.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dog sitting on a beach at sunset with people walking nearby, capturing dogs owning the streets atmosphere.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Dogs owning the streets, playing in shallow water at dusk with people in the background along the coastal shoreline.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Boy playing with a dog on concrete steps by the water, showcasing dogs owning the streets in a lively urban scene.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Happy dog wearing a colorful harness being held indoors, showcasing dogs owning the streets in a candid moment.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    White dog with a pink collar on a red leash sitting on a busy street surrounded by people walking by.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man holding a small dog by the water at sunset, showcasing dogs owning the streets in a candid moment.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Street dog walking confidently with children in the background, capturing dogs owning the streets in urban setting.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Silhouettes of a dog and children by the sea, capturing dogs owning the streets in an urban outdoor setting.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two dogs captured owning the streets, one in sunlight and one in shadow on a dirt and grass surface.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Child and dog playing together in a flooded field, captured by photographer showcasing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Stray dog walking near a street stall, captured in urban environment showcasing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    A dog walking confidently on a pier with children and the sea in the background, capturing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Brown and white dog walking on urban street pavement, captured by photographer showcasing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Dog lying on a paved street under a clear sky, captured in a creative street photography style.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Silhouette of a dog owning the streets near a beach at sunset, with people and boats in the background.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Man standing by a motorcycle with a dog on a street, capturing dogs owning the streets in an urban setting.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Dog walking and playing in a muddy water puddle, captured by photographer showcasing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Black and white photo of children on a beach with a dog on a leash capturing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Silhouetted man walking a dog at sunset, showcasing dogs owning the streets in an urban outdoor setting.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Child sitting under a tree while two dogs roam nearby on a sandy street in a candid dog street photography shot.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    People sitting by the sea wall with dogs, showcasing dogs owning the streets in a candid urban setting.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Black and white photo of a dog owning the streets, lying on a structure above people near the shore.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Dog on a leash watches children playing on a beach at sunset, showcasing dogs owning the streets in natural settings.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Black dog climbing a stone path beside its owner, captured in street photography showcasing dogs owning the streets.

    hersleyvencasero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!