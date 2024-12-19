Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Divers Discover Mysterious 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Filled With Unusual Relics
News, World

Divers Discover Mysterious 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Filled With Unusual Relics

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

An underwater excavation of a 2,500-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Sicily has unveiled prehistoric tools and anchors, providing evidence of the trade between Italy and Greece.

The shipwreck, believed to date back to the fifth or sixth century B.C., was discovered near Ragusa, a city in southeast Sicily, Italy.

The Superintendence of the Sea (SopMare), a Sicilian governmental organization responsible for protecting ancient artifacts in sea waters, shared the news of the discovery on December 9.

Highlights
  • An underwater excavation off the coast of Sicily, Italy, revealed a series of prehistoric artifacts.
  • The ancient lithics (stone tools) and anchor cores confirm historical trade between Italy and Greece.
  • The operations are part of a project to preserve Italy's "submerged cultural heritage."
RELATED:

    Divers in Italy have uncovered a 2,500-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Sicily
    Divers Discover Mysterious 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Filled With Unusual Relics

    Image credits: Joshua Kettle / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The shipwreck was found “6 meters [19½ feet] deep, buried by sand and rocks,” according to a statement posted to SopMare’s Facebook page.

    “The excavation revealed a hull built with the ‘on the shell’ technique, characterized by beam boards connected by inserts (tenons and mortise) which gave the structure a self-supporting function,” the statement continued.

    Archaeologists found prehistoric lithics—or stone tools—near the wreck and anchors dating back to the seventh century A.D.

    Divers Discover Mysterious 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Filled With Unusual Relics

    Image credits: Soprintendenza del Mare

    “A few meters from the wreckage, two anchor cores were identified: two in iron of the type ‘T’ toppled, probably dating back to the seventh century A.D., and four lithics, from probably the prehistoric era.”

    Experts will be able to gain a further understanding of the ship by analyzing the samples they collected. “Thanks to underwater photogrammetry, it was possible to generate a three-dimensional model of the waste, while the samples collected will allow further paleobotanical analysis to further study of the materials used.”

    The excavation revealed prehistoric lithics (stone tools) and anchors dating back to the seventh century A.D.

    Divers Discover Mysterious 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Filled With Unusual Relics

    Image credits: Soprintendenza del Mare

    SopMare stated that the discovered tools and anchors “[witnessed] the trade between Greece and Sicily,” which have a long history of economic relations.

    Trade and the search for raw materials, especially metals, first brought the ancient Greeks to southern Italy and Sicily in the ninth and eighth centuries B.C.

    The excavation, which lasted three weeks, was reportedly carried out by the University of Udine and SopMare. The Italian Coast Guard assisted the operations by “providing technical and logistical support,” SopMare said.

    Divers Discover Mysterious 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Filled With Unusual Relics

    Image credits: Soprintendenza del Mare

    The operations are part of the Kaukana Project, which aims to reconstruct the coastal and submerged landscape of the ancient cities of Ispica, Kaukana, and Kamarina. This initiative is done in collaboration with the University of Udine and other Italian and international research institutions.

    The project began in 2017. The recent operations, which concluded last September, marked the fifth excavation campaign carried out to preserve the “submerged cultural heritage.”

    In March, SopMare announced the finding of a “practically intact” metal battle helmet in waters outside Vendicari, an island on Sicily’s southeast coast.

    The centuries-old helmet, believed to have been made between the late 1400s and 1600s, was found 5 meters deep (16 feet) in the Ionian Sea.

    The operations were carried out by Sicily’s Superintendence of the Sea (SopMare), the University of Udine, and the Italian Coast Guard

    Divers Discover Mysterious 2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Filled With Unusual Relics

    Image credits: Soprintendenza del Mare

    The relic had blended in with the rocks, as it was covered in masses of mineral cement.

    “It is a type of helmet very widespread among the infantry of that period and also used by ship troops,” SopMare explained.

    In October 2023, the organization announced the excavation and recovery of a Roman shipwreck from the 3rd century A.D., known as Marausa 2.

    “It carried a mixed cargo consisting of transport containers and a wide variety of objects. Numerous amphorae and high-value artifacts have already been recovered and transferred to the Baglio Anselmi Archaeological Museum in Marsala for initial conservation treatment.”

    Posted by Soprintendenza del Mare on Monday, December 9, 2024

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda