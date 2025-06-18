Woman Threatens Divorce After One Too Many Loud And Obnoxious MrBeast Videos

ADVERTISEMENT

Couples disagreeing about the volume of the TV is as old as the advent of television itself. According to one study, couples have four fights a week on average over TV, and the volume is the top reason. Yet nowadays, YouTube and other video-based social media platforms have replaced the TV in that regard.

This man had a habit of watching MrBeast videos at home on full blast. Tired of feeling like she was “living a YouTube thumbnail” and questioning her husband’s maturity, she started considering divorce. But, before making the decision, she decided to check in with Reddit and asked for unbiased opinions.

This woman’s husband would blast MrBeast videos around the house

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik (not the actual photo)

The wife grew so tired of this annoying habit that she started considering divorce

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: WinterMolasseses

The biggest demographic of MrBeast’s audience is aged 18 to 24

Image credits: Steven Khan/Wikipedia

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is probably one of the best-known and most successful YouTubers of all time. Last year, the BBC even called him the “King of YouTube”. The creator has taken the entertainment world by storm with such videos as “Men Vs Women Survive The Wilderness For $500,000” and “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life!”

Many people, especially online, dismiss MrBeast’s content as unserious, made for preteens only, and, like the OP in her story put it, “childish.” It’s fast-paced and hyper-energetic, so older people might find it overstimulating.

While it’s hard to know the exact demographic of MrBeast’s audience, the data from MrBeast’s team pitch decks for brands such as GM, Ford, and LG made available in a 2023 lawsuit shows that preteens aren’t his only fans.

According to their media kits, his audience is predominantly male (70%) and young. Here’s a full breakdown of how old MrBeast’s fans really are:

33% of 18- to 24-year-olds;

25% of 13- to 17-year-olds;

18% of 25- to 34-year-olds;

and 16% of 35- to 44-year-olds.

Two years ago, Donaldson also delighted in the fact that more than half of his audience on X (formerly Twitter) was over the age of 20. Granted, most teens and preteens don’t use X anyway, but it still debunks the myth that “only kids watch MrBeast.”

IMDb rates MrBeast’s videos as TV-PG, meaning they’re not appropriate for children under the age of seven. Common Sense Media, on the other hand, observes that his content includes “big challenges, big prizes, can promote materialism,” and recommends it for children ages 14 and up.

Still, shaming your partner (or indeed anyone) for the content that they consume is not very respectful. Perhaps silly videos on the internet are the husband’s way of decompressing and relaxing before or after a hard work day.

In the end, people should be allowed to like what they like without their spouses, friends, or family members judging them for it.

Many couples resort to simply leaving the room when their spouses are watching something at full volume

Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Nobody likes that person who watches videos or blasts their music loudly on a public bus or train. When someone does that at home, it can be even more irritating; yet, the problem is familiar to many married couples.

And that’s especially true for older couples, as 25% of Brits aged 65 and older admit they get into fights about volume control when watching the TV.

Many people who have faced this issue have probably tried many solutions, just like the author of this story. Headphones, screen detoxes, time-outs, and separate speakers are some possible solutions, yet most couples still find that it’s easiest to ignore and walk away.

In fact, in a poll of 2,000 British couples, 44% say they go to another room so they can enjoy their favorite programs and leave the loud spouse be. After all, co-living and marriage is about learning to navigate each other’s annoying habits.

Some commenters sided with the wife: “It’s not about MrBeast, it’s about basic respect”

Others, however, thought she was being too judgmental about his watching habits

