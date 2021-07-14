Creative photography gave me a way to slip out of this world and into the magical worlds I dream about. Previously I’d never believed I was a creative person, but these tools gave me a way to express the things I was feeling; I’ve certainly never had success at drawing or painting. It’s amazing to think that with the right medium, we can all create incredible things. If you haven’t found your medium, I hope that you do.

I taught myself photography and Photoshop through the use of fun projects. I’d decide what method of creative photography I wanted to explore next and then create an image around it. I’ve now explored over 100 techniques and written tutorials about each of them to help other photographers. It’s an enjoyable way to learn and stay motivated, and I’d love to share these projects with you.

Models: Elanora Wolffe, Maddy Webster, Bettie Butcher, and me.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | creativephotofolk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"My Neighbor" – Exploring Forced Perspective

"My Neighbor" – Exploring Forced Perspective

Report

47points
Hayley Roberts
POST
View more comments

My journey as a photography artist began, funnily enough, as a new year’s resolution. I was feeling unfulfilled in life and decided to commit to spending a year learning photography and Photoshop while creating one piece of artwork a week. I started that year believing I had no creative ability and ended the year an award-winning artist. It still makes me laugh at the absurdity of it.
#2

"Hear Us" – Creating Invisible People

"Hear Us" – Creating Invisible People

Report

44points
Hayley Roberts
POST
#3

"The Wrong Dress" – Making Miniatures

"The Wrong Dress" – Making Miniatures

Report

42points
Hayley Roberts
POST
Lune
Lune
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oooh, it looks like a bower birds nest

2
2points
reply

The inspiration for my images stems primarily from my parents reading me fairy tales. As a child, I was under the impression that adult life would be full of magic and adventures and was deeply disappointed to discover that wasn’t the case. So now I use Photoshop to add magic to every day because if I can’t find it in life, why not create it myself? But it’s also a way to pay my respects to the art I love, process the difficult experiences I’ve had and explore my deep connection with nature, animals and the magic that’s actually available everywhere when we learn how to notice it.

An artwork can take several hours to several weeks to edit depending on the complexity. But I love the process of creation so it never feels like work.
#4

"The Chrysanthemum" – Faking Underwater Scenes

"The Chrysanthemum" – Faking Underwater Scenes

Report

41points
Hayley Roberts
POST
#5

"Back Breaks And Heart Aches" – Learning How To Levitate

"Back Breaks And Heart Aches" – Learning How To Levitate

Report

35points
Hayley Roberts
POST
Lorrie Kundrat
Lorrie Kundrat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you are very talented I have dabbled in doing this and I know how hard but satisfying it is

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

I never really understood why I create the works I do; it’s always been a fairly intuitive process. But just recently I was looking through my work again and could clearly see the story of a girl who felt trapped but, through discovering creativity, came alive in ways she’d never dreamed were possible. It’s not an exaggeration to say that photography saved me and so now I teach other people how to create this kind of art as a way to discover their own uniqueness and let it shine.
#6

"Spellbound" – Adding Special Effects

"Spellbound" – Adding Special Effects

Report

34points
Hayley Roberts
POST
#7

"The Stars Are Falling" – Turning Day Into Night

"The Stars Are Falling" – Turning Day Into Night

Report

33points
Hayley Roberts
POST

A high school teacher told me I wasn’t creative and it broke my heart because I loved art deeply. It was only when I discovered photography that I realized that wasn’t true. And so I became obsessed with creative photography to an unhealthy degree because it gave me a gift I never thought I could have. And so it’s my life’s work, it’s how I love to spend every minute of my day, and I’m devoted to showing other photographers through my artworks and my teachings that cameras are so much more than just a documentary tool. They’re a wonderful creative tool that offers limitless ways to explore and express your creativity (even if you don’t think you’re creative). I’ve never been good at doing what I’m told and I love to use my work to inspire others to follow their own path.
#8

"Metamorphosis" – Trying Out Digital Painting

"Metamorphosis" – Trying Out Digital Painting

Report

31points
Hayley Roberts
POST
View more comments
#9

"The Crossing" – Using Opacity To Call Up The Dead

"The Crossing" – Using Opacity To Call Up The Dead

Report

30points
Hayley Roberts
POST
Sterling Cooksey
Sterling Cooksey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don't get the amout of SKILL these people have! So Pretty!!

7
7points
reply
View more comments

I now run an online photography school, Creative Photo Folk, where I teach Photoshop compositing and trick photography to help other photographers discover all the creative ways they can use their cameras. I believe that pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with photography is truly the key to creating original work that gets attention and sells while also having the most fun and rewarding time you’ll ever have with a camera.
#10

"Seasons Change" – Dispersing Away Into Nothing

"Seasons Change" – Dispersing Away Into Nothing

Report

29points
Hayley Roberts
POST
Lune
Lune
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like your dissolving into leaves...i love it

4
4points
reply
#11

"Farewell, My Lovely" – Using Silhouettes To Tell Stories

"Farewell, My Lovely" – Using Silhouettes To Tell Stories

Report

26points
Hayley Roberts
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

"If You Go Down To The Woods Today" – Extending Hair And Dresses

"If You Go Down To The Woods Today" – Extending Hair And Dresses

Report

26points
Hayley Roberts
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awesome! Thanks for sharing your techniques!

5
5points
reply
#13

"Wallflower" – Using Displacement Maps

"Wallflower" – Using Displacement Maps

Report

25points
Hayley Roberts
POST
#14

"Silenced" – Using The Smudge Tool To Turn A Photo Into A Painting

"Silenced" – Using The Smudge Tool To Turn A Photo Into A Painting

Report

25points
Hayley Roberts
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

"Vengeance" – Created To Try Out HDR

"Vengeance" – Created To Try Out HDR

Report

25points
Hayley Roberts
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Morgan Le Fay is that you? :) Love the imagery!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

"Words Escape Me" – Creating Photoshop Brushes

"Words Escape Me" – Creating Photoshop Brushes

Report

22points
Hayley Roberts
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonderful composition nicely done!

3
3points
reply
#17

"The Fatal Attraction" – Making Objects Float And Multiplicity

"The Fatal Attraction" – Making Objects Float And Multiplicity

Report

20points
Hayley Roberts
POST
#18

"Storm Clouds Gather" – Using Black And White With Selective Colour

"Storm Clouds Gather" – Using Black And White With Selective Colour

Report

20points
Hayley Roberts
POST
#19

"Deer Petal" – Mirroring An Image

"Deer Petal" – Mirroring An Image

Report

17points
Hayley Roberts
POST
View more comments
#20

"Invasion" – Messing With Perspective To Make Giants

"Invasion" – Messing With Perspective To Make Giants

Report

16points
Hayley Roberts
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!