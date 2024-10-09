Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids
Family, Relationships

Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

There are different types of moms in this world – some sincerely want their children to start a full independent life as soon as possible, while others continue to consider their beloved son a little vulnerable tot in this cruel world until old age. His old age, that is…

Most likely, the user FussyFusspott, the author of our story today, by the will of fate, got a mother-in-law from the second category of moms. This decent lady constantly interferes in her son’s family life – even despite the fact that he has long been an adult and has two kids himself.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    The author of the post has a husband and 2 kids, and a very tenacious mother-in-law too

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This lady felt offended as the son started paying more attention to his family, so she tried to insert herself back in his life by all means

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: FussyFusspott

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Image credits: Gary Barnes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s MIL even resorted to manipulations over her age and health – despite being 67 years old and quite healthy

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Image credits: FussyFusspott

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So recently the MIL wanted to come over for a holiday but she also told the family that she can’t afford to contribute a single penny

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Image credits: FussyFusspott

    Moreover, the author’s husband said that he wants to have a dinner for two with his mom on holiday – and to leave his wife at home babysitting the kids

    So, the Original Poster (OP) and her husband have two children, 7 and 4 years old, and after the birth of the first kid, the husband began, which is generally reasonable, to pay less attention to his mother – simply because the children required a significant part of his responsibility. Both emotional and financial.

    The mom, according to the author, has always been quite demanding of her only son. But over time, the couple changed their place of residence (they now live about 20 miles away from the MIL’s place), and communication with her became more episodic.

    For example, while the MIL used to come to visit almost every week for the whole day, now she can no longer afford it. And still, the mother continues to emotionally pressure her son – for example, by telling him she doesn’t have much time left to live in this world, so she desperately wants to enjoy communication with him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, as our heroine claims, her MIL is actually 67 years old and in excellent health – but these phrases still affect the author’s spouse greatly. For example, she asked to come visit them for a holiday – but at the same time said that her financial situation won’t allow her to contribute a single penny. It has gotten to the point, says the OP, that she herself has begun to feel like the third wheel there…

    And so, recently, the husband told his wife that he plans to have dinner with his mom again, just the two of them, while the author has to babysit their offspring. The guy tried to sell it as childcare, but the original poster points out that he and his mom already have lunch together twice a month, so isn’t this idea kinda out of the ordinary?

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Image credits: Jorge Zapata / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Well, mothers often have a hard time letting their adult sons go about their family life, and in doing so, they sometimes create real problems for them in their marriages: problems that could even lead to a divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Some mothers do resort to manipulating their own health factors in order to ‘tie’ their sons to themselves more tightly when they feel that his family is starting to take up more and more of his time and attention,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here.

    “From my experience, I can say that very often, such situations lead to serious family troubles – and now this family, too, it seems to me, is taking this slippery path, fraught with problems. This woman should perhaps talk to her husband and mother-in-law about it – this can avoid misunderstandings in the future.”

    “Ideally, it would be better if the husband had this conversation with the mother himself – because the sooner she understands that her son is now an adult and has his own family, the better. For him, and, by and large, for her as well,” Irina summarizes.

    As for the people in the comments to the original post, their opinions were in some way divided. Most of the responders were purely outraged by this approach from the MIL, and urged the author not to agree with this idea. “She seems incredibly rude not to pay for her holiday and then expect [husband] to leave the family to take her out on her own,” someone wrote quite angrily.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And one of the readers suggested a more indifferent approach – just to take advantage of a free evening. “Get the kids to bed, order myself something delicious from room service and roll around in the bed in glorious solitude,” was their idea. And which point of view do you, our dear readers, lean more towards?

    Most people in the comments told her that the MIL sounds quite horrible, but some folks also urged the woman to enjoy the evening of ‘glorious solitude’

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Husband Takes His Mom Out For Dinner While On Vacation, Leaves Wife Behind To Watch The Kids

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda