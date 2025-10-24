Doctor’s “Avocado Hands” Warning Goes Viral After Thousands End Up In ER Due To Common Mistake
An emergency room doctor has issued a viral warning about the proper way to slice avocados, after thousands of people have ended up in the hospital with hand injuries caused by cutting them incorrectly.The fruit, which is beloved for its nice, creamy texture and healthy nature, has become a global breakfast staple. But as ERs continue to treat more “avocado hand” injuries each year, Dr. Joe Whittington decided it was time to show people exactly how to cut the fruit safely.
- An ER doctor has warned of the growing number of “avocado hand” injuries sending thousands to the hospital.
- Dr. Joe Whittington’s viral safety tip showed the correct way to remove an avocado pit without any danger.
- Experts have stated that brown avocados are still safe to eat for up to two days, despite their color change.
Dr. Joe shared a common kitchen mistake that’s sending thousands to the ER
Image credits: angel/Adobe Stock
Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: drjoe_md
Image credits: Miriam Alonso/Pexels (Not the actual photo)
“Then stab the pit, turn to release the pit, and enjoy your avocado without injury.”The clip has since racked up thousands of views across TikTok and Instagram, with fans thanking the doctor for saving their hands the next time they make their favorite avocado toast.
Social media users reacted to Dr. Joe’s message with shock and gratitude
Image credits: bunny_show21
Many viewers flooded the comments with surprise and humor. “I’m Mexican, so I had no idea this was an actual danger,” one user joked.Another shared an alternative method: “Push with two thumbs on the back where the pit is and it pops out by itself.”“I feel like I’m the only one who has never needed a knife to get it out. I just pull it out or use a spoon,” a third commenter wrote.Others also joked that taking out the pit by stabbing it seemed like an accident waiting to happen.“God help us. After reading this, I have come to the conclusion that we are all doomed. Who would have thought an avocado was so dangerous,” another stated.But while Dr. Joe’s advice does seem like common sense, the number of avocado-related knife injuries is no joke.
Image credits: philiplemoine
In the same study that Dr. Joe mentioned, researchers concluded that 50,413 avocado-related knife injuries were reported from 1998 to 2017. There were only 1,790 worldwide shark bites reported during that same period worldwide.
Experts also revealed the truth about brown avocados and whether they are still safe to eat
Image credits: philiplemoine
While Dr. Joe focused on preventing hand injuries, others in the food world are clearing up another avocado mystery: what happens when the fruit turns brown.According to food experts, a brown avocado isn’t spoiled. It’s simply oxidized.“When you cut open an avocado, you’re exposing enzymes in the cells to oxygen in the air,” explained Matthew Fatino, a subtropical crops expert at the University of California, said. “That reaction creates melanin, the pigment that turns it brown.”The enzyme responsible, polyphenol oxidase (PPO), exists naturally in both avocados and apples. As oxidation continues, it can slightly change the flavor and texture. “If you let it go too far, I’m talking like days, you can get kind of a rancid taste,” Fatino said.
@drjoe_md 🥑💥 “Avocado Hand” is real. Every year, thousands of people end up in the ER after a pit-removal fail. One study found 8,900 injuries in a single year—all from trying to make guac! 😬 #HealthTip#avocadolover#kitchenhacks♬ original sound – Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺
The good news is that it’s still perfectly safe to eat for up to two days, even if the surface has darkened. Only after several days does the avocado’s fat start to break down into bitter compounds. At that point, it’s best to toss it. So, while “avocado hand” may land people in the ER, a brown avocado won’t land anyone in trouble. It just might taste a little off.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Dr. Joe’s avocado advice on social media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I’m reminded about a doctor who requested a reporter to do a write-up about a certain thing that they were seeing more and more in the ER. After a few questions, the doctor realized the reporter had misunderstood the assignment. “Not ‘fatal’ injuries… BAGEL injuries! People needing stitches because they’re holding a bagel in their hand while slicing it.”
And then someone came out with a "bagel slicer". A wooden napkin holderLoad More Replies...
I’m reminded about a doctor who requested a reporter to do a write-up about a certain thing that they were seeing more and more in the ER. After a few questions, the doctor realized the reporter had misunderstood the assignment. “Not ‘fatal’ injuries… BAGEL injuries! People needing stitches because they’re holding a bagel in their hand while slicing it.”
And then someone came out with a "bagel slicer". A wooden napkin holderLoad More Replies...
30
3