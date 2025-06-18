Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Threatens Divorce After One Too Many Loud And Obnoxious MrBeast Videos
Woman covering ears in frustration, upset by loud and obnoxious MrBeast videos causing distress at home.
Woman Threatens Divorce After One Too Many Loud And Obnoxious MrBeast Videos

Couples disagreeing about the volume of the TV is as old as the advent of television itself. According to one study, couples have four fights a week on average over TV, and the volume is the top reason. Yet nowadays, YouTube and other video-based social media platforms have replaced the TV in that regard.

This man had a habit of watching MrBeast videos at home on full blast. Tired of feeling like she was “living a YouTube thumbnail” and questioning her husband’s maturity, she started considering divorce. But, before making the decision, she decided to check in with Reddit and asked for unbiased opinions.

RELATED:

    This woman’s husband would blast MrBeast videos around the house

    Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The wife grew so tired of this annoying habit that she started considering divorce

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: WinterMolasseses

    The biggest demographic of MrBeast’s audience is aged 18 to 24

    Image credits: Steven Khan/Wikipedia

    MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is probably one of the best-known and most successful YouTubers of all time. Last year, the BBC even called him the “King of YouTube”. The creator has taken the entertainment world by storm with such videos as “Men Vs Women Survive The Wilderness For $500,000” and “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life!”

    Many people, especially online, dismiss MrBeast’s content as unserious, made for preteens only, and, like the OP in her story put it, “childish.” It’s fast-paced and hyper-energetic, so older people might find it overstimulating.

    While it’s hard to know the exact demographic of MrBeast’s audience, the data from MrBeast’s team pitch decks for brands such as GM, Ford, and LG made available in a 2023 lawsuit shows that preteens aren’t his only fans.

    According to their media kits, his audience is predominantly male (70%) and young. Here’s a full breakdown of how old MrBeast’s fans really are:

    • 33% of 18- to 24-year-olds;
    • 25% of 13- to 17-year-olds;
    • 18% of 25- to 34-year-olds;
    • and 16% of 35- to 44-year-olds.

    Two years ago, Donaldson also delighted in the fact that more than half of his audience on X (formerly Twitter) was over the age of 20. Granted, most teens and preteens don’t use X anyway, but it still debunks the myth that “only kids watch MrBeast.”

    IMDb rates MrBeast’s videos as TV-PG, meaning they’re not appropriate for children under the age of seven. Common Sense Media, on the other hand, observes that his content includes “big challenges, big prizes, can promote materialism,” and recommends it for children ages 14 and up.

    Still, shaming your partner (or indeed anyone) for the content that they consume is not very respectful. Perhaps silly videos on the internet are the husband’s way of decompressing and relaxing before or after a hard work day.

    In the end, people should be allowed to like what they like without their spouses, friends, or family members judging them for it.

    Many couples resort to simply leaving the room when their spouses are watching something at full volume

    Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Nobody likes that person who watches videos or blasts their music loudly on a public bus or train. When someone does that at home, it can be even more irritating; yet, the problem is familiar to many married couples.

    And that’s especially true for older couples, as 25% of Brits aged 65 and older admit they get into fights about volume control when watching the TV.

    Many people who have faced this issue have probably tried many solutions, just like the author of this story. Headphones, screen detoxes, time-outs, and separate speakers are some possible solutions, yet most couples still find that it’s easiest to ignore and walk away.

    In fact, in a poll of 2,000 British couples, 44% say they go to another room so they can enjoy their favorite programs and leave the loud spouse be. After all, co-living and marriage is about learning to navigate each other’s annoying habits.

    Some commenters sided with the wife: “It’s not about MrBeast, it’s about basic respect”

    Others, however, thought she was being too judgmental about his watching habits

    Kornelija Viečaité

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tons of issues. The content for one but dude I don't care that you don't like headphones, wear them or I will discover a sudden passion for opera at full volume.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really sounds as if his guy known he has hearing problems, but doesn't want to look like he has them (ie he doesn't want to wear hearing aids). If he needs to blast the videos, he needs them. He's already damaged his own hearing through loud music, and now he is either going to destroy his partner's hearing, or his marriage. This guy needed a kick up the arsé. He's behaving like a petulant teenager.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya Meyer
    Daya Meyer
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reading all the YTAs who where saying that she tries to control what kind of videos he is watching: didn't they realise that she doesn't have to research what he ist watching because it clearly shouts through the wall? And earing the same voice over and over again needs no guessing that it is always the same guy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
