Woman Reveals That Companies Often Lie About Jobs Being Remote And Shares A Few Questions You Can Ask When Applying

Some people are torn between the urge to travel and having a steady job. Luckily, nowadays there’s a way to combine both, as remote work allows you to do your job from wherever it is in the world that you’re visiting.

However, companies seem to have different definitions of what that means. Or they simply use it to promote themselves, when in reality, their offer falls short of anything similar to remote. That’s what the digital nomad, writer, and full-time traveler Julia Masselos, also known as Jetsetter Julia, warned her followers about in her TikTok video that went viral. She shared some tips on what to ask during a job interview to ensure that the position allows you to become the globe-trotter you want to be.

Julia found a way to work full-time while traveling the world and she shared her insight on TikTok so more people can do the same

“Watch out for this trap that companies use to try to get you to apply to their jobs”

“I’ve been a full-time traveler for the last four years, and I’m here to help you see more of the world.

I have the privilege of speaking to dozens of people every week who want to be digital nomads.”

“And I spoke to one woman a while ago who told me that she took a job she wasn’t 100% thrilled with just because it was remote.

She thought, “You know, that makes up for the fact that doesn’t seem like my dream job. At least I’ll have the flexibility to travel around more”, which I totally get it, I would do the same.”

“What happened though, is that it turns out, it wasn’t exactly remote, it was more of a hybrid model where they wanted her in the office a few days a week”

“Not even three months in, she decided to resign, unsurprisingly.

So many companies are excited to announce that they’re remote just to capitalize on this trend of folks wanting to work with more flexibility. The thing is that remote by itself can mean so many different things.”

“• It can mean you can work from home, but you have to be in the US;

• It can mean you can work remotely, but only within these time zones.

• It can mean you can be remote, but you have to be online nine to five (and we’re checking!)”

“So here are three tips for you on what you can do to avoid this trap and make sure the job you’re applying for is actually going to give you the freedom that you’re after”

“1) You want to ask what is the remote work policy”

“You’re looking for them to tell you that it is a work-from-anywhere position, or if they say that they’re a remote-first company that also is usually a pretty good sign.”

“2) Ask if they operate an asynchronous model”

“This basically means that they don’t have office hours. You are not expected to reply to messages straight away, you are granted your autonomy and your freedom as the fully grown capable adult that you are. It also shows a certain level of trust and flexibility from management and it’s likely going to make your time there quite nice.”

“3) Ask how they manage teams spread across different time zones”

“I recommend you ask someone who currently works at the company – can be through LinkedIn, for example, and gauge their response to see what they say. Ask them what it’s like to really be there. Alternatively, you can check on a website called Glassdoor where past employees can leave reviews of what it was really like to work at a specific company.”

Her video went viral and attracted over 250k views

