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Every doctor swears an oath to do their best for their patients and to ensure they provide the best care. Despite this, some medical professionals don’t seem to recall the promise they’ve made and instead dismiss people’s concerns.

This is what a mom faced when she took her daughter to get a lump checked out, only for the nurse to ignore it and diagnose it as something completely different. This turned into a serious issue after the daughter’s lump swelled up to the size of a golf ball.

More info: Reddit

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It can sometimes be a struggle for women to be taken seriously by medical professionals, even if their symptoms are severe

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her daughter had been dealing with a painful lump, but when they visited the doctor, she dismissed it and diagnosed it as a lymph node issue

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since the 19-year-old’s lump only got worse over the next week, the poster took her to the doctor again, and they actually treated the issue properly this time

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Image credits: Kiwistocks / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster realized that the nurse who had ignored her daughter’s concerns was medically negligent, so she wondered about filing a complaint against her

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman also mentioned that she found out that the nurse who had incorrectly diagnosed the lump had not even made a note of it in her appointment information

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Image credits: anonymous

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Since the daughter’s lump had been treated properly the second time, the poster felt a bit relieved and was monitoring it, while also figuring out how to hold the nurse accountable

It’s clear that the woman’s daughter was in quite a lot of pain when she came to her mom with concerns about a lump near her private area. That’s why the poster decided to accompany her to urgent care, and that’s where a nurse ignored her symptoms and said that she probably just had a swollen lymph node.

In situations like this, patients might feel angry about being dismissed by their medical professional, but experts state that there can be two sides to the story. First, people may have unfounded concerns about their health, which is why a physician might need to put them at ease. Or, second, their worries might be real, and their doctor is not taking the time to hear them out.

In this case, it seems like the nurse did just that, because after she sent the sick 19-year-old back, the daughter’s lump just kept on growing. What’s even more worrying is that it eventually began bleeding, which scared the lady, and she quickly reached out to her mom for help.

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According to lawyers, when a medical professional has dismissed your concerns or diagnosed your condition wrongly, it’s important to seek a second opinion immediately. This can help you get appropriate care soon and also serve as a reality check on the first doctor’s competence.

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Luckily, the daughter was able to get medical support quickly, and the emergency room doctor who cared for her made sure she was okay. Unfortunately, this entire incident angered the poster, who felt that she had to take action against the nurse who had not given her kid the proper care.

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A few things people can do if they want to go up against a negligent doctor include keeping a detailed record of their interactions. Even legal professionals explain that this can help form a case against the medical professional and ultimately be strong evidence that can even be used in court.

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Since the woman didn’t want to sue the registered nurse, she decided that the other woman should at least be held accountable for her actions. That’s why the poster made sure to get the nurse’s appointment notes to see whether she had even mentioned the lump.

Along with this and comments made by the second doctor whom they consulted, the poster had enough information to build a case against the incompetent nurse. Hopefully, she doesn’t hesitate to teach the woman a lesson, as this can probably help make things easier for other patients in the future.

What do you think you would have done if you were in the same situation as the poster? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this complicated situation.

People were shocked by the nurse’s negligence and urged the mom to always trust her gut in such situations

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