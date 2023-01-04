Rough textures and complex forms combined with fluffy and soft beings: that's how we would describe these images by Emily Battaglia, Madelaine Ong and Michaela Senay, founders of the "Cats of Brutalism" Instagram page. The account originally started off as part of a studio project advocating for brutalism and now has around 115k followers!

"Cats of Brutalism juxtaposes brutalist buildings with super-scaled cats as a means of introducing warmth, softness, and whimsy to the often-perceived-as cold, hard, and severe forms of brutalism. As a response to the internet’s obsession with all things cats and cat humor, the account aims to capture the intrigue of a cat-loving public in combination with a common architecture and design audience, toward the ultimate aim of involving the public in conversations about brutalism and the futures of brutalist buildings. At the same time, the account has begun to take on a life of its own, and we’re excited to see where that takes us," the Cats of Brutalism team explained on their website.

#1

St. Mary's Hospital, E. Todd Wheeler, 1975, Chicago, Illinois

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone got into the medicine room.

#2

Moshav Yonatan Cultural Center, Zvi Mosesko, Yonatan, Golan Heights, Israel

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slide! Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

#3

Makomanai Takino Cemetery, Tadao Ando, 2015, Sapporo, Japan

Makomanai Takino Cemetery, Tadao Ando, 2015, Sapporo, Japan

#4

Pearl Bank Apartments, Tan Cheng Siong, Archurban Architects, Planners, 1976-2020, Outram, Singapore

#5

Wellbeck Street Car Park, Michael Blampied And Partners, 1970, Westminster, London

#6

Clube Atlético Paulistano Gymnasium, Paulo Mendes Da Rocha, 1961, Sao Paulo, Brazil

#7

Universidad De Ingenieria Y Tecnologia, Yvonne Farrell And Shelley Mcnamara, 2012, Lima, Peru

#8

James Rhodes Tower, Cleveland State University, Rode, Guenther, And Bonebrake, 1971, Cleveland, Ohio, United States

#9

Herbert F. Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University, I.m. Pei, 1974, Ithaca, New York

#10

Palais De Justice De Lille, Jean Willerval And André Lagarde, 1968, Lille, France

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too windy up here. Fix it, hooman!

#11

Labovo Pavilion, Van Belle And Medina, 2019, Genk, Belgium

#12

Haukilahti Water Tower, Virkkunen And Co Architects, 1968, Haukilahti, Espoo, Finland

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What cat wouldn't wash its rear while perched for the whole world to see?

#13

Oriel Window House, Shinsuki Fuji Architects, 2015, Yokohama, Japan

#14

Cannon Chapel, Paul Rudolph, 1981, Atlanta, Georgia

#15

Popina, Bogdan Bogdanović, 1981, Štulac, Serbia

#16

London Aquatics Centre For 2012 Summer Olympics, Zaha Hadid, 2011, London, United Kingdom

#17

Aillaud Towers, Emile Aillaud, 1981, Nanterre, France

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dis new scratching post, hooman.

#18

St. Philip's Roman Catholic Church, George J. Lechner, 1969, Norwalk, Connecticut

QuirkyKiwiQueen
QuirkyKiwiQueen
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A CATholic. I know. Such an unoriginal joke! ;-))

#19

Daniel Johnson Dam, 1968, Côte-Nord, Québec, Canada

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Monorail cat, water version.

#20

Atlantic Pavilion Sports Center, Valdemar Coutinho, 2018, Viana Do Castelo, Portugal

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see the cat is winding up its butt to pounce.

#21

Nakagin Capsule Tower, Kisho Kurokawa, 1972, Shimbashi, Tokyo, Japan

K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ultimate kitty tower! ( sadly demolished now...)

#22

Steinkirchen Cazis (Stone Church), Werner Schmidt, 1996, Cazis, Switzerland

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just hanging out with my homies.

#23

Bradfield Hall, Ulrich Franzen, 1969, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dis tree needs more perches.

#24

George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, Pier Luigi Nervi, 1963, New York City, New York

#25

Hilliard Towers Apartments, Bertrand Goldberg, 1966, Chicago, Illinois

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, we're not going to do that for you. We're cats.

#26

The Victoria Circa Shopping Center Car Park, Hammerson, 1973, Southend Essex

QuirkyKiwiQueen
QuirkyKiwiQueen
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of a few Brutalist Shopping Center Carparks in New Zealand.

#27

Verdun Station, Jean-Maurice Dubé, 1978, Montreal, Canada

#28

Tanimura Art Museum, Togo Murano, 1983, Itoigawa, Niigata, Japan

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time to knock down the Legos.

#29

Robert C. Weaver Federal Building, Marcel Breuer, 1965, Washington, D.c

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do you mean, get down?

0
#30

Clifton Cathedral, Ronald J. Weeks, Frederick S. Jennett, And Antoni Poremba, 1973, Bristol, United Kingdom

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get a treat for this, right?

#31

Tate Government Offices, Buchan Laird And Bawden, 1978, Melbourne, Australia

#32

Hangang Guardians A, Idmm Architects, 2009, Mapo-Gu, Seoul, Republic Of Korea

#33

Les Étoiles D’ivry, Jean Renaudie And René​e Gailhoustet, 1970, Paris, France

#34

Kips Bay Towers, I.m. Pei, 1965, New York, New York

#35

Constitutional Court Of Spain, Antonio Bonet And Francisco G. Valdés, 1981, Madrid, Spain

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this building make me look fat?

#36

W. Frank Steely Library, Northern Kentucky University, Fisk, Rinehart And Hall, Mcallister, Stockwell, 1975, Highland Heights, Kentucky

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I close my eyes, you can't see me, either.

#37

Dollan Aqua Centre, Alexander Buchanan Campbell, 1968, Glasgow, Scotland

#38

Memory Park, A. Miletsky, 1981, Kyiv, Ukraine

#39

Audimax Der Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Helmut Hentrich, 1974, Bochum, Germany

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is muh belly. You're welcome.

#40

Cathedral Of Saint Mary Of The Assumption, John Michael Lee, Paul A. Ryan, Angus Mcsweeney, Pier Luigi Nervi, And Pietro Belluschi, 1971, San Francisco, California, USA

#41

Montreuil Departmental Conservatory, Claude Le Goas, 1976, Montreuil, France

#42

Torres Velasca, Bbpr, 1957, Milan, Italy

#43

Afrikaans Language Monument, Jan Van Wijk, 1975, Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so cute no hooman can resist me.

#44

Zeitz Mocaa, Thomas Heatherwick, 2017, Cape Town, South Africa

#45

São Paulo Museum Of Art, Lina Bo Bardi, 1968, São Paulo, Brazil

#46

Maiden Lane Estate, Benson And Forsyth, 1982, Camden, London, UK

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to talk to you about your car warranty.

#47

Negev Brigade Monument, Dani Karavan, 1968, Be'er Sheva, Israel

#48

Assembly Building, Le Corbusier, 1962, Chandigarh, India

#49

Noisy-Le-Grand Car Park, 1970, Noisy Le Grand, France

#50

Cbr Building, Constantin Brodzki And Marcel Lambrichs, 1970, Watermael-Boitsfort, Brussels, Belgium

#51

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Frank Lloyd Wright, 1959, New York, New York

#52

Mausoleum Of The Martyrdom Of Polish Villages, Nizio Design International, 2016, Michniów, Poland

#53

Ferdowsi Museum, Houshang Seyhoun, 1968, Tus, Iran

#54

Christian Science Center, Pei Cobb Freed And Partners, 1970, Boston, Massachusetts

#55

Kornhauser Health Sciences Library, Smith, Hinchman And Grylls Associates, 1970, Louisville, Kentucky

#56

Main Hall, Royal University Of Phnom Penh, Leroy And Mondet, 1968, Phnom Penh, Cambodia

#57

Derwent College And Heslington Hall, University Of York, Robert Matthew Johnson-Marshall And Partners, 1968, University Of York, United Kingdom

#58

Andrews Building, University Of Toronto Utsc, John Andrews, 1967, Scarborough, Toronto

#59

Morris A. Mechanic Theatre, John Maclane Johansen, 1967-2014, Baltimore, Maryland

Morris A. Mechanic Theatre, John Maclane Johansen, 1967-2014, Baltimore, Maryland