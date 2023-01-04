Rough textures and complex forms combined with fluffy and soft beings: that's how we would describe these images by Emily Battaglia, Madelaine Ong and Michaela Senay, founders of the "Cats of Brutalism" Instagram page. The account originally started off as part of a studio project advocating for brutalism and now has around 115k followers!

"Cats of Brutalism juxtaposes brutalist buildings with super-scaled cats as a means of introducing warmth, softness, and whimsy to the often-perceived-as cold, hard, and severe forms of brutalism. As a response to the internet’s obsession with all things cats and cat humor, the account aims to capture the intrigue of a cat-loving public in combination with a common architecture and design audience, toward the ultimate aim of involving the public in conversations about brutalism and the futures of brutalist buildings. At the same time, the account has begun to take on a life of its own, and we’re excited to see where that takes us," the Cats of Brutalism team explained on their website.

For more images, check out our previous post here.

More info: Instagram | catsofbrutalism.com