Known for his sharp eye and split-second timing, Filipino photographer Hersley-Ven Casero turns everyday street life into visual comedy. But in his latest series, it’s not the humans stealing the spotlight — it’s the dogs.

From perfectly timed leaps to hilarious encounters with passersby, Casero’s street shots capture the unfiltered charm and joyful chaos of our four-legged friends. Each image freezes a fleeting moment you might miss in real life — but now, it’s beautifully preserved.

If you’ve ever believed that dogs rule the streets (and the internet), this series is all the proof you need.

More info: Instagram | hersleycasero.com | Facebook | youtube.com