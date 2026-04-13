Redditor Vegas089 asked fellow platform users to share the most disrespectful thing a guest has ever done in their home, and has received thousands of stories, each one more infuriating than the next.

People’s personal spaces are, well, personal—and whenever we’re invited into them, it’s kind of a big deal. Whether the host is a total stranger, our friend, or relative, we can’t just do whatever we want. But not everyone gets it.

#1 Relative stayed at our house during the holidays and went through our bedroom and drawers. When my wife got home, she asked why she had so much makeup if she rarely uses it, then went on to ask if she could keep some of the items she had found.



notlastnotfirst:

Had an in-law who constantly had her hand out. While at work she routinely went through every single thing! Finally, I started leaving post-it notes asking”(Name) hey why are you looking in this drawer!!” It stopped

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#2 As a kid, i loved putting model cars together and had a good collection by the time i was 12. Many were unique, as i often used parts from various models for a build. Mom's side of the family came over for Thanksgiving, and all my younger cousins played in my room and destroyed every one. That was over 50 years ago and I'm still salty.



Plane_Law7138:

Now's the perfect time to go to their homes and destroy things they love.

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#3 Invited the whole gaggle of in-laws to check out our new house we’d spent weeks reflooring, painting, recarpeting. I made lasagna, salad with homemade dressing, and a fabulous strawberry cake from scratch.



Husband’s 21 year old niece insisted on taking her plate to the den to watch Game of Thrones because she simply had to see it as soon as it was released. Rude, but I got a tray for her and set it up, then went to eat with everyone else.



When we finished, we all went into the den and she’d dropped a giant glop of lasagna on the floor and apparently stepped in it at some point because it was ground into the brand new carpet. She’d also dropped salad onto the couch and it left an oily stain. The worst thing though, was that instead of telling us, trying to clean it up, or literally anything a normal human would do, she just placed a paper towel over it and left it there without saying a word.



Her mom, my sister in law just kind of laughed and made a joke about how now the house had been “broken in.” There have been no family gatherings at our house with the entire group of in-laws since then.





Nicole_xx19:

This one made me mad just reading it. Lack of respect for you and your things.

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#4 A person that was my friend for upwards of 15 years kicked my absolute angel of a dog, because they didn't like dogs. My dog didn't do anything. Didn't bark, didn't jump, literally didn't do anything except exist, the person just kicked my dog. I never spoke to them again.

#5 One of my friends new Maltese girlfriend (first time meeting her) told my wife she could do with losing a bit of weight "I think you could do with losing 2 to 3 kg of weight you would look sooooo much better".



My wife cool as a cucumber went and got some waxing strips and handed them to her "for your top lip". I had to go outside.





HibeesBounce:

I live in Malta. Maltese people see absolutely zero problem with commenting on your physical appearance and see it as nothing but helpful.

It's a small island, thankfully

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#6 Put my (indoor only) cat outside on purpose because she personally believed cats were "demonic."



She ended up outside on purpose as soon as I found out. The cat--thankfully-- had the good sense to wait right by the door, and was just fine.



kalinkabeek:

I can just picture your poor bewildered cat sitting right by the door like “Ummm…excuse me?”



OP:

No, literally. Poor girl was SO confused. Even worse, she'd been abandoned outdoors before I rescued her so she had some trauma. It was a whole thing.

I'd let that "friend" stay with me to save money and she did... that? Yeah. I almost ended up on the news that night.

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#7 Peed *everywhere* in our bathroom, left it, and said nothing.





Husband's friend brought his car to our house so my husband could fix something. I came home, said hello to both, and went in the house. Put away groceries and went to use the bathroom only to step in pee. It was like he dropped his pants and danced around the bathroom pissing. It was on the floor, the wall, top and bottom of the lid, top and bottom of the seat, all over the bowl both inside and out. Like, what the hell?





Asked my husband to come inside and showed him the bathroom. Told him his friend either cleaned it up immediately or I was shattering his windshield (I wasn't serious, lol). Husband dragged his friend in and asked what the hell before shoving a mop and cleaner into his hands. Watched the guy as he cleaned the bathroom before finishing his car and sending him on his way. I told my husband if he ever did work on that disgusting guys car again, he wasn't coming in the house. Husband agreed.





We didn't get an explanation, the guy said he didn't know what happened and wouldn't give any further details.

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#8 My aunt, my mother’s twin sister - she joined us for Thanksgiving at our house. She scrapped most of the very top layer of oven-crisp cheese out of the casserole of mac n cheese, onto her plate and sat down to eat like it was all good. Teenage me had questions about the protocol for fist-fighting your own aunt.

#9 Left their kid.



Happend to my mom, I had invited another girl over after school. Her mom agreed (with my mom) to pick her up at 4, as we had to go to swimming class. Her mom finally came to get her at 8.



InevitableCodeRedo:

I had an unofficial third daughter for years back when I was married. Both of her parents (they were divorced) would drop her off, sometimes with a suitcase, and we wouldn't hear from them for days. Stays of a week or two, sometimes even three, were not uncommon. It got to a point where while shopping for a new home, we were seriously considering houses with additional bedrooms for her to stay in.

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#10 I lived with my sister and now-BiL when they were dating and for a year after they got married. I threw a party while they were on their honeymoon, and these friends of mine came and brought this acquaintance of mine, this dude who was known for getting drunk, starting fights and generally messing stuff up. Just an absolute unit of a dude and not the kind of guy who you would want to get mad. We’ll call him Pete.



At some point in the party, someone was sitting on an ottoman (which my sister and BIL had recently bought, along with a matching easy chair, as sort of a “we’re adults now, we’re buying nice stuff!” purchase). The ottoman wasn’t made for supporting a lot of weight, I guess, because one of the legs buckled and bent underneath it and the whole thing collapsed.



Well, Pete just happened to be sitting right there, and in his drunk mind, thinks “HA-HA, ME MAKE ALL LEGS LIKE BAD LEG!” and starts pounding on the good legs and breaking them off — once he breaks the first one off, I just snapped, “WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING, MAN?!?” and I grab the ottoman from him.



His demeanor immediately changed — his face got all red, and this vein in his forehead appeared and started pulsing. I knew I was about five minutes away from (a) getting my butt beat by this gorilla and (b) him trashing the apartment. Fortunately, one of my friends that had brought him to the party ran over and simultaneously talked him down and walked him out; incredible crisis management skills. I remember Pete being walked out of the house mumbling, “He… he YELLED at me! He yelled at me!”



Anyway, about six months later, Pete went to prison for about six years for beating someone’s skull in with a crowbar.

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#11 She carelessly let the cat outside after we told her 10 times to be careful opening doors. He was not an outdoor cat and it took 2 days to get that little brat back inside. And the girl who let him out was laughing about it like it wasn't anything serious. I promise, if he hadn't came back, it would've been VERY serious for her!



BeansnKimchi:

My sister did this with my cat. TWICE in the same day. Caught her right away the first time, second time she was gone for a couple of hours. Neighborhood stray got her pregnant. I had literally just taken her the day before to get bloodwork done to get her spayed. We went through with it anyway and she lost her babies. I still live with that guilt and my once affectionate cat now hates me.

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#12 I had carpet installers years ago, contracted through Home Depot. It got to dinnertime and they were still working, so I ordered them pizza.

They were polite and thanked me, but after they left I found the gum they stuck to the bottom of my mantle, that I guess they took out of their mouths to eat the pizza. They HAD napkins.

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#13 This was a long time ago (like the preschoolers in this story are all adults now) but once I invited my downstairs neighbors over for dinner. The wife spent the whole time picking bits she didn't like the look of out of the food I had cooked, with a disgusted look on her face.





After dinner we were chilling in the living room while the kids played in my daughter's room. They had twins the same age, all 4 at the time. When I went to check on them, the neighbor kids had pulled everything out of the dresser drawers, climbed the shelves in the closet and knocked a bunch of stuff down, and were drawing on the walls with markers they'd knocked from the high shelves. This was in Army housing so I was definitely going to get charged for that.





But you can't get mad at little kids for doing what they were taught was ok. The real problem here was that the parents didn't even help clean up. They just laughed about it and went home.

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#14 I was 8 years old and this neighborhood kid would just show up and claimed to be my older brother's friend.



We used to light fireworks in our back yard and had a decent stash, one day my brother was at football practice and the kid asked if we could light fireworks, I said "No! My parents aren't home and my brother would end me if we did!"



He got mad, said he was going to use the bathroom, he then said in a panic "Uhhhh I gotta go home, my home needs me!!?!"



The next day, we saw he stole all the fireworks and a can of Planter's Cheez Balls!!!



F that kid!

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#15 My youngest daughter passed when she was two. My (now ex) husband's coworkers had collected money to help cover the funeral costs.



The envelope was still laying on the mantel in our living room when my immediate family came over to visit. Brothers, sister, SIL's, nephews, and my Mom.





One of them stole $1400. I have my suspicions which one it was, but there was never going to be a way to prove that it happened much less who did it. I didn't have the mental bandwidth to confront anyone, I was barely functional.





A horrible thing to do to anyone, at anytime. But under those circumstances? I considered myself very close to my family, but one of those horrible jerks is the vilest person I know, and I don't even know which one.





The most likely culprit passed a few months later, and illicit substances were involved.

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#16 Many years ago, a relative used the bathroom. I guess they had run out of TP (there had been a full roll) and didn't realize there was more in the wall cabinet, so they used towels, and they left soon after.

#17 My 17yo cousin lived with me for a month.



They wouldn't flush after taking a number two... When i got home, the house smelled like poop.



TallChick66:

I had a roommate that kept leaving presents in the toilet. He pooped so much it wouldn't all go down in one flush. He didn't notice. He was a great roommate otherwise but it kept happening. One day I walked into the bathroom, walked right back out and said, "Steve, I think you're a two flush kinda guy." The look of pure horror on his face was priceless. No one wants the person they have a crush on to see that.

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#18 Sue for slip & fall in my pristine home while no one was home.



Katiel_Silver:

Similar thing happened in my friend group a few years ago! Friend A tripped over her own feet in Friend B’s kitchen while we were having a game night. She landed hard on her dominant arm and, while she didn’t break anything, she did end up getting steroid injections in her wrist for a few months. Immediately after the accident, Friend B took her to the ER because we really thought she broke something (to clarify, Friend A asked to go, no one forced her). The rest of us coordinated taking Friend A meals for the next several days.

She then sued for medical bills and “emotional distress” and posted all over FB about how “a true friend would have offered to pay”. According to Friend B, the insurance settled the medical stuff. Friend A then had the nerve to reach out months later to see if Friend B was planning on hosting her annual Friendsgiving. Needless to say, we enjoyed the holiday without Friend A and her drama.

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#19 The guy who fixed my fridge asked to use the bathroom; he pooped so much that he clogged the toilet and flooded the bathroom.

#20 I had set him up with a blanket, sheets, & a pillow on the couch because I didn't have a guest room and he said, "I wish you were more promiscuous so you'd have intercourse with me."



After he left, I found out that he had opened an unopened bottle of liquor I had brought back from Europe and drank the whole thing (it was a small bottle, but still).



Sonica-Virago:

Ugh I had an annoying guy stay over once because he missed the last train. Couldn’t have been more clear before going to my house that he was staying on the couch, nothing was going to happen and had never showed any interest in him. Proceeded to try to crawl in my bed after I fell asleep and was all miffed I wasn’t happy about that. Actually gave me the ‘You said no but your eyes said yes’ routine. Needless to say he ended up outside waiting for the first train!

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#21 I'm disabled and on food stamps, but used to be a chef. I finally had the energy and supplies to cook a lovely meal and invited my friends over.



She picked at her food, made a dramatic face, gave a sickly sweet "mm I'm just picky about how X is cooked". And then *threw it in the garbage*, instead of giving it to her very hungry and enthusiastic fiance. Or letting me store it. Because again, I am on food stamps. Which she knew.



Yeah I'm not friends with either of them anymore.

#22 Slept over, peed the bed and didn’t say a word or even start the sheets in the wash.



To be clear. I wasn’t upset about the accident. Just the making the bed over top and leaving it.



Charliecovid:

My niece did this with her toddler daughter. They shared a bed, and when they left they didn't say anything. Just left the comforter in a pile in the middle of the bed.

When I went in a few hours later to change the sheets i was like what the hell? At least if they said something earlier I could have addressed it before it started to dry. Brand spanking new mattress, I was kinda miffed.

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#23 Went through my CD collection and took the CDs he wanted. Not the covers, just the CDs so I wouldn't notice right away.

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#24 He slapped my cat to get her off the furniture. It was his first time in my home (boyfriend of a friend) and he had to walk across the room to do it. I gave him hell and he argued that animals shouldn't be on the furniture. This was a long time ago and I have no idea where he is now. F that guy.



RevGrimm:

My SIL did that exactly ONE time when she had to stay with us for a few months. I told her the cat was allowed on the couch and recliners whether she liked it or not.

She tried to argue and I flat out told her she would be kicked out before the cat ever would. She started to open her mouth to argue and I stopped her by asking if she wanted to live in her van.

She tried acting like it was a joke the rest of the time she was there but I don't play games when it comes to my cat. That adorable little ball of fur chose me out of all the people in the world so I'm going to protect her like she's my actual child.

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#25 When one of my son's friends decided stuff in our garage was there to destroy. Not much monetary value. He flayed the box my tv went in and I was hoping to use it while moving. He used a hammer on some Hot Wheels. He got into a plastic bin of collectible China that we had been given. I wasn't broken up at all about the last one, but it's still the idea of him coming over just to wreck stuff.

#26 Put her shoes on my couch. Like took them off of her feet and put them on my velvet couch.

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#27 I had a guest light a cigarette, after I said that my house is a no smoking home, and throw a temper tantrum when I told him to leave.



cg40boat:

My older brother did this, knowing that we don’t smoke, and knowing that my son had just had heart surgery. When I asked him to put it out he challenged me like it was his right to smoke where ever he wanted. I told him to put it out or I would drag him outside and kick his butt worse than the time out in the front yard after he hit our kid brother. He put the smoke out and sulked. We were never really close.

#28 A rich buddy was staying for a week. My place wasn’t ritzy but it was clean, spacious and hygenic. Still, he brought his Mom over to clean (we were in our late 20s)…who in turn brought in their fancy housekeeper to turn my place upside down in order to have it satisfactory for my bud.

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#29 Had relations on my futon in the middle of my living room and then got angry that the other guest who was sleeping 3 feet away on the couch told them to cut that out.

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#30 My auntie once actually opened my closet without permission and started yelling at me for it being messy???

#31 This was when I was a kid, so it was still my home! My parents built their current house in September 2000, had a big housewarming party maybe a month or so later, before Halloween I remember that. Since it was a much larger house than our previous one, we had a few empty rooms, sans random boxes that were unpacked.



Some friends significant other decided to go upstairs into one of the empty rooms and smoke some weed. I was 12, I knew the smell from the older kids in my previous neighborhood but only in passing outside. So whenI went up to go hangout in my room and the whole second floor smelled like skunk s**t weed I was so confused, my little brother who was 6 started thinking a skunk got in and ran to tell my dad.



I can still hear the screaming match my parents had with this guy as they were literally throwing him out of the house, my moms friend right behind all embarrassed. I had never seen my dad so mad before and he just kept saying that there were kids all over the house and how irresponsible that guy was being...as a dad now, i totally get it and would have done the same as my dad!

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#32 They used the bathroom in my bedroom. They literally passed the bathroom in the hall, went into my closed bedroom and used my bathroom. I only got super upset cause I have a bidet and they ran out of TP (I have extra in there but they didn't know) and she got poo on my bidet trying to use it and didn't know how to clean it. Like.... Why did you go on there in the first effing place?!?

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#33 Sister’s horrible boyfriend came over for dinner for the first time. We’re of Chinese descent. He “jokingly” asked if the dish was made of dogs and cats which caused my mom to burst into tears. My dad just told him to get the hell out.

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#34 My uncle told me that my NEW BUILT HOME that I bought at 22 was not big enough.. Yet he has never been able to buy a home?

#35 One had the audacity to move my couch because it was “too far from the coffee table” while another brought her dog after I told her I don’t own pets and I don’t want any in my home. Needless to say she made it no further than the entryway.

#36 Took the last of my bread and tried to feed my cats like ducks.

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#37 A cousin of my wife’s showed up unannounced several years ago. We were in the middle of some home renovation so we were ill prepared for guests. He started out be criticizing my home repairs, then complained we did have any “real” food (he prefers Waffle House cuisine). After he left we discovered a credit card and some cash had gone missing.

#38 SIL would bring her kids to things knowing they were sick. More than once. I started calling her Typhoid Mary because we would always wind up getting whatever her kids had.



When I confronted her after the umpteeth time about it she told me “If I stayed home every time one of my kids I’d never get to go anywhere.”



She then never got to go to our house again.

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#39 Not in my home but in an Airbnb under my name, a few buddies and I went on a trip to the city and after we got back from the bar, my drunk friend started acting like Thing 1 and Thing 2 from that one scene in Cat in the Hat. Mind you i paid the majority of our Airbnb fee and he started trashing the place.

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#40 Vaped in my house without asking when I had children living in the house and refused to go outside to vape. I threw her out of my house.

#41 I hosted a mom & her 14 year old daughter from Germany for 1 week during a hot NYC summer. The daughter didn’t shower at all or wear deodorant. I had to throw out all the bedding including the pillows. I still gag from the memory of the stench.

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#42 My sister-in-law and her boyfriend took advantage of my wife’s hospitality. They originally asked to stay for two weeks, which turned into four months.



There wasn’t just one issue, it was a long list of smaller things that kept adding up. For example, they would criticize me for how much I consume while I was the one doing their dirty dishes. They wrote on a single sheet of paper directly on my kitchen table, leaving visible indentations of math equations. They took dishes and silverware and left them in their car. They also made elaborate meals but left the kitchen a mess afterward.



The final straw was when the boyfriend spilled a heavy stout beer on my couch and didn’t clean it up or say anything.

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#43 Not my home, but my parents. Thanksgiving night. Idiot little brother brought his girlfriend at the time. They stayed the night but my parents, being strictly religious, had them sleep in separate bedrooms. Guess who snuck off to his girlfriends bedroom in the middle of the night and got caught in the morning?



I'm not a religious person and thought separating them was a bit much. They practically lived together at the time. But my thoughts are "It's mom and dad's house. Just follow the rule for one night."



My brother was yelling at my dad that morning because my dad refused to give him gas money. He was begging for gas money after breaking the one rule they set. Idiot.



That was the last time my brother saw our father. My brother is a mess up and got locked up shortly later. Our dad passed away before he got out.

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#44 A kid broke my gaming console.

#45 Friend of a roommate came to hang out and lived on our couch for 3 weeks over summer break, I didn’t know this was planned by then until the morning of the 3rd day.

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#46 Started some anti-woman bull with my husband when I left the room.

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#47 My aunt brought my cousins pregnant gf into my and my sisters bedrooms (separated by a door) and proceeded to go into our closets and allow the pregnant gf to try every fancy item of clothing in there.

(It was Indian wear - she needed something to wear to a family wedding)



They took out, opened and tried on every single garment they could find, stretched them out and then flung it on the floor after realizing none would fit her. Then just walked out.



We were in shock and didn’t even know how to respond.





Same aunts daughter came over with her husband and baby and set up shop in my sisters room.



I am really iffy about people on my bed and so is my sister so I know she about freaked inside when she went into our closets her room and found:



1. Cousins husband lying bareback across her bed sleeping at noon, completely covered in car grease and sweat.



2. Cousin changing her baby on her bed with nothing put down. Baby’s bare bum on her duvet. Poo everywhere. No attempt was made to clean up.



That same cousin also took my duvet off my bed to put it on the ground outside so she could put the same child to sleep while she was outside.

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#48 My ex-mother-in-law stole from me. Kids' shampoo that I bought in bulk from Costco, spoons, forks, knife set, bowls, plates... I kept thinking I was going crazy because these random things were missing from my house, and my kids were babies at the time. I went to visit her months later, and I said something like, I used to have this exact knife set, and it went missing? She responded, "Yes, it's the one I took from your house.".

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#49 Distant relatives came to stay for a few days over Christmas. During Christmas dinner they asked if they could stay for another two months.

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#50 Steal money from a hidden spot between a fake book in my bookshelf. Obviously this person went thru my things in detail until stumbling upon my stash of cash.

#51 A friend of a friend made fun of my son’s stutter. I calmly told her to leave my home that instant. She was shocked. I was shaking (I hate confrontation) but I was so angry. He didn’t even notice. But I’ll be darned if anyone makes any jokes about my children.

#52 Selling my house. The new buyer asked if they could come over to take some measurements. I said fine, as long as they didn't mind stepping around some boxes that hadn't been moved out yet.



The buyer turns up with what must've been their entire family, including a young child, who to put it kindly, seemed to have some discipline issues. Whatever, it's a kid, that's why they have parents to supervise them, right?



I leave the room for a moment and come back to see one of the adults handing some stuffed toys to the kid to play with - stuffed toys that had been packed away and sealed in one of the moving boxes. They just straight up went through my things and gave them to the kid to distract them while they all gossiped about whatever.



Utterly bratty family in general. I couldn't believe it.

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#53 Plumber came to my house. Asked to use the bathroom and peed all over the floor. barely got any pee into the toilet. He did not respect me enough to not do that. He was disgusting for doing that. When I reported him to the plumbing company I told them he might need medical help if he has to pee all over the floor instead of inside of the toilet. Ridiculous and just plain nasty!

#54 They arrived nearly 2 hours early for a dinner party and brought their toddler, expecting a childproof area and toddler-specific food. It was supposed to start at 8:30 pm and have no children involved.

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#55 Not me, but my brother. He let an ex stay the night on his couch. When he woke up, he found her gone, a case of vintage Swiss army knives gone, his wallet gone, and his car gone.



The cops found her that afternoon in the parking lot of a state park. She tried locking the car and claiming they had no probable cause to search it. My brother had given them a spare key.

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#56 My teenager's new boyfriend came over to meet us. While we were all in the living room, he hiked his leg and ripped a big fart. The whole family was stunned, and my poor daughter was mortified. I should have tossed him right then. That was my first, but not the last, sign that he is a jerk.

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#57 Asked to wash their child’s bottom in my kitchen sink after they 💩 I told them NO not in my kitchen sink but I guess my bathtub will do. Then handed them cleaning supplies to wash their tub out afterwards.

#58 Girl I was hooking up with was going through each of my meds and googling them. I had bi polar 2, not pain meds. I found out after I went in after her and my stuff wasn’t where I left it. She admitted it, said sorry but I still felt violated.

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#59 In my early 20’s, gf and I had a small party in our apartment. A friend of one of her friends was drunk and blatantly hitting on me in from of my gf, going so far at some point as so decode to walk around in her panties before making a fool of herself, causing a scene and passing out.



Months later, I turn on the broiler on our stove (a drawer that sat under the larger oven door). After a little bit I open it to put some food in and see a bottle of Bacardi with flames shooting out of the twist off cap. At that instant it exploded, sending glass all over the kitchen. It was as if I lit an M80 in the kitchen. Phone starts ringing and the landlord who lived downstairs is screaming “WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT???”



I took a while until it dawned on me that the drunk girl from the party had stolen a bottle from us and hidden it, apparently in an effort to retrieve it at some later point during the party. Our landlord was really cool but it was incredibly awkward explaining it to him.