Creative photography gave me a way to slip out of this world and into the magical worlds I dream about. Previously I’d never believed I was a creative person, but these tools gave me a way to express the things I was feeling; I’ve certainly never had success at drawing or painting. It’s amazing to think that with the right medium, we can all create incredible things. If you haven’t found your medium, I hope that you do.

I taught myself photography and Photoshop through the use of fun projects. I’d decide what method of creative photography I wanted to explore next and then create an image around it. I’ve now explored over 100 techniques and written tutorials about each of them to help other photographers. It’s an enjoyable way to learn and stay motivated, and I’d love to share these projects with you.

Models: Elanora Wolffe, Maddy Webster, Bettie Butcher, and me.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | creativephotofolk.com