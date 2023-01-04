Instagram Account Combines Brutalist Architecture With Giant Cats And The Result Is Adorable (96 New Pics)
Rough textures and complex forms combined with fluffy and soft beings: that's how we would describe these images by Emily Battaglia, Madelaine Ong and Michaela Senay, founders of the "Cats of Brutalism" Instagram page. The account originally started off as part of a studio project advocating for brutalism and now has around 115k followers!
"Cats of Brutalism juxtaposes brutalist buildings with super-scaled cats as a means of introducing warmth, softness, and whimsy to the often-perceived-as cold, hard, and severe forms of brutalism. As a response to the internet’s obsession with all things cats and cat humor, the account aims to capture the intrigue of a cat-loving public in combination with a common architecture and design audience, toward the ultimate aim of involving the public in conversations about brutalism and the futures of brutalist buildings. At the same time, the account has begun to take on a life of its own, and we’re excited to see where that takes us," the Cats of Brutalism team explained on their website.
More info: Instagram | catsofbrutalism.com
St. Mary's Hospital, E. Todd Wheeler, 1975, Chicago, Illinois
Moshav Yonatan Cultural Center, Zvi Mosesko, Yonatan, Golan Heights, Israel
Makomanai Takino Cemetery, Tadao Ando, 2015, Sapporo, Japan
Pearl Bank Apartments, Tan Cheng Siong, Archurban Architects, Planners, 1976-2020, Outram, Singapore
Wellbeck Street Car Park, Michael Blampied And Partners, 1970, Westminster, London
Clube Atlético Paulistano Gymnasium, Paulo Mendes Da Rocha, 1961, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Universidad De Ingenieria Y Tecnologia, Yvonne Farrell And Shelley Mcnamara, 2012, Lima, Peru
James Rhodes Tower, Cleveland State University, Rode, Guenther, And Bonebrake, 1971, Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Herbert F. Johnson Museum Of Art, Cornell University, I.m. Pei, 1974, Ithaca, New York
Palais De Justice De Lille, Jean Willerval And André Lagarde, 1968, Lille, France
Labovo Pavilion, Van Belle And Medina, 2019, Genk, Belgium
Haukilahti Water Tower, Virkkunen And Co Architects, 1968, Haukilahti, Espoo, Finland
What cat wouldn't wash its rear while perched for the whole world to see?
Oriel Window House, Shinsuki Fuji Architects, 2015, Yokohama, Japan
Cannon Chapel, Paul Rudolph, 1981, Atlanta, Georgia
Popina, Bogdan Bogdanović, 1981, Štulac, Serbia
London Aquatics Centre For 2012 Summer Olympics, Zaha Hadid, 2011, London, United Kingdom
Aillaud Towers, Emile Aillaud, 1981, Nanterre, France
St. Philip's Roman Catholic Church, George J. Lechner, 1969, Norwalk, Connecticut
Daniel Johnson Dam, 1968, Côte-Nord, Québec, Canada
Atlantic Pavilion Sports Center, Valdemar Coutinho, 2018, Viana Do Castelo, Portugal
Nakagin Capsule Tower, Kisho Kurokawa, 1972, Shimbashi, Tokyo, Japan
Steinkirchen Cazis (Stone Church), Werner Schmidt, 1996, Cazis, Switzerland
Bradfield Hall, Ulrich Franzen, 1969, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, Pier Luigi Nervi, 1963, New York City, New York
Hilliard Towers Apartments, Bertrand Goldberg, 1966, Chicago, Illinois
The Victoria Circa Shopping Center Car Park, Hammerson, 1973, Southend Essex
This reminds me of a few Brutalist Shopping Center Carparks in New Zealand.