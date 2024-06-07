My Quick And Easy Cross Stitch Patterns (25 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello everyone, it's me, a cross stitch lover and digital pattern designer. Many people love cross stitch, but not everyone loves big projects. You don’t have enough time, patience, or it’s not convenient to stitch while traveling. Today, I made a selection of small patterns that can be stitched quite quickly. I think they are also suitable for beginners. Details, as usual, at the link. Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

#25

#25

