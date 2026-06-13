Who Is DJ Snake? William Sami Étienne Grigahcine is a French record producer and disc jockey known for his dynamic fusion of global sounds and Trap beats. His infectious energy consistently delivers chart-topping tracks to worldwide audiences. His breakout moment arrived with the 2013 single “Turn Down for What” featuring Lil Jon. This explosive anthem quickly became a global phenomenon, dominating clubs and festivals everywhere.

Full Name William Sami Étienne Grigahcine Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality French Ethnicity French Algerian Education Self-Taught in Music Production

Early Life and Education Born in Paris, William Sami Étienne Grigahcine was raised in Ermont, a suburb where his Algerian mother worked diligently to support him and his younger brother. This upbringing shaped his early perspectives. He discovered a passion for DJing at age 14, eventually leaving school at 15 to work in a Parisian record shop, immersing himself in music culture. He began producing at 19, honing his craft independently.

Notable Relationships DJ Snake maintains a private personal life, and as of the current time, he remains publicly single. Details of past relationships are rarely discussed in the media. He has no publicly acknowledged children and keeps his romantic endeavors out of the spotlight, focusing instead on his extensive music career.

Career Highlights DJ Snake’s career launched with the viral single “Turn Down for What” featuring Lil Jon, an octuple platinum hit that reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100. He later topped global charts with “Lean On” alongside Major Lazer and MØ. He expanded his influence by co-founding the DJ collective Pardon My French and establishing Premiere Classe Records, cultivating new electronic music talent. His live performances at major festivals showcase his dynamic stage presence. To date, Snake has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song, and an MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction, solidifying his impact on contemporary dance music.