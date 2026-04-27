16 Iconic Disney Eyes — See If You Can Guess Which Character Each Pair Belongs To

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Whether you’re seeking some childhood nostalgia or a place to flex your adulthood obsession with Disney, this is the right place. We’re going to test your knowledge of the biggest names in animation. From classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Snow White to more modern favorites, such as The Lion King himself.

In this visual quiz, each question will test how well you know Disney’s most famous faces, but you can only see their eyes! Let’s see how many characters you can correctly identify just by their peepers across decades of beloved animation.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Walt Disney Studios