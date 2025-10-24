Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctor's "Avocado Hands" Warning Goes Viral After Thousands End Up In ER Due To Common Mistake
Person holding an avocado and cutting it with a knife, illustrating the warning about avocado hands injuries.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctor's "Avocado Hands" Warning Goes Viral After Thousands End Up In ER Due To Common Mistake

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
An emergency room doctor has issued a viral warning about the proper way to slice avocados, after thousands of people have ended up in the hospital with hand injuries caused by cutting them incorrectly.The fruit, which is beloved for its nice, creamy texture and healthy nature, has become a global breakfast staple. But as ERs continue to treat more “avocado hand” injuries each year, Dr. Joe Whittington decided it was time to show people exactly how to cut the fruit safely.

Highlights
  • An ER doctor has warned of the growing number of “avocado hand” injuries sending thousands to the hospital.
  • Dr. Joe Whittington’s viral safety tip showed the correct way to remove an avocado pit without any danger.
  • Experts have stated that brown avocados are still safe to eat for up to two days, despite their color change.
    Dr. Joe shared a common kitchen mistake that’s sending thousands to the ER

    Close-up of a halved avocado with pit, highlighting the avocado hands warning and common kitchen injury risk.

    Close-up of a halved avocado with pit, highlighting the avocado hands warning and common kitchen injury risk.

    Image credits: angel/Adobe Stock

    Emergency entrance at night symbolizing thousands visiting ER due to avocado hands injury warning from doctors.

    Dr. Joe’s TikTok addressed a video that brought up the issue of avocados causing hand injuries.“Avocado hand is a real thing,” Dr. Joe Whittington told his 2.2 million followers in a viral TikTok video. “Craving some guac but you end up with stitches.”Emergency entrance at night symbolizing thousands visiting ER due to avocado hands injury warning from doctors.

    Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Man in white shirt and beige pants posing indoors, related to doctor's avocado hands warning viral after ER visits.

    The doctor explained that injuries often happen when people try to remove the pit with too much force or while holding the fruit in their palm. According to one study he cited, 8,900 people in the US ended up in the ER in a single year after failing to remove the pit properly, according to the Daily Mail.Man in white shirt and beige pants posing indoors, related to doctor's avocado hands warning viral after ER visits.

    Image credits: drjoe_md

    Person holding avocado and knife, demonstrating common mistake linked to doctor's avocado hands warning and ER visits.

    “The difficulty usually arises when people try to remove the pit of the avocado and accidentally stab themselves in the hand,” he said.To demonstrate a safer method, Dr. Joe offered step-by-step guidance: “Grip the blade at the base, close to the handle, and use your index finger and thumb to create a small wedge of blade that will be used to stab the pit,” he explained. Person holding avocado and knife, demonstrating common mistake linked to doctor's avocado hands warning and ER visits.

    Image credits: Miriam Alonso/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “Then stab the pit, turn to release the pit, and enjoy your avocado without injury.”The clip has since racked up thousands of views across TikTok and Instagram, with fans thanking the doctor for saving their hands the next time they make their favorite avocado toast.

    Social media users reacted to Dr. Joe’s message with shock and gratitude

    Young woman in kitchen slicing avocado, showing common mistake linked to doctor's avocado hands warning going viral.

    Young woman in kitchen slicing avocado, showing common mistake linked to doctor's avocado hands warning going viral.

    Image credits: bunny_show21

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing avocado handling and common mistakes causing avocado hands injuries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about fruit cutting injuries linked to doctor's avocado hands ER cases.

    Close-up of a hand holding a patterned knife blade, highlighting a common mistake causing avocado hands injuries.

    Many viewers flooded the comments with surprise and humor. “I’m Mexican, so I had no idea this was an actual danger,” one user joked.Another shared an alternative method: “Push with two thumbs on the back where the pit is and it pops out by itself.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing avocado handling and common mistakes causing avocado hands injuries.

    “I feel like I’m the only one who has never needed a knife to get it out. I just pull it out or use a spoon,” a third commenter wrote.Others also joked that taking out the pit by stabbing it seemed like an accident waiting to happen.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about fruit cutting injuries linked to doctor's avocado hands ER cases.

    “God help us. After reading this, I have come to the conclusion that we are all doomed. Who would have thought an avocado was so dangerous,” another stated.But while Dr. Joe’s advice does seem like common sense, the number of avocado-related knife injuries is no joke.

    Close-up of a hand holding a patterned knife blade, highlighting a common mistake causing avocado hands injuries.

    Image credits: philiplemoine

    In the same study that Dr. Joe mentioned, researchers concluded that 50,413 avocado-related knife injuries were reported from 1998 to 2017. There were only 1,790 worldwide shark bites reported during that same period worldwide.

    Experts also revealed the truth about brown avocados and whether they are still safe to eat

    Close-up of hands cutting avocado with a knife, illustrating the common mistake linked to avocado hands injuries.

    Close-up of hands cutting avocado with a knife, illustrating the common mistake linked to avocado hands injuries.

    Image credits: philiplemoine

    Text post by HappyFlowersHere stating Avocados are out to destroy humanity, highlighting avocado hands warning viral trend.

    Text describing a common emergency room injury known as avocado hand due to a frequent mistake with avocados.

    While Dr. Joe focused on preventing hand injuries, others in the food world are clearing up another avocado mystery: what happens when the fruit turns brown.According to food experts, a brown avocado isn’t spoiled. It’s simply oxidized. 

    “When you cut open an avocado, you’re exposing enzymes in the cells to oxygen in the air,” explained Matthew Fatino, a subtropical crops expert at the University of California, said. “That reaction creates melanin, the pigment that turns it brown.”The enzyme responsible, polyphenol oxidase (PPO), exists naturally in both avocados and apples. As oxidation continues, it can slightly change the flavor and texture. “If you let it go too far, I’m talking like days, you can get kind of a rancid taste,” Fatino said.
    @drjoe_md 🥑💥 “Avocado Hand” is real. Every year, thousands of people end up in the ER after a pit-removal fail. One study found 8,900 injuries in a single year—all from trying to make guac! 😬 #HealthTip#avocadolover#kitchenhacks♬ original sound – Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺

    The good news is that it’s still perfectly safe to eat for up to two days, even if the surface has darkened. Only after several days does the avocado’s fat start to break down into bitter compounds. At that point, it’s best to toss it. So, while “avocado hand” may land people in the ER, a brown avocado won’t land anyone in trouble. It just might taste a little off.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Dr. Joe’s avocado advice on social media

    Comment by Talon Smith discussing avocado pit removal technique in an online thread about avocado hands warning.

    Social media comment questioning the risk of avocado hands injury, shared amid doctor’s warning on common avocado handling mistake.

    Social media comment saying I don't mess with avocados with a shrugging emoji, related to avocado hands warning viral trend.

    User comment warning about pushing knife through avocado pit causing blade slips, related to avocado hands ER cases.

    Comment saying if you can’t remove an avocado pit something is wrong, related to doctor's avocado hands warning and ER visits.

    Comment discussing careful avocado cutting technique to avoid avocado hands injuries reaching the ER.

    Comment explaining caution when using sharp tools to avoid injury, related to doctor's avocado hands warning.

    Social media comment about avocado pit injuries causing avocado hands and leading to emergency room visits.

    Social media comment warning about the common mistake causing avocado hands injuries leading to ER visits.

    Comment warning about avoiding avocado hand by squishing the pit out to prevent knife injuries and ER visits.

    Social media comment about avoiding knife use related to doctor's avocado hands warning viral after ER visits.

    Comment discussing the common avocado hands mistake leading to ER visits, highlighting safe avocado cutting practices.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Kimberly expressing disbelief about thousands injured due to avocado hands mistake.

    Social media comment showing user laughing about doctor's avocado hands warning going viral after ER visits from a common mistake.

    User Blake GP commenting about the avocado hands warning, expressing surprise and using crying emoji.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    jasonp avatar
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm reminded about a doctor who requested a reporter to do a write-up about a certain thing that they were seeing more and more in the ER. After a few questions, the doctor realized the reporter had misunderstood the assignment. "Not 'fatal' injuries… BAGEL injuries! People needing stitches because they're holding a bagel in their hand while slicing it."

    jasonp avatar
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m reminded about a doctor who requested a reporter to do a write-up about a certain thing that they were seeing more and more in the ER. After a few questions, the doctor realized the reporter had misunderstood the assignment. “Not ‘fatal’ injuries… BAGEL injuries! People needing stitches because they’re holding a bagel in their hand while slicing it.”

